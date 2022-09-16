ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coachella, CA

Turning dreams into reality: local boxer gets invited to train at Olympic gym

By Crystal Jimenez
KESQ News Channel 3
 3 days ago
What started as a dream is nearing reality for a Coachella boxer who is headed to train at the Colorado Springs Olympic Training Center.

Jocelyn Camarillo is an 18-year-old who has been boxing for five years. She holds three National Championships under her belt and is ranked #1 in the 106 lbs division in the USA.

The last title she earned at the Junior Olympics was in July. That match led to an opportunity of a lifetime.

Her father/coach, Valente Camarillo, received a letter from USA boxing with an invitation for Jocelyn to train at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs. This is a two-week camp where boxers train three times a day to get ready for nationals being held in December.

If Jocelyn wins nationals, she qualifies to represent the USA in the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics. This is a dream Jocelyn said she's had since she started.

“If I do make it to the Olympics it would just be a really good feeling to say someone from the Coachella valley is out there representing the USA team," explained Jocelyn.

While in Colorado Springs Jocelyn said she plans to focus on her technique and soak it all in. She is expecting to train with top coaches and athletes in the sport.

She will begin her training in Colorado Springs in October.

Her family is trying to raise money through GoFundMe to help Jocelyn purchase the gear and necessities she needs while in training.

The post Turning dreams into reality: local boxer gets invited to train at Olympic gym appeared first on KESQ .

