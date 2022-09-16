ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

TheDailyBeast

What Happens to Russia After It Loses?

With reports of Russian troops fleeing like “Olympic sprinters,” leaving behind weapons, crashing their tanks into trees, and turning over more than 3,000 square kilometers of previously held territory to Ukraine, it is only natural to ask: How bad can it get for Russia?. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy...
Fortune

Putin claims Russia has not lost anything as a result of the war in Ukraine—and instead says the West is failing as Asia rises to claim the future

Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok on September 7, 2022. Almost seven months into his invasion of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that his country has not lost anything from the grinding war and the resulting confrontation with the West. In a...
The Hill

Zelensky hits Moscow over gas export delay: ‘Russia wants to destroy the normal life of every European’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday accused Russia of cutting off its gas exports in order to increase pressure on Europe amid the war in Ukraine. The Russian state-run energy company Gazprom said on Friday that it had completely shut down the Nord Stream 1 pipeline while it repairs an oil leak. Nord Stream 1 is the largest pipeline transporting natural gas from Russia to Europe.
The Guardian

Putin is banking on his friends in the Balkans to help sustain his bloody war in Ukraine

I work at the investigative journalism website Bellingcat, where I lead our project using open-source research methods to monitor the far right across central and eastern Europe. In the Balkans, we’re seeing how Serbia’s far-right fringes are bolstering Russia’s bloody invasion of Ukraine. These groups aren’t just helping fan the flames in support of Russia’s war; they’re also receiving Russian help to push their own dangerous agenda in an already fractious part of Europe.
CoinDesk

US Treasury Wants Public to Comment on Crypto’s Role in Illicit Finance

The U.S. Treasury Department wants the public, including the crypto community, to weigh in on how digital assets might be used in illegal activities, and how the department should respond to this issue. The Treasury Department published a “request for comment” Monday listing over 20 questions and asking the general...
The Associated Press

For Russia’s Putin, military and diplomatic pressures mount

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin mounted on the battlefield and in the halls of global power as Ukrainian troops pushed their counteroffensive Saturday to advance farther into Ukraine’s partly recaptured northeast. Western officials and analysts said Russian forces were apparently setting up a...
Business Insider

Russian official said it was 'deeply immoral' for the UK to not invite Putin to Queen Elizabeth's funeral over Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine

A Russian official said the UK's decision not to invite Russia to Queen Elizabeth's funeral was "deeply immoral." Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said UK officials cited the war in Ukraine. A UK official told CNN that representatives from Belarus and Myanmar would also not be invited. A Russian...
