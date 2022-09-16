Read full article on original website
Author JL Rothstein shares what has inspired her to become a successful Indy WriterJames PatrickBoston, MA
Save the Date: New England's Largest Zoo is Hosting a Harvest Festival & You're Invited!Dianna CarneyMendon, MA
Festive Fun For Everyone! Plymouth Pride Announces Inclusive Apple Picking Day EventDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
You're Invited to a Free Kid-Friendly Moon Gazing Event Celebrating "International Observe the Moon Night"Dianna CarneyAbington, MA
Matt Strahm Ridicules New Rules, Says Cheating Remains RampantIBWAABoston, MA
Mattscheck Returns To Benchmark Senior Living Roots To Lead The Branches of Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – Benchmark Senior Living, the largest senior housing provider in New England, today announced that Shelly Mattscheck, CNA, of Framingham, has been appointed executive director of The Branches of Framingham, a Benchmark assisted living and Mind & Memory Care community. In her new role, she will assume operational leadership of the community.
Sister Doris Langlois, CSJ
FRAMINGHAM – Sister Doris Langlois, CSJ, (Sister Emile), in her 79th year as a beloved member of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Boston, died Saturday, September 10, 2022. Devoted daughter of the late Emile and Anna (Demers) Langlois, and loving sister of the late Wilfred, Leonard, and. Albert...
WooSox President Talks About The Impact of Connections at Temple Beth Am Brotherhood Breakfast
FRAMINGHAM – Former Executive Vice President of the Boston Red Sox and current president of the Worcester Red Sox team Dr. Charles Steinberg, was the guest speaker at the Temple Beth Am “Brotherhood Breakfast” on Sept. 18. This was the first in-person Brotherhood breakfast since the COVID...
David K. Beck, 67, Owner Silton Tennis
HOPKINTON – David K. Beck, 67, of Hopkinton, passed away at his home as a result of a fall on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Born in Newton, he was the son of William C. Beck Jr. of Gardner and the late Virginia (Shea) Beck. Dave grew up in Wellesley...
Framingham Swim & Dive Earns First Win Of Season Against Timberwolves
DEDHAM – The Framingham High girls swim & dive won its first meet of the season on Friday night, September 16, in Dedham against the Timberwolves of Walpole High. The final score was 96-76. The Flyers are now 1-1 this season, under head coach Mike Foley, but 1-0 in...
Framingham Hires Assistant Conservation Agent
FRAMINGHAM – The City of Framingham has hired an assistant conservation agent. The new City of Framingham Assistant Conservation Agent is Dominic Portelli, who lives in Framingham. Portelli graduated from the University of Vermont in May 2021 with a 3.8 GPA. He has a Bachelor of Science in Community...
Framingham State Defeats Worcester State But Loses To St. Joseph
WORCESTER – The Framingham State University volleyball team played a pair of five set thrillers Saturday defeating Worcester State 3-2 before falling 3-2 to St. Joseph’s (ME) in a non-conference tri-match at Brissette Court in Worcester. THE BASICS:. Framingham State 3, Worcester State 2 (24-26, 25-20, 18-25, 26-24,...
Tickets For Framingham High’s Legend of Sleepy Hollow Go On Sale Monday
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High School’s Drama Company will present The Legend of Sleepy Hollow in October. Tickets go on sale Monday, September 19 at 9 a.m. The play is based on the Short Story by Washington Irving. The production was adapted for the Stage by John Heimbuch and Jon Ferguson.
ALSET Auto Hosting Grand Opening in Framingham on Saturday
FRAMINGHAM – ALSET Auto (Tesla spelled backwards) is opening in Framingham on Saturday, September 17. The new Framingham location is having a grand opening at 95 Eames Street from noon to 3 p.m. With seven locations nationwide, ALSET Auto provides paint protection film, ceramic coatings, window tint, vinyl, accessories...
Barbara Mary Jerome
FRAMINGHAM – On September 10, 2022 Barbara Mary Jerome of Framingham, a former 50-year resident of Holliston, passed away at Newton-Wellesley Hospital, after a brief period of declining health. Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Mary (Sellarole) Elsasser. She was the beloved...
Framingham Cultural Council Accepting Grant Applications Through October 17
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Cultural Council (FCC) is pleased to announce that it is currently accepting applications for grants to promote the arts, humanities, and interpretive sciences in the community. The mission of the FCC is to support activities that contribute to the cultural life of the city. Funding is provided by the.
Home of the Week: Split-Level Framingham Home Priced at $615,000
FRAMINGHAM – This week’s home of the week on SOURCE is a 3-bedroom Framingham home built in 1960. The 5 Arlene Drive property is priced at $615,000. Built in 1960, the split-level home has 1,900 square feet of living space, and sits on a quarter acre. On the...
PHOTOS: Friends of the Library Monthly Book Sale
FRAMINGHAM – The Friends of the Framingham Library book sale is back after taking a couple of months off for the summer. The sale is at the main Framingham Library at 49 Lexington Street. Stop by the bag room and everything you can fit in the bag is just...
PHOTO GALLERY: Wildcats Defeat Framingham Flyers
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Flyers football team was hoping to improve on its performance in the season opener against Walpole High, in which they lost 56-0, in their home opener on Friday night. But the first half of the game at Bowditch Field looked like a repeat of the...
Photo of the Day: Bruins Captain Skates at Loring Arena
FRAMINGHAM – Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron skated at Loring Arena in Framingham today, September 18, as part of a special program for Framingham Youth Hockey program. Boys and girls in the U8 and U10 program skated with Bergeron, thanks to Avidia Bank. Bergeron is the 20th captain of...
PHOTOS: Eastleigh Farm Hosts Beer Garden in Conjunction With Exhibit ‘A’
FRAMINGHAM – Eastleigh Farm hosting its first-ever beer garden on Saturday, with Exhibit ‘A’Brewing Company. The event was a success with a steady crowd all afternoon, and the tap running out just before the event ended at 6 p.m. There was a small farmer’s market and oysters...
Plymouth Church’s Annual Fall Fair October 1
FRAMINGHAM – The annual Fall Fair is back at the Plymouth Church. The autumn event takes place on Saturday, October 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with free admission, free on-site parking, and something for everyone. We are excited to resume this popular community event while respecting COVID...
Framingham Police: Cyclist Struck on Route 9
FRAMINGHAM – A cyclist was struck on Route 9 on Wednesday afternoon, September 14. A motor vehicle on Route 9 west struck a cyclist travelling eastbound at the intersection of Route 9 and Maynard Road, explained Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. No one was transported to a hospital. There...
Framingham State Falls To Westfield State in Conference Opener 5-0
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham State University women’s soccer team was defeated 5-0 this afternoon by Westfield State University in Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) action at Maple Street Field. Framingham State is still seeking its first win of the season and is 0-6 and is 0-1 in...
UMass Dartmouth Ends Framingham State’s 20-Game Conference Win Streak
DARTMOUTH – The Framingham State University football team saw their 20-game conference winning streak snappedSaturday afternoon as they were defeated 46-21 by UMass Dartmouth in a Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) tilt at Cressy Field. It was the first time UMass Dartmouth has defeated Framingham State since 2016.
