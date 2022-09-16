ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dare County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
thetouristchecklist.com

22 Best & Fun Things to Do in Manteo (NC)

In search of the best and most fun things to do in Manteo, NC? Manteo is among the oldest towns in North Carolina State, in Dare County, United States. This small community has a population of 1,602, according to the 2020 census. The town was named after a Chief in...
MANTEO, NC
islandfreepress.org

Dare County announces details of 2022 Angel Gift program for Hatteras Island

The coalition that implements the Hatteras Island Angel Gift program is seeking sponsors, donors and applicants for the upcoming holiday season. The program is provided in collaboration with individuals, businesses, churches and other organizations committed to providing Christmas joy for children on Hatteras Island. The Dare County Department of Health & Human Services works with these organizations to provide referrals, administrative support and identify family needs, as well as to help protect the privacy of the request.
DARE COUNTY, NC
islandfreepress.org

Connie D. Liverman

KILL DEVIL HILLS — Connie Darlene Liverman died of natural causes in Washington, NC September 13, 2022, at the age of 76. Born June 15, 1946, in Elizabeth City, NC Connie was predeceased by several family members including her father, Sam Lee Liverman and her mother, Rose Beasley Liverman; her brother, Douglas Ray Liverman; and her sister, Vickie Lynn Liverman.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Buxton, NC
City
Manteo, NC
Dare County, NC
Government
County
Dare County, NC
City
Hatteras, NC
islandfreepress.org

Winston “Winkie” Sprague Silver

WANCHESE — Winston “Winkie” Sprague Silver, 74, of Wanchese, NC passed on Saturday, September 10, 2022. Winkie was born on March 5, 1948, in Raleigh, NC to the late Mr. and Mrs. Charles Hinton Silver. He graduated from Broughton High School and attended The Citadel. He is...
WANCHESE, NC
islandfreepress.org

Marie Ann Osovet

KILL DEVIL HILLS — Marie Ann Osovet, 70, of Kill Devil Hills, NC died Monday, September 12, 2022, at her home in Colington. Born in Suffolk County, NY on November 26, 1951, she was the daughter of the late Rose Lutz and John Smallberg. Marie worked and retired from...
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Outdoor#Linus Fishing#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Linus Boating#Oregon Inlet#Dredging#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Coronavirus#The Connector Channel
islandfreepress.org

David W. Mowers

KILL DEVIL HILLS — David W. Mowers, 67, left this world on September 10, 2022, peacefully in his home in Kill Devil Hills after a short terminal illness David was the son of Frank Mowers of Elgin, Illinois, and Daisey King Mowers. He was predeceased by his mother Daisey...
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
islandfreepress.org

Jerome Keenan Eisensmith

RODANTHE — On Sunday, September 11, 2022, Jerome Keenan Eisensmith passed away at 43 years of age. Jerome was born in Flagstaff, Arizona on May 7, 1979. He lived his life in Rodanthe, North Carolina. Jerome loved his family, friends, and fishing at the beach. Jerome is survived by his son Elijah Eisensmith, his sisters Andrea Murphy and Allison Eisensmith, and his parents Jeffrey and Pamela Eisensmith.
RODANTHE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy