The coalition that implements the Hatteras Island Angel Gift program is seeking sponsors, donors and applicants for the upcoming holiday season. The program is provided in collaboration with individuals, businesses, churches and other organizations committed to providing Christmas joy for children on Hatteras Island. The Dare County Department of Health & Human Services works with these organizations to provide referrals, administrative support and identify family needs, as well as to help protect the privacy of the request.

DARE COUNTY, NC ・ 8 HOURS AGO