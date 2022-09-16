Read full article on original website
Putin's only ally in Europe is keeping his distance from Russia's war in Ukraine
Belarus' authoritarian president, Alexander Lukashenko, has steered his country closer to Russia. Those tightening ties have included rhetorical and logistical support for Russia's war in Ukraine. But Lukashenko has avoided direct involvement in the war, which would only worsen his problems at home. On August 24, Belarus' authoritarian president, Alexander...
‘Let them come to their senses’: Russia will ‘freeze’ European countries that impose a ‘stupid’ oil price cap, Putin warns
Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia, on Sept. 7, 2022. Last week, the world’s seven most advanced economies agreed to impose a price cap on what they’d pay for Russian oil in a bid to hamper Russia’s ability to finance its war in Ukraine.
What Happens to Russia After It Loses?
With reports of Russian troops fleeing like “Olympic sprinters,” leaving behind weapons, crashing their tanks into trees, and turning over more than 3,000 square kilometers of previously held territory to Ukraine, it is only natural to ask: How bad can it get for Russia?. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy...
CNBC
Russia could be like 'North Korea on steroids' when Putin is replaced, former Kremlin advisor says
Economist Sergei Guriev on Friday warned that Russia could become like "North Korea on steroids" when President Vladimir Putin is replaced. "It's very hard to predict what will come after Putin. The reason for that is Putin has built his regime in a way nobody can replace him," Guriev said.
Putin tells Modi he'll 'stop' the Ukraine invasion he ordered 'as soon as possible' after the Indian leader criticized Russia's war to his face
Modi explicitly criticized Russia's war in Ukraine while meeting with Putin on Friday. "Today's era is not an era of war, and I have spoken to you on the phone about this," Modi said. "I know about your concerns. We want all of this to end as soon as possible,"...
Putin claims Russia has not lost anything as a result of the war in Ukraine—and instead says the West is failing as Asia rises to claim the future
Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok on September 7, 2022. Almost seven months into his invasion of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that his country has not lost anything from the grinding war and the resulting confrontation with the West. In a...
Xi and Putin want to create a new world order. Russia’s setback in Ukraine could spoil their plans
Hong Kong CNN — The last time Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin sat down face to face, they declared triumphantly the arrival of a “new era” in international relations. Amid a Western diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics and a looming crisis...
The US and other countries that sanctioned Moscow are likely importing Russian oil via India, report says
Russian oil is likely making its way to the US and other countries that have sanctioned Moscow, according to Petro-Logistics. Indian imports of Russian crude have skyrocketed since the invasion of Ukraine. Meanwhile, India's exports of oil products have increased, and some of them likely originated in Russia. Russian oil...
Russia and the U.S. are entering ‘dangerous and uncharted’ nuclear territory
When President Joe Biden and Russian leader Vladimir Putin met face to face last year, they proudly touted how, “even in periods of tension,” Washington and Moscow could cooperate on nuclear issues. A year and a war later, even such existential-level cooperation appears shaky. Most urgently, ongoing fighting...
Putin rejected a peace deal as his Ukraine invasion began, report says, paving the way for Russia's military humiliation
Putin refused to sign an offered peace deal with Ukraine at the start of the war, Reuters reported. Pushing ahead with the Ukraine invasion has exposed Russia's military weaknesses. Russia firmly denies the existence of a deal and Ukraine did not confirm it. Russian President Vladimir Putin shelved a peace...
Zelensky hits Moscow over gas export delay: ‘Russia wants to destroy the normal life of every European’
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday accused Russia of cutting off its gas exports in order to increase pressure on Europe amid the war in Ukraine. The Russian state-run energy company Gazprom said on Friday that it had completely shut down the Nord Stream 1 pipeline while it repairs an oil leak. Nord Stream 1 is the largest pipeline transporting natural gas from Russia to Europe.
Russia-Ukraine war: Ukraine denies involvement in death of Putin ally’s daughter; don’t allow Moscow to sow fear, says Zelenskiy – as it happened
Zelenskiy adviser says Ukraine had nothing to do with Darya Dugina’s death as Russia orders investigation into car bombing
Blinken says China and India’s concerns about Putin’s Ukraine war increase ‘the pressure on Russia to end the aggression’
Washington CNN — US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday said that the concerns of China and India about Russia’s war in Ukraine are reflective of the global apprehension about the months-long conflict, and said he believes “it increases the pressure on Russia to end the aggression.”
Russian oil exporters are scrambling to buy special ships to sail around Europe once EU sanctions kick in this winter
Purchases of secondhand ice-class tankers rose to $1 billion in May to August, Bloomberg reported. The increased demand is likely from Russian oil exporters, who will need long-distance ships to sail past Europe when sanctions kick in. Europe is also expected to increase its demand for longer-distance ships as it...
Putin is banking on his friends in the Balkans to help sustain his bloody war in Ukraine
I work at the investigative journalism website Bellingcat, where I lead our project using open-source research methods to monitor the far right across central and eastern Europe. In the Balkans, we’re seeing how Serbia’s far-right fringes are bolstering Russia’s bloody invasion of Ukraine. These groups aren’t just helping fan the flames in support of Russia’s war; they’re also receiving Russian help to push their own dangerous agenda in an already fractious part of Europe.
Analysis-Ukraine blindsides Russia with northeastern thrust at supply hub
KYIV, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Ukraine's rapid territorial gains have caught Russia off guard at a vulnerable section of their front line in an attack that threatens an important supply hub used by Moscow in the east, military analysts said.
CoinDesk
US Treasury Wants Public to Comment on Crypto’s Role in Illicit Finance
The U.S. Treasury Department wants the public, including the crypto community, to weigh in on how digital assets might be used in illegal activities, and how the department should respond to this issue. The Treasury Department published a “request for comment” Monday listing over 20 questions and asking the general...
For Russia’s Putin, military and diplomatic pressures mount
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin mounted on the battlefield and in the halls of global power as Ukrainian troops pushed their counteroffensive Saturday to advance farther into Ukraine’s partly recaptured northeast. Western officials and analysts said Russian forces were apparently setting up a...
Russian official said it was 'deeply immoral' for the UK to not invite Putin to Queen Elizabeth's funeral over Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine
A Russian official said the UK's decision not to invite Russia to Queen Elizabeth's funeral was "deeply immoral." Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said UK officials cited the war in Ukraine. A UK official told CNN that representatives from Belarus and Myanmar would also not be invited. A Russian...
U.K.・
US hits more Russians with sanctions over Ukraine
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Thursday slapped sanctions on dozens of Russian and Ukrainian officials and a number of Russian companies for human rights abuses and the theft of Ukrainian grain. The State Department said it had imposed sanctions on at least 23 officials and 31 Russian...
