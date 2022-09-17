ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Mexican Independence Day celebrations set to be held across Southern California on Friday

ABC7
ABC7
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Svfwa_0hy1llMm00

Celebrations are scheduled to be held across Southern California on Friday in honor of Mexican Independence Day.

The festivities kicked off Thursday with the El Grito civic ceremony on the steps of Los Angeles City Hall.

Officials from Mexico and local dignitaries were on hand to deliver the famous cry: "¡Viva México!" -- "Long live Mexico!"

The event included performances from mariachi musicians and famous singer Graciela Beltrán.

Friday's holiday marks Mexico's independence from Spain in 1810.

In Boyle Heights, Self Help Graphics & Art, located at 1300 1st Street, will host its second annual Tacos & Art show . There will be tacos and other vendors, art exhibits and more. The free event begins at 7 p.m.

After a pause because of the pandemic, on Sunday the Mexican Independence Day Parade and Festival returns to East Los Angeles, featuring Dodger broadcaster and former star pitcher Fernando Valenzuela as one of the grand marshals.

The co-grand marshal will be Katya Echazarreta, an electronics engineer and civilian astronaut who was the first woman of Mexican descent to travel to space when she rode the Blue Origin rocket on June 4. The festival will have two themes -- "United for Strong Physical and Mental Health,'' and "Honoring the Heroes of the Pandemic.''

An opening ceremony will run from 8 a.m. to 9:45 a.m., followed by the start of the parade. The parade will travel along East Cesar E. Chavez Avenue, starting at Mednik Avenue and ending at Record Avenue. The celebration will continue between East César E. Chávez Avenue and First Street along Mednik Avenue, featuring music, entertainment and other attractions.

A live broadcast of the parade will take place from 10 a.m.-noon on ABC7. Stream the parade on TV using our
ABC7 apps for Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and AndroidTV .

Dignitaries expected to attend include L.A. County Supervisor Hilda Solís, L.A. City Councilman Kevin De León and Marcela Celorio, ambassador and consul general of Mexico in Los Angeles.

¿Quieres leer este artículo en español? Haz clic aquí .

Comments / 83

William
5d ago

I always said I was Mexican American growing up but I've long since say I'm American Mexican. My loyalty is to America and my proud heritage is Mexican. I was born in the USA 🇺🇸

Reply(1)
12
mm
5d ago

I’m sorry, but if we went to Mexico and did a Fourth of July , United States celó, we’d be shot !!!!!

Reply(8)
21
EXACTLY
5d ago

Democrats let this happen for votes a other corruption scam that’s all it is and on flip side they come out just to party they don’t give a crap about their independence because if they did they would be IN THEIR COUNTRY CELEBRATING IT IN THEIR LAND ……..all a scam

Reply(2)
12
Related
LATACO

Headlines: Southern California House Sales Drastically Drop After Typical House Payment Goes Up Nearly 50%; ‘Little

Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —California’s historic Little Arabia is finally recognized in Orange County. [Guardian]. —Southern California’s housing collapse: Sales plunge after...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
City
East Los Angeles, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Graciela Beltrán
Person
Fernando Valenzuela
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Parade#The Mexican#Long Live Mexico#Tacos Art#Dodger#Blue Origin#Mednik Avenue
Key News Network

La Puente Shooting Victim Dies at Hospital

La Puente, Los Angeles County, CA: Paramedics tried to save the life of a man who was critically wounded in a shooting Tuesday night, Sept. 20, in the city of La Puente. Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Industry Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a gunshot victim lying in the middle of the street around 9:22 p.m. on the 500 block of North Abery Avenue and Rorimer Street.
LA PUENTE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
The Hollywood Reporter

A Private Members Club Opens in L.A.’s Historically Black West Adams Neighborhood

Dreamed up and co-founded by former Georgetown undergraduate classmates Ryan Wilson and TK Petersen, The Gathering Spot is a private membership network designed as a place for connectivity and community building. “It’s like a think tank and a country club, minus the elitism,” Wilson, CEO of the company, tells THR. More from The Hollywood ReporterSterling K. Brown on Flexing Comedic Chops in 'Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul': "It Was Exhausting"Box Office: Jordan Peele's 'Nope' Scares Up $44M Opening'Nope' Review: Jordan Peele's Rapturous and Suspenseful Sci-Fi Ride “We’re used to being tolerated in spaces and not celebrated within them. So what is it like...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Voice of OC

Orange County Struggles to Curb Increasing Hate Incidents

Homophobic slurs scratched on the hood of a car and a handwritten anti-Asian letter demanding that the person “go back to your country, where you belong”. These are a couple examples of hate incidents committed in Orange County in 2021 as county officials and community leaders struggle to curb a nearly a decade-long trend of climbing reports of both hate crime and incidents combined.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Antique Car Swap Meet will be held Sept. 24 in San Bernardino

The 60th Annual Antique Car Swap Meet will be held Saturday, Sept. 24 in San Bernardino. The vendor gate will open at 6 a.m. at Western Regional Little League Headquarters, 6707 N. Little League Drive. There will be no overnight parking. Vendor spaces (20x20) are available for $30, with an...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
138K+
Followers
14K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy