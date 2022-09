Pita Chip, the Modern Middle Eastern quick-serve restaurant located at 1623 Big Oak Road in Yardley’s Oxford Oaks Shopping Center, is celebrating Rosh Hashanah this year in a fun way, offering “Rosh Hashawarma” family meal dinners to guests beginning on Thursday, September 15th, and running through the final night of the Jewish high holiday on Tuesday, September 27th.

YARDLEY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO