Central Texas cancer patient frustrated after chemo treatments delayed
KXAN investigators discovered through court records, the Austin Cancer Center in Georgetown is in the middle of arbitration.
Mobile food distribution event coming to Bell County
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Organizers of an upcoming event are hoping to help alleviate food insecurity in Bell County. The Salvation Army of Bell County McLane Center of Hope is hosting a Mobile Food Distribution on Tuesday. The event will last from 9 a.m. until noon, and will take place at 718 N 2nd Street in Killeen.
City of Austin to host job fair for those ages 50+
If you are looking to re-enter the job market or make a mid-life career change, the City of Austin has an opportunity for you Thursday.
North Fort Hood Ministry brings concert to soldiers at base
NORTH FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - In the North Fort Hood area, soldiers stationed there are left isolated at the base and away from their families as they await deployment. “They cannot get out among our great state, they can’t go to the movies, they can’t go out to eat,” Diana Fincher said.
Waco's L & L Hawaiian Barbecue is back and better like it never left
WACO, Texas — Owners of Waco's L&L Hawaiian Barbecue, Jonny Salas and Lucy Hao are saying aloha to new beginnings as they celebrate the grand re-opening of the BBQ establishment. Originally closed for six months, hundreds of people showed up for the grand re-opening on Sept. 18. The whole...
Kid’s fish-off at Lake Waco
WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — Kids ages twelve years and younger were invited to bring their fishing gear to compete in a fish off hosted by ‘Go-Gitterz.’. From 4 PM to 9 participants were free to catch as many fish as they could before the showoff at the end of the competition. Prizes were raffled off and there was an unlimited weigh-in.
Central Texas Medical Experts See Return of Enterovirus Cases
WACO, TX (FOX 44) – The CDC is warning about the spread Enterovirus D68, a common virus seen in children. While the symptoms are mild like a runny nose and coughing its effects can lead to muscle weakness and even paralysis. Normally seen in the summer and fall, Baylor...
Dia de Los Muertos Parade coming back to downtown Waco
WACO, Texas — The summer weather is slowly fading, which means fall is approaching in Texas. That also means spooky season is on its way. Halloween is a major holiday in the US, but there's a much bigger celebration coming to Central Texas. "Everybody comes out and they get...
Texas Cold Cases: The Austin yogurt shop killings
SAN ANGELO, Texas — December of 2021 marked 30 years since the tragic deaths of four young girls out of Austin when a local yogurt shop was robbed and then set on fire. Warning this post contains graphic contents On December 6, 1991, first responders were called to the scene of a structure fire inside […]
The Perfect Weekend Activity Is In Harker Heights
The perfect thing to do on a Saturday in Harker Heights Texas in my opinion is definitely going to your local farmers market. THE PERFECT WEEKEND PLAN WITH YOUR FAMILY IS THE FAMILY MARKET IN HARKER HEIGHTS. For as long as I can remember I’ve always gone to the farmer's...
Parents worried about kids coming home sick from school already
WACO, Texas — Cold and flu season is coming, kids are back in school, but some parents in the Central Texas area are already seeing their kids come home sick perhaps a bit sooner than they'd expect. Doctors are no strangers to dealing with sick kids, but Express ER...
‘Seeing the smiles is my favorite thing’: The Robinson Family Farm is kicking off the fall season in their new location
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Robinson Family Farm is kicking off the fall season with fun for the whole family. Now in a new, larger location, their annual fall fest starts Saturday, Sept. 17. Months of work went into preparing for Saturday’s grand reopening at the Robinson Family Farm in...
Man dead in Killeen’s 14th murder of 2022
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Killeen Police are actively investigating its 14th Murder of 2022. Killeen Police Department officers were dispatched at approximately 7:56 a.m. Monday to the 1100 block of Wales Drive in reference to a gunshot victim. When officers arrived, they found a victim lying on the ground.
Snickers, Starburst plant in Waco slashes water, energy use with new system
The Mars Wrigley plant in Waco makes colorful products such as Starburst, Skittles and Snickers, but green has become a favorite there. Its latest nod to conservation and treating the Earth and its resources kindly is a $15 million on-site water treatment plant designed to reduce the facility’s greenhouse gas emissions while cutting water use and generating energy.
‘Spread like wildfire’: Students talk about threats made at Texas schools
Several threats have been made against schools in Texas this week, including one at Westwood High School and another at Akins High School, both near Austin.
He lost everything in a fire. Days later, his landlord terminated his lease.
Days after a fire ripped through his Austin apartment complex, sending families to the hospital – Lovensky Plaisime received a letter telling him his lease was terminated.
2 Texas-based barbershops among 12 best in the country, report says
Who's got the best barbershop in America? Texas, California, somewhere else perhaps? Well, today of all days we are choosing to celebrate them all!
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 9.15.22
The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
H-E-B joins forces with Camila Alves McConaughey for state-wide celebration of literacy
Texas' favorite grocery store and the state's unofficial First Lady are joining forces to promote literacy and a love of reading. Scheduled for September 30, H-E-B and New York Times best selling author Camila Alves McConaughey will host the Read 3 Big Texas Read-in both virtually and in-person at select locations.
People will gather to ‘Walk for the Homeless’
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – This weekend, many people will meet together to walk, pray, and learn about the resources Waco has to offer for those struggling with homelessness. The annual Walk for the Homeless will take place this Sunday at 7:45 a.m. This two-mile walk starts at the Meyer Center, located at 1226 Washington Avenue, and concludes at the Church Under the Bridge at the Silos. Mission Waco and Compassion Ministries of Waco is inviting the public to join as they visit a number of different service providers who help those struggling on the streets. Transportation will be provided from the Silos to the Meyer Center after the event is over.
