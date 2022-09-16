ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

fox44news.com

Mobile food distribution event coming to Bell County

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Organizers of an upcoming event are hoping to help alleviate food insecurity in Bell County. The Salvation Army of Bell County McLane Center of Hope is hosting a Mobile Food Distribution on Tuesday. The event will last from 9 a.m. until noon, and will take place at 718 N 2nd Street in Killeen.
BELL COUNTY, TX
KWTX

North Fort Hood Ministry brings concert to soldiers at base

NORTH FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - In the North Fort Hood area, soldiers stationed there are left isolated at the base and away from their families as they await deployment. “They cannot get out among our great state, they can’t go to the movies, they can’t go out to eat,” Diana Fincher said.
GATESVILLE, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Waco's L & L Hawaiian Barbecue is back and better like it never left

WACO, Texas — Owners of Waco's L&L Hawaiian Barbecue, Jonny Salas and Lucy Hao are saying aloha to new beginnings as they celebrate the grand re-opening of the BBQ establishment. Originally closed for six months, hundreds of people showed up for the grand re-opening on Sept. 18. The whole...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Kid’s fish-off at Lake Waco

WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — Kids ages twelve years and younger were invited to bring their fishing gear to compete in a fish off hosted by ‘Go-Gitterz.’. From 4 PM to 9 participants were free to catch as many fish as they could before the showoff at the end of the competition. Prizes were raffled off and there was an unlimited weigh-in.
WACO, TX
cw39.com

Central Texas Medical Experts See Return of Enterovirus Cases

WACO, TX (FOX 44) – The CDC is warning about the spread Enterovirus D68, a common virus seen in children. While the symptoms are mild like a runny nose and coughing its effects can lead to muscle weakness and even paralysis. Normally seen in the summer and fall, Baylor...
WACO, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Dia de Los Muertos Parade coming back to downtown Waco

WACO, Texas — The summer weather is slowly fading, which means fall is approaching in Texas. That also means spooky season is on its way. Halloween is a major holiday in the US, but there's a much bigger celebration coming to Central Texas. "Everybody comes out and they get...
WACO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Texas Cold Cases: The Austin yogurt shop killings

SAN ANGELO, Texas — December of 2021 marked 30 years since the tragic deaths of four young girls out of Austin when a local yogurt shop was robbed and then set on fire. Warning this post contains graphic contents On December 6, 1991, first responders were called to the scene of a structure fire inside […]
AUSTIN, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

The Perfect Weekend Activity Is In Harker Heights

The perfect thing to do on a Saturday in Harker Heights Texas in my opinion is definitely going to your local farmers market. THE PERFECT WEEKEND PLAN WITH YOUR FAMILY IS THE FAMILY MARKET IN HARKER HEIGHTS. For as long as I can remember I’ve always gone to the farmer's...
fox44news.com

Man dead in Killeen’s 14th murder of 2022

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Killeen Police are actively investigating its 14th Murder of 2022. Killeen Police Department officers were dispatched at approximately 7:56 a.m. Monday to the 1100 block of Wales Drive in reference to a gunshot victim. When officers arrived, they found a victim lying on the ground.
KILLEEN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Snickers, Starburst plant in Waco slashes water, energy use with new system

The Mars Wrigley plant in Waco makes colorful products such as Starburst, Skittles and Snickers, but green has become a favorite there. Its latest nod to conservation and treating the Earth and its resources kindly is a $15 million on-site water treatment plant designed to reduce the facility’s greenhouse gas emissions while cutting water use and generating energy.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 9.15.22

The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
TEXAS STATE
fox44news.com

People will gather to ‘Walk for the Homeless’

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – This weekend, many people will meet together to walk, pray, and learn about the resources Waco has to offer for those struggling with homelessness. The annual Walk for the Homeless will take place this Sunday at 7:45 a.m. This two-mile walk starts at the Meyer Center, located at 1226 Washington Avenue, and concludes at the Church Under the Bridge at the Silos. Mission Waco and Compassion Ministries of Waco is inviting the public to join as they visit a number of different service providers who help those struggling on the streets. Transportation will be provided from the Silos to the Meyer Center after the event is over.
WACO, TX
