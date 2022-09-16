Read full article on original website
Music Industry Moves: UMe Promotes Meg McLean Corso to VP
UMe, the catalog division of Universal Music Group, has promoted Meg McLean Corso to vice president of media and artist relations, department EVP Sujata Murthy announced. She is based on the company’s Los Angeles headquarters. McLean Corso’s roster, which reaches across multiple genres, includes Bob Marley, Elton John, Paul McCartney, Soundgarden, Tears for Fears and U2. She joined UMe in 2010 and previously held roles at Ironworks Music, Capitol Records, House of Blues Concerts and 91X/San Diego. In 2021, McLean Corso was selected as a founding member in the inaugural cohort for U.M.She Leads, a UMG Women’s Leadership Development Program and was recently nominated to join the...
Inside Track: Warner Music Group Closes In on Robert Kyncl as Next CEO
Former YouTube chief business officer Robert Kyncl is in serious talks to succeed outgoing Warner Music Group CEO Stephen Cooper, and sources familiar with the situation say his tech background has made him the frontrunner in the music group’s search for a new leader. One source says WMG has yet to make a final decision but adds it’s possible a deal could be reached within the next few weeks.
Music Industry Moves: Recording Academy Adds Yola, Jimmie Allen, Others to Black Music Collective Council; WMG Taps Tracie Parry as Senior VP
The Recording Academy‘s Black Music Collective (BMC) has added new members to its honorary chairs and leadership council. Together, the group is committed to the “inclusion, recognition and advancement of Black music and its creators and professionals within the Recording Academy and music industry at-large,” according to the BMC. Yolanda Adams, Valeisha Butterfield Jones, Ethiopia Habtemariam and Yvette Noel-Schure will be joining returning honorary chairs Jeff Harleston, Jimmy Jam, Quincy Jones, and John Legend. New on the leadership council are Prince Charles Alexander, Jimmie Allen, Denzel Baptiste and David Biral (Take a Daytrip), Jennifer Goicoechea, Mickey Guyton, Claudine Joseph,...
Massively Popular Country Music Duo Says Goodbye After Final Performance Together
Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley are parting ways, at least for the time being. After announcing in February that they were "taking a break" from recording music together, Florida Georgia Line performed their final show together at the Minnesota State Fair Wednesday after 12 years as a beloved country duo.
Jesse Powell, R&B Singer and Grammy Nominee, Dead at 51: 'The Best Big Brother Ever,' Says Sister
R&B singer and Grammy-nominated musician Jesse Powell died Tuesday at age 51 in his Los Angeles home, his siblings announced. On Tuesday night, Jesse's sisters — recording artists Trina Powell and Tamara Powell — both shared a message on social media announcing their older brother's death. "It is...
How Music Journalist Jennifer Mota Made a Career Around Dembow and El Movimiento
If you've ever read about Dominican dembow, chances are you've read Jennifer Mota's work. Mota has become one of the quintessential historians of Dominican dembow music, penning the first history and timeline of the genre and archiving notable artists and moments in dembow. She's managed artists, started a podcast, interviewed some of the most prominent Latinx artists in the world, created her own clothing brand, and even tried to be a Disney Channel kid. The bodega baby from Philadelphia is out here putting on for her city and her people in more ways than one.
Mariah Carey is finally going to release the long-lost rock album her record company hoped you'd never hear
Mariah Carey recorded an alt. rock album in secret in 1995, to the horror of her record label. Now she's tracked down the original mixes and is ready to share it with the world. Mariah Carey is planning to release the "irreverent, raw, and urgent" alternative rock album she recorded...
Mariah Carey Plans on Eventually Releasing Her Secret ’90s Alt-Rock Album
Mariah Carey dished in a new interview on Friday (Sept. 16) about her plans to release Someone’s Ugly Daughter, the alternative rock album she secretly recorded in 1995 under the pseudonym Chick. Speaking to Rolling Stone‘s Rolling Stone Now podcast, Mimi revealed that she recently came across the version of the album with her vocals in the forefront. “The quest for that version is going great. We actually have it,” she said. “This was my outlet, and nobody knew about it. Most people, I’d rather they don’t even know about it until we decide exactly what happens from that quest of...
Warner Music Sues Bang Energy Over TikTok Ads in ‘Massive Infringement’ Case
Universal and Sony have already won big rulings against the energy drink company. Now, Warner is saying Bang Energy also used its songs without licenses. Following court rulings that Bang Energy stole music from Universal Music Group and Sony Music for ads on TikTok, Warner Music Group (WMG) is now getting in on the action – accusing the drink maker of using tracks by Cardi B, Dua Lipa, Jack Harlow, Lizzo and more without permission.
Lorde Hints at New Music During Primavera Sound in L.A.: ‘You’ll Know Sometime Soon’
Lorde teased the possibility of new music during her headlining set at Primavera Sound in Los Angeles on Friday (Sept. 16). The 25-year-old alt-pop pioneer, who has been touring North America in support of her latest album, 2021’s Solar Power, delighted fans at the Southern California festival after revealing that her next release may be arriving soon. Related Lorde Drops 'Oceanic Feeling' Music Video for 'Solar Power' Anniversary 09/17/2022 “Who knows what will come next?” the New Zealand songstress casually stated while running though the themes of past three albums. “Well, I know. And you’ll know sometime soon.” She added about her past music, “When I...
