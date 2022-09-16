ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mattscheck Returns To Benchmark Senior Living Roots To Lead The Branches of Framingham

FRAMINGHAM – Benchmark Senior Living, the largest senior housing provider in New England, today announced that Shelly Mattscheck, CNA, of Framingham, has been appointed executive director of The Branches of Framingham, a Benchmark assisted living and Mind & Memory Care community. In her new role, she will assume operational leadership of the community.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Sister Doris Langlois, CSJ

FRAMINGHAM – Sister Doris Langlois, CSJ, (Sister Emile), in her 79th year as a beloved member of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Boston, died Saturday, September 10, 2022. Devoted daughter of the late Emile and Anna (Demers) Langlois, and loving sister of the late Wilfred, Leonard, and. Albert...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

David K. Beck, 67, Owner Silton Tennis

HOPKINTON – David K. Beck, 67, of Hopkinton, passed away at his home as a result of a fall on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Born in Newton, he was the son of William C. Beck Jr. of Gardner and the late Virginia (Shea) Beck. Dave grew up in Wellesley...
HOPKINTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Hires Assistant Conservation Agent

FRAMINGHAM – The City of Framingham has hired an assistant conservation agent. The new City of Framingham Assistant Conservation Agent is Dominic Portelli, who lives in Framingham. Portelli graduated from the University of Vermont in May 2021 with a 3.8 GPA. He has a Bachelor of Science in Community...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

ALSET Auto Hosting Grand Opening in Framingham on Saturday

FRAMINGHAM – ALSET Auto (Tesla spelled backwards) is opening in Framingham on Saturday, September 17. The new Framingham location is having a grand opening at 95 Eames Street from noon to 3 p.m. With seven locations nationwide, ALSET Auto provides paint protection film, ceramic coatings, window tint, vinyl, accessories...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Barbara Mary Jerome

Barbara Mary Jerome

FRAMINGHAM – On September 10, 2022 Barbara Mary Jerome of Framingham, a former 50-year resident of Holliston, passed away at Newton-Wellesley Hospital, after a brief period of declining health. Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Mary (Sellarole) Elsasser. She was the beloved...
HOLLISTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Plymouth Church’s Annual Fall Fair October 1

FRAMINGHAM – The annual Fall Fair is back at the Plymouth Church. The autumn event takes place on Saturday, October 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with free admission, free on-site parking, and something for everyone. We are excited to resume this popular community event while respecting COVID...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Cyclist Struck on Route 9

FRAMINGHAM – A cyclist was struck on Route 9 on Wednesday afternoon, September 14. A motor vehicle on Route 9 west struck a cyclist travelling eastbound at the intersection of Route 9 and Maynard Road, explained Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. No one was transported to a hospital. There...
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Primary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

