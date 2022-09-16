Read full article on original website
Related
I-44 Northbound at I-240 reopened after overturned cattle trailer leads to road closures
I-44 Northbound at I-240 reopened after overturned cattle trailer leads to road closures
okcfox.com
'Slow down, folks': Oklahoma City police stop driver going 111 MPH in 60 MPH zone
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Police Department is warning drivers to slow down. Police said a driver was pulled over near I-44 and Martin Luther King Blvd. for going 111 miles per hour in a 60-mile-per-hour zone. "That area is called the Adventure District, but the 'adventure'...
One injured in Broadway Extension crash
Emergency crews responded to a bad wreck on Monday morning that injured one person.
KHBS
Cows injured, killed after truck turns over in Oklahoma City
Some cows were injured and killed after a truck lost control and rolled over in Oklahoma City. At around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, OKC Fire responded to an overturned cattle hauler with cows trapped inside. The scene was on Interstate 44 at the Southwest 59th Street exit, and KOCO 5 was told it would be hours before it was cleared.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
OKC Police, Fire Respond To Crash In NE OKC
First responders have arrived at the scene of a wreck that happened around 5:40 a.m. Monday near Northeast 122nd Street and Broadway Extension. Oklahoma City police said at least two have been transported to a hospital with serious life-threatening injuries. Authorities closed the northbound section of Broadway Extension, but it...
Fire crews battle electrical fire at Heritage Park Mall
An electrical fire outside of Heritage Park Mall left thousands without power.
KOCO
Parts of Interstate 35 completely closed in Oklahoma City for resurfacing project
OKLAHOMA CITY — Parts of Interstate 35 are now completely closed in Oklahoma City for a resurfacing project. It will be a traffic headache this weekend. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation warns drivers to avoid I-35 southbound from I-44 to I-40 until it re-opens on Monday. If you are...
19-Year-Old Dies In Creek County Crash
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a fatal rollover crash along Highway 33, west of Sapulpa. Troopers say 19-year-old Carson Boyle, of Cushing, Oklahoma, was killed after a single-car crash on Monday morning. According to Troopers Boyle rolled his vehicle three times after driving off the road along...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOCO
19-year-old Cushing man killed in crash in northeast Oklahoma, OHP says
CREEK COUNTY, Okla. — A 19-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash Monday morning in northeastern Oklahoma. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report says a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was traveling east on State Highway 33 around 6:15 a.m. when it left the road and rolled several times. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man Injured In Overnight Drive-By Shooting In NW OKC
One person was injured in a drive-by shooting that happened overnight in northwest Oklahoma City, police said. Oklahoma City police said the shooting happened near Northwest 37th Street and North Indiana Avenue. A male and female were walking along North Indiana Avenue when a small white four door sedan drove...
KXII.com
Davis woman flown to hospital after being hit by car
DAVIS, Okla. (KXII) - A woman was flown to the hospital after a crash in Murray County Sunday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on E Main Street in the city limits of Davis. Troopers said a pickup, driven by 45-year-old Jeffery Q. Huffman, of Elmore City, was...
Oklahoma man lucky to be alive after mysterious crash into pond
Oklahoma County deputies, Edmond police and Edmond firefighters said they helped pull a man’s truck out of a pond after he accidentally crashed into the water.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Silver alert canceled for missing woman in Logan County
UPDATE: The silver alert has been canceled. Logan County, Oklahoma (KFOR)- The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an 84-year-old woman who went missing Sunday afternoon. Elaine Jackson has been missing for about two hours after she went for a walk from her house near Broadway and highway 33, said the Logan County Sheriff’s […]
chickashatoday.com
Motorcycle crash near Rush Springs sends man to hospital
A 34 year old Duncan man was sent to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City following a motorcycle crash. According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports, a 2019 Harley Davidson driven by Parker L. Jordan age 34, of Duncan was north bound on US-81 approximately2.4 miles north of Rush Springs in Grady County, departed the roadway left for an unknown reason and rolled an undetermined number of times. The driver was separated from the motorcycle. He was transported by Air Evac to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City and admitted in critical condition with head, trunk external, arm and leg injuries.
Motorcyclist Dies After Crash In SW Oklahoma City
A man is dead after a motorcycle crash on the southwest side of the city late Thursday night, according to Oklahoma City Police. The crash happened near Southwest 15th Street and South May Avenue, according to police. Officers say the motorcyclist was headed north on May and driving fast when...
news9.com
City Of Bethany Hiring Across Multiple Positions
The city is looking to hire firefighters, policemen, trash collectors and more.
KOCO
Oklahomans endure heat on opening weekend of state fair
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans endured the heat on the opening weekend of the state fair. Many people at the fair found shade to help out with the heat. EMSA was on standby in case of any emergencies. "EMSA has had a longstanding relationship with the Oklahoma State Fair," said...
OCPD Respond To NE OKC Shooting
Oklahoma City Police said a man is seriously hurt following a shooting near Northeast 36th and Hiwassee. OCPD said it started as an argument before a man was shot in the leg, who was then taken to a hospital in Midwest City before being transferred to the OU Health. OCPD...
Police identify man who led officers on wild chase
Authorities have identified a man who led officers on a wild chase from Oklahoma City to Norman on Thursday afternoon.
KOCO
Suspect arrested after victim shot 12 times at Spencer apartment complex
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police arrested a 32-year-old man after authorities said a victim was shot 12 times Monday morning at an apartment complex in Spencer. Police responded shortly after 12:30 a.m. to the scene near Northeast 39th Street and Hiwassee Road. Authorities said that call notes indicated that a person was shot, loaded into a vehicle and taken to a hospital.
Comments / 0