ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Renny Harlin Shoots ‘The Strangers’ Remake Trilogy for Lionsgate in Slovakia — Central and East European News

By Zuzana Točíková Vojteková
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R5UYA_0hy1he2r00

The first part of “The Strangers,” a trilogy directed by Renny Harlin and produced by Lionsgate , has started production in Slovakia. Rastislav Kuril’s Frame Film is servicing the production in the country. The producers registered for the 33% cash rebate at the Slovak Audiovisual Fund in June, Film New Europe reports.

Filming on the first part of the trilogy started in August on locations in and around Bratislava.

The trilogy is a remake of the 2008 film “The Strangers,” which was written and directed by Bryan Bertino, with Liv Tyler and Scott Speedman starring. Together with its 2018 sequel “The Strangers: Prey at Night,” it became a cult horror classic.

Starring Madelaine Petsch, Froy Gutierrez and Gabriel Basso, the film will follow Petsch’s character as she drives cross-country with her longtime boyfriend (Gutierrez) to begin a new life in the Pacific Northwest. When their car breaks down in Venus, Oregon, they’re forced to spend the night in a secluded property, where they are terrorized from dusk till dawn by three masked strangers.

‘A Cross in the Desert’ Tops Serbian Charts
Hadži-Aleksandar Đurović’s sophomore feature “A Cross in the Desert,” which was released by Art Vista on 62 prints on Sept. 8, scored 10,812 admissions on its opening weekend. The first coproduction between Serbia and Jordan surpassed “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” “DC League of Superpets,” “Bullet Train” and “After Ever Happy.”

“A Cross in the Desert” cashed in 42,228 Euros ($42,038), which is a good result for cinema distribution in early September.

The script of “A Cross in the Desert,” penned by Ljiljana Habjanović Đurović and Hadži-Aleksandar Đurović, follows the journey of the pious young Paraskeva from an ordinary girl to the most beloved and respected saint in the Orthodox Christian religion. The director guides us through 40 years of trials, deep internal struggles, but omnipresent faith as well.

The main cast includes Milena Predić, Milica Stefanović, Filip Hajduković, Jadranka Selec, Branislav Tomašević, Danijel Sič, Andrej Šepetkovski and Mladen Sovilj.

“A Cross in the Desert” was produced by Hadži-Aleksandar Đurović and Ljiljana Habjanović Đurović through Belgrade’s Aleksandrija Film, and coproduced by Khaled Haddad through Jordan’s Jordan Pioneers. The project was supported by Serbia’s Ministry of Culture and Information, Film Center Serbia, the Secretariat for Culture of Autonomous Province of Vojvodina and by the Royal Film Center of Jordan.

The film was mainly shot in Jordan, but also in Serbia and Romania.

Most Expensive Film in Czech History Scores First Spot in Local Cinemas
The English-language historical drama “Medieval” from scriptwriter, director and producer Petr Jákl is currently the most attended film in Czech cinemas. The film, which was released by Bioscop in 244 cinemas on Sept. 8, has become the fourth biggest premiere in the Czech Republic in 2022 with 104,916 admissions and 716,474 Euros ($713,221) gross during the first weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1beL6q_0hy1he2r00

It took 11 years from the first draft of the script to make the film produced by Cassian Elwes with J.B.J. Film and Double Tree Entertainment, with an overall budget of around 20.4 million Euros ($20.3 million). The project about the Bohemian military commander Jan Žižka was conceived as both a local and an international film, casting well-known foreign actors such as Michael Caine, Ben Frost, Til Schweiger, Sophie Lowe and Matthew Goode.

The theatrical release of “Medieval” in 1,311 U.S. cinemas didn’t go as expected, with only 807,761 Euros ($804,094) gross. The film became one of the biggest box office flops in U.S. history, scoring the 28th-lowest opening weekend ever.

This article is published in partnership with online news service Film New Europe , which covers film and TV industry news from across Central and Eastern Europe.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Christophe Honoré’s ‘Winter Boy’ With Juliette Binoche Sells to Major Territories (EXCLUSIVE)

Christophe Honoré’s “Winter Boy,” which is having its international world premiere in competition at the San Sebastian Film Festival on Sept. 19, has been sold to major territories by Pyramide. “Winter Boy” had its North American premiere at Toronto. Described as Honoré’s most autobiographical film to date, “Winter Boy” stars rising French actor Paul Kircher as a teenager struggling to cope with the death of his father. The movie also stars Juliette Binoche and Vincent Lacoste. Pyramide International, whose sales team is headed by Agathe Mauruc, has closed deals for the film with Palace (Australia, New Zealand), Axia (Canada), Brazil (Pandora),...
MOVIES
Variety

