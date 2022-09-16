Unconventional new Healey TV ad shot in a Burlington County bar takes shots at the Washington ‘madhouse’ for NJ-3 race

Read full article on original website
Related
Trump bizarrely tries to pin ‘Phantom of the Opera’ closure on Biden administration
Former president Donald Trump interrupted a string of politically themed posts on his social media website to blame the Biden administration for the closure of the longest-running musical in Broadway history.Writing on his Truth Social platform, Mr Trump shared an Associated Press story about the announcement that New York-based production of The Phantom of the Opera will take its final bows in February 2023 with a caustic note: “Even ‘Phantom of the Opera’ is closing in the Biden era!”According to the AP, the long-running production’s impending swan song has nothing to do with President Joe Biden or his administration....
Criminal investigation opened into Gov. DeSantis' migrant flights to Martha's Vineyard
MIAMI - A criminal investigation is being launched into how a group of migrants was sent from Texas to Massachusetts with Florida taxpayer money on orders from Governor Ron DeSantis.The Bexar County Sheriff's office confirmed that to CBS4 News. Sheriff Javier Salazar says these migrants were "Lured, hoodwinked and exploited" for political purposes and that's why he's opening an investigation.Salazar said investigators had so far only spoken to attorneys representing some of the migrants and did not name any potential suspects who might face charges.He did not mention DeSantis in a news conference that appeared to mark the first time...
Arizona Legislature won't defend law banning filming of police
No one showed in U.S. District court to defend the new law that would bar people from filming police at close range. U.S. District Judge John Tuchi suspended the law taking effect when he ordered an injunction on Sept. 9. ...
Comments / 0