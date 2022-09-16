Tulsa police make arrest in Ike’s Chili vandalism

A man was arrested for allegedly breaking a window at iconic Ike’s Chili. — A man was arrested for allegedly breaking a window at iconic Ike’s Chili.

A man was caught on video on Aug. 26 breaking the window of the restaurant on 11th and Rockford.

Tulsa detectives later identified Chester Rolland as a suspect and arrested him on malicious injury to property charges.

The popular eatery has been the victim of numerous vandalism incidents in recent weeks.

