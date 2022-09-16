Read full article on original website
thetouristchecklist.com
22 Best & Fun Things to Do in Manteo (NC)
In search of the best and most fun things to do in Manteo, NC? Manteo is among the oldest towns in North Carolina State, in Dare County, United States. This small community has a population of 1,602, according to the 2020 census. The town was named after a Chief in...
islandfreepress.org
Dare County announces details of 2022 Angel Gift program for Hatteras Island
The coalition that implements the Hatteras Island Angel Gift program is seeking sponsors, donors and applicants for the upcoming holiday season. The program is provided in collaboration with individuals, businesses, churches and other organizations committed to providing Christmas joy for children on Hatteras Island. The Dare County Department of Health & Human Services works with these organizations to provide referrals, administrative support and identify family needs, as well as to help protect the privacy of the request.
obxtoday.com
Currituck County Nickels for Know-How Referendum Voting to take place November 17
The Currituck County Nickels for Know-How Referendum will be held on Thursday, November 17, 2022. The referendum is being held to let users and producers of feed or fertilizer decide if they wish to continue the self-assessment program. This program has been in place since 1948, and the law requires...
islandfreepress.org
Connie D. Liverman
KILL DEVIL HILLS — Connie Darlene Liverman died of natural causes in Washington, NC September 13, 2022, at the age of 76. Born June 15, 1946, in Elizabeth City, NC Connie was predeceased by several family members including her father, Sam Lee Liverman and her mother, Rose Beasley Liverman; her brother, Douglas Ray Liverman; and her sister, Vickie Lynn Liverman.
islandfreepress.org
After a four-year hiatus, Day at the Docks makes a triumphant return to Hatteras village… WITH SLIDESHOW
After a four-year hiatus, the annual Day at the Docks festival made a triumphant return to Hatteras village, attracting a big crowd that was lured in by the event’s many activities, programs, and competitions that were stationed along the waterfront. Initially launched as a one-day event in 2004, Day...
islandfreepress.org
Winston “Winkie” Sprague Silver
WANCHESE — Winston “Winkie” Sprague Silver, 74, of Wanchese, NC passed on Saturday, September 10, 2022. Winkie was born on March 5, 1948, in Raleigh, NC to the late Mr. and Mrs. Charles Hinton Silver. He graduated from Broughton High School and attended The Citadel. He is...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Outer Banks Chamber of Commerce holds ribbon cutting for Empress Curated Loungewear and Intimates
The Outer Banks Chamber of Commerce, along with ribbon cutting sponsor ACE Hardware, held a ribbon cutting on August 24 for Empress Curated Loungewear and Intimates, located at 1171 Duck Road, Scarborough Lane in Duck. Myra Ladd-Bone, chairman of the Chamber board and broker at Atlantic Realty, congratulated shop owner...
islandfreepress.org
Marie Ann Osovet
KILL DEVIL HILLS — Marie Ann Osovet, 70, of Kill Devil Hills, NC died Monday, September 12, 2022, at her home in Colington. Born in Suffolk County, NY on November 26, 1951, she was the daughter of the late Rose Lutz and John Smallberg. Marie worked and retired from...
islandfreepress.org
David W. Mowers
KILL DEVIL HILLS — David W. Mowers, 67, left this world on September 10, 2022, peacefully in his home in Kill Devil Hills after a short terminal illness David was the son of Frank Mowers of Elgin, Illinois, and Daisey King Mowers. He was predeceased by his mother Daisey...
islandfreepress.org
Jerome Keenan Eisensmith
RODANTHE — On Sunday, September 11, 2022, Jerome Keenan Eisensmith passed away at 43 years of age. Jerome was born in Flagstaff, Arizona on May 7, 1979. He lived his life in Rodanthe, North Carolina. Jerome loved his family, friends, and fishing at the beach. Jerome is survived by his son Elijah Eisensmith, his sisters Andrea Murphy and Allison Eisensmith, and his parents Jeffrey and Pamela Eisensmith.
Man charged with ‘going armed to the terror of the public’ at NC Walmart, police say
A 65-year-old man in Elizabeth City was arrested after police say he went inside a Walmart armed with a firearm and harassed employees and bystanders.
