ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

'One Class at a Time' visits Boulder Elementary

Q2 News
Q2 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iCcEg_0hy1lvwo00

Q2, Western Security Bank, City Brew Coffee and Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools have teamed up for 'One Class at a Time.' It's a program that recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students. We head back to the classroom this week with a visit to Boulder Elementary School.

Meet Kerra Olson, a teacher who always goes the extra mile to make sure each and every child succeeds in her classroom. She also has a strong no bullying stance making sure every student feels welcome and safe not only in her classroom but across the entire school.

"I really feel that social thinking is a curriculum that we can wrap up all kids in and it helps them think about others and how they think about themselves," said Mrs. Olson.

"I kind of have six things that we talk about like following the group plan and starting positive chains and following the leader and doing those types of things. It think when we help teach kids those things, they really feel good about themselves and have empathy for others and want to really care about others and make the world a better place. And hopefully all of them will feel that love and then give that love to other people."

For being passionate about what she does and how it shows through every little life she touches, Mrs. Olson was presented with a $500 grant sponsored by Western Security Bank and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee.

"The past two years have been really, really hard. I’m just so grateful to be back to a normal year. I would have done anything to not be remote. I would have worn my mask. I would have done anything they said just to be together again because that little piece is important. To start a new year with no masks and everyone healthy and now to be able to fund things for our classroom with $500 dollars is just like icing on the cake. I just, it’s like the candles even, fireworks. It’s exciting."

"We just won $500 dollars!"

If you would like to nominate a teacher, click here . We could be honoring a deserving teacher at your school next.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KULR8

Billings Parade of Homes 2022 starts this weekend

BILLINGS, Mont. - The Home Builders Association, the H.B.A., Is hosting this year's Parade of Homes happening this weekend and next. What better way to see the latest in home design trends than the Billings Parade of Homes?. For the last 32 years, contractors, suppliers, and interior designers have been...
BILLINGS, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boulder, MT
Billings, MT
Education
City
Billings, MT
Local
Montana Education
Cat Country 102.9

There’s Nothing Great About Killing Girls Sports in Montana

When I prep for my radio show each morning, you know what I find very interesting- the best content I am coming across at the local level is on radio station websites. It's not generally coming from the newspaper, and it's not coming from the TV stations (although I will find great content from both of those platforms also). It sure as heck isn't coming from the #MTPol hashtag on Twitter anymore.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Teen Shooters “They feel emboldened in the system”

Why are the recent shootings in Billings being done by teenagers? Why is this escalation happening in our city?. These are among the questions I asked BPD Lt. Matt Lennick of the Billings Police Department. I’m bringing you his answers because they are different than any others I have been...
BILLINGS, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bullying#K12#Time#Boulder Elementary School
yourbigsky.com

Montana Ave soon to be under the lights

One of Billings’ historic streets is finally getting some much-needed lighting!. “After years of efforts between businesses, city and state personal there will be NEW flashing pedestrian activated beacons installed to a Montana Avenue crosswalk soon and we’ll be coordinating with the Chamber and the Depot, and City to host a ribbon cutting when the lights are installed,” Lindsey Richardson the Community Engagement & Events Director for Downtown Billings Alliance said.
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

Montana Constitution celebrated in Billings

Fifty years ago, Montanans voted on a new constitution. A group talked about the 1972 Constitution at the Billings Public Library on Wednesday afternoon and then again at MSU Billings Petro Hall.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
KULR8

Montana football gets commitment from Billings West's Jaxon Tucker

BILLINGS- Billings West standout lineman Jaxon Tucker committed to play football for the University of Montana on Saturday. Tucker made the announcement via Twitter. The 6'3, 235-pound senior plays guard and defensive lineman for the Golden Bears and has dealt with some injuries so far this fall.
MISSOULA, MT
103.7 The Hawk

As a Montana Native, It’s Easy To Mix Up These Two Towns

We had the ladies who are organizing Beef, Beets and Barley on our show this week. Their event is this Saturday, starting at 5 in Worden. Not Huntley. A lot of folks, myself included, didn't know the difference between the two towns. In fact, I recalled that the first time that the Cat Country All-Stars were going to play a charity basketball game at Huntley Project, I drove all over Huntley looking for a building big enough to be a high school. I had to stop and ask for directions.
WORDEN, MT
yourbigsky.com

Try out these cheap eats in Billings

These Billings restaurants are the best bang for your buck, according to TripAdvisor. Here is a list of some of the best places in Billings with good food at a reasonable price. Crazy Mary’s Fish n chips. 1406 6th Ave. N. 4.5 out of 5 stars. Open Monday through...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

New crosswalk on Montana Ave. in Billings

Historic Montana Avenue in Billings, Montana, is getting a new flashing pedestrian crosswalk to improve the street’s safety and walkability. As Michelle Williams with the Historic Montana Avenue Association explains, this project has been a big topic for years. Efforts have already started to maintain safety on the street,...
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

Q2 News

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy