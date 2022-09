A Sitka assemblymember and a former Hoonah mayor are competing for the Alaska House of Representatives seat being vacated by five-term Sitka Democrat Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins. Though nonpartisan candidate Rebecca Himschoot had an edge over Republican Kenny Skaflestad in last month’s open primary – about 54% to roughly 46% – it’s a difference of 373 votes. […] The post Sitka assemblymember and former Hoonah mayor compete for House seat long held by Kreiss-Tompkins appeared first on Alaska Beacon.

HOONAH, AK ・ 2 DAYS AGO