‘Wait For U’ Producer Tejiri Akpoghene Signs To Ultra and The Revels Group’s Coup D’Etat Music Publishing
It is not everyday you wake up atop the Billboard Hot 100 charts for a collaborative song with Future, Drake & Tems. This is the reality Nigerian producer, Tejiri Akpoghene. Tejiri is the man behind the board of Tem’s “Higher,” which is sample for her collaboration with Future & Drake, “Wait For U.”
Camilo’s ‘De Adentro Pa Afuera’ Debuts in the Top 10 on Latin Pop Albums Chart
Camilo bags his third straight top 10 on Billboard’s Latin Pop Albums chart as his latest full-length set De Adentro Pa Afuera starts at No. 8 on the Sept. 17-dated ranking. De Adentro Pa Afuera was released Sept. 6 via Sony Music Latin – three days before the traditional Friday release day. It launches in the upper region from only three days of sales (within the Sept. 2-8 tracking period) with 2,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending Sept. 8, according to Luminate.
Serj Tankian Debuts New Song Through AR Experience, Announces 2022 EP
Serj Tankian is ready to take his music experience to the next level. The System of a Down vocalist is prepping a new EP titled Perplex Cities, and each song off the upcoming set will be made available via a free augmented reality experience, including the track "Pop Imperialism" that can be tested out in AR via the Arloopa app now.
BLACKPINK Shops for Their Own ‘Born Pink’ Exclusive Box Sets at Target: Watch
BLACKPINK‘s in your area’s … local Target. Lisa, Rosé, Jennie and Jisoo recently met up for a quick group trip to the department store to casually pick up exclusive box set copies of their brand new album Born Pink, and the shopping excursion was captured in an adorable video posted Monday (Sept. 19) to the girl group’s official Twitter account. In the video, the quartet can be seen strolling through the store’s electronics and music sections until they eventually stumble upon a huge display hosting dozens of Target’s exclusive Born Pink packages, which come in either pink, black or gray, and...
Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was,’ Bizarrap & Quevedo’s ‘Vol. 52’ Top Billboard Global Charts
Harry Styles‘ “As It Was” adds a record-extending 15th week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 chart, while Bizarrap and Quevedo‘s “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52” rebounds for a sixth week atop the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. survey. Plus, David Guetta and Bebe Rexha‘s “I’m Good (Blue)” surges to No. 2 on both global charts; Chris Brown‘s “Under the Influence” reaches the top 10 on the Global 200; and Rema and Selena Gomez‘s “Calm Down” hits the Global Excl. U.S. top 10. The two charts, which began in September 2020, rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from...
Rosalia Lands in NYC: 5 Things to Know About Her Motomami World Tour
Spanish juggernaut Rosalía arrived last week in the U.S. with her Motomami Wold Tour — which began last July in Almedría, Spain — in support of her 2022 album, Motomami. On Sunday night (Sep. 18), she kicked off a two-night engagement at a sold-out Radio City Music Hall in New York, where she had the audience eating from the palm of her hand. The show was punctuated by screams and tears and many “te amos” from fans, who didn’t miss a word or take their seat for a second from beginning to end. Rosalía’s North American tour includes stops in Toronto, Washington,...
Billboard Latin Music Week 2022 Guide
Amid unprecedented growth and streaming of the genre both domestically and worldwide, Latin Music Week returns to Miami for its 32nd edition. Six days of programming include concerts, showcases and over 30 star-packed panels (like the highlights below) — plus the Billboard Latin Music Awards, airing live Sept. 29 on Telemundo. “The Children Of Jenni Rivera” December marks the 10-year anniversary of Jenni Rivera’s untimely death in a plane crash, but her legacy still looms large. For the first time since the accident, her children — Chiquis, Jacqie, Michael, Jenicka and Johnny, who this year took over the management of her estate...
Nicky Jam on Building His Legacy and Why His Brand ‘Is Not Only Music’
In 2014, after a six-year hiatus due in part to substance abuse battles, Nicky Jam earned his first entry and top 10 hit on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart with “Travesuras” (“Mischief”) — and he has charted every year since. In 2015, he topped the same chart for 30 weeks with his Enrique Iglesias-assisted “El Perdón” (“Forgiveness”) and the following year, “Hasta el Amanecer” (“Until Sunrise”) earned him his second No. 1 and first as a solo act, ruling for 18 weeks. “I felt that my mojo was insane,” he says. “Everything I touched was magic when it came to...
Inside Wisin y Yandel’s Farewell Tour: ‘We Haven’t Said When It’s Going to Finish’
Capping off a career that spans over 20 years, Puerto Rico’s reggaetón heroes Wisin y Yandel have embarked on their final tour as a duo: La Última Misión (The Ultimate Mission). Presented by Live Nation, the trek will visit over 20 U.S. cities, culminating in a historic 14-day residency at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot. Come 2023, the goal is to expand to other regions as well. “Since this will be our last run together, we want to visit fans in every corner of the world,” says Wisin. Though the members announced their retirement in early 2022, the legendary...
Charlie Puth Talks ‘Personal’ Self-Titled Album, Working With Jung Kook & More
Charlie Puth is just weeks away from unveiling his third studio album, Charlie, on October 7, and leading up to the release, he sat down with Billboard‘s Tetris Kelly to talk about his newest musical direction. “Maybe a cliche statement for an artist to sit on this white couch and be like, ‘Oh, this is my most personal work.’ But it is for me because I’ve never had an entire body of work that was my personality with some melody attached to it,” the singer-songwriter said of the forthcoming album, noting that among his favorite songs on the record are “Smells...
