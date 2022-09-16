ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

BBC

Queen Elizabeth's funeral: Order of service at Westminster Abbey

Buckingham Palace has released the order of service for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey. It has also published an order of service for St George's Chapel, Windsor, where there will be a further ceremony later. The Westminster Abbey service pays tribute to the Queen's "remarkable reign...
U.K.
The Guardian

Shelley Nitschke named as permanent Australian women’s cricket coach

Shelley Nitschke has been appointed Australia’s women’s cricket team head coach, charged with leading the next generation after being handed a four-year deal. Nitschke was told this week that she would replace former mentor Matthew Mott in a full-time capacity, after serving as interim leader since his exit in May.
SPORTS
BBC

George and Charlotte to join Westminster Abbey mourners

Prince George and Princess Charlotte will join more than 2,000 guests at the Queen's funeral in Westminster Abbey. Nine-year-old George and his sister, seven, will form part of a procession with the Royal Family, following the coffin as it enters the church. Before the service a bell will toll every...
U.K.
#England#Wales#Gloucester Hartpury#Brumbies
BBC

Grant Hanley, Jacob Brown and Jon McLaughlin withdraw for Scotland

Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Wednesday, 21 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app, highlights on BBC Scotland & iPlayer from 22:40. Grant Hanley, Jacob Brown and Jon McLaughlin have withdrawn from Scotland's squad before Wednesday's...
WORLD

