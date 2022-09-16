Read full article on original website
Related
Perspective: What the conversations about Martha’s Vineyard left out
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sent migrants from Venezuela to Martha’s Vineyard. The problem wasn’t that the residents didn’t care, but that island lacked the infrastructure provided by faith groups at the border. DeSantis and other governors should be seeking meaningful immigration reform instead of headlines
Judge denies U.S. bid to stop UnitedHealth plan to buy Change
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Monday denied the Justice Department’s bid to stop UnitedHealth Group from buying Change Healthcare, in a blow to the U.S. administration’s tougher enforcement of antitrust issues.
Bexar County Sheriff announces investigation into how migrants went from Texas to Martha's Vineyard
A Texas sheriff said Monday evening his agency will open an investigation into the transportation of 48 Venezuelan migrants from the state to Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts.
Comments / 0