Marian Mathias Focuses on Small Acts of Kindness in Her Buzzy Feature Debut ‘Runner,’ Which Gets a Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

Fresh off screenings at Toronto and San Sebastian, U.S. director Marian Mathias is still surprised her feature debut “Runner” connected with audiences and programmers alike.  Produced by Joy Jorgensen, the intimate drama is a Killjoy Films production made in association with Pigasus Pictures. Easy Riders Films and Man Alive co-produce. Heretic, which is handling international sales, shared the films trailer in exclusivity with Variety.  “I was thinking about it the other night. As a young filmmaker – and I am very fresh-faced to the scene – how do I navigate these waters? Do I stay true to my voice or shift to satisfy...
MOVIES
Variety

Varun Tej to Star in Indian Air Force Action Film for Sony

South Indian star Varun Tej is to head the cast of a patriotic air force action thriller backed by Sony Pictures International Productions. The untitled picture will begin filming from November. Tej, known locally as ‘Mega Prince,’ has his roots in the Telugu-language regional film industry and achieved fame with the Krish-directed “Kanche” in 2015. With the new picture, he will be making his debut in a film in Hindi, the default language of Bollywood. Production will take place in Hindi and Telugu versions. Jointly produced by SPIP and Renaissance Pictures, the film will be directed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada –...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Variety

Lady Gaga Halts Miami Concert Due to Lightning: ‘I Don’t Want to Put Your Life in Danger’

A tropical thunderstorm forced Lady Gaga to cut her Miami concert short just before she could sing ”Rain on Me” and her encore ”Hold My Hand.” Gaga, who has been performing to sold-out crowds on this stadium tour, was at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium on the last night of the Chromatica Ball. Interrupting her show, she told the audience, “I’m sorry that we can’t finish but I don’t want to put your life in danger and I don’t want to put our life in danger.” Gaga followed up by posting an emotional video online. Through tears, she apologizes to her fans...
MIAMI, FL
Variety

How to Watch Queen Elizabeth II’s State Funeral

After lying in state in Westminster Hall for five days, the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will begin on Monday at 11 a.m. local time. World leaders have gathered ahead of the state funeral as others flock to England to pay respects to the fallen monarch, who died on Sept. 8 at the age of 96. Prince William, Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth II’s other grandchildren gathered for a vigil on Saturday to mourn ahead of the state funeral. The royals were joined by Princess Anne’s children, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips; Prince Andrew’s daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie; and Prince...
U.K.
Variety

New ‘The Shining’ Film Killed by Bad ‘Doctor Sleep’ Box Office, Director Says: ‘I’ll Always Regret This Didn’t Happen’

“Doctor Sleep” director Mike Flanagan confirmed on Twitter that a planned sequel to his 2019 “The Shining” sequel is officially dead. The filmmaker cited the dismal box office performance of “Doctor Sleep” as the main reason why Warner Bros. isn’t moving forward with a “The Shining” prequel film focused on the character of Dick Hallorann (played in Stanley Kubrick’s film by Scatman Crothers and in “Doctor Sleep” by Carl Lumbly. “We were so close,” Flanagan wrote on Twitter about getting the Dick Hallorann movie made. “I’ll always regret this didn’t happen.” Flanagan also shared a fan-made poster for his scrapped “The Shining”...
MOVIES
Variety

Chrissy Teigen Responds to Online Attacks After She Reveals Abortion: ‘I’ve Already Seen You Do Your Worst’

Chrissy Teigen expected vicious online attacks after she announced that she had an abortion to save her life two years ago — and had a message for the trolls: “I’ve already seen you do your worst.” The model, TV personality and influencer on Thursday revealed that the loss of her unborn son in September 2020 with husband John Legend had ended in an abortion; she had previously said the pregnancy had ended with a miscarriage. Teigen said she was speaking out after the Supreme Court this summer struck down Roe v. Wade, which eliminated the constitutional right to abortion and...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Bertino
Person
Sophie Lowe
Person
Natascha Mcelhone
Person
Scott Speedman
Person
Cassian Elwes
Person
Michael Caine
Person
Liv Tyler
Person
Madelaine Petsch
Person
Til Schweiger
Person
Renny Harlin
Person
Shraddha Srinath
Variety

Exploring the Depths of Grief and Imagination, San Sebastian Entry ‘Daughter of Rage’ Bows Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

On the heels of a world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival and ahead of its bow in New Directors competition at San Sebastian, BFF, who heads international sales, has given Variety exclusive access to the trailer for Nicaraguan director Laura Baumeister’s debut feature, “Daughter of Rage.” The film follows 11-year-old María and her mother, Lilibeth, who navigate poverty by collecting and repurposing refuse from the local landfill. A look at stifling generational debt passed on in communities that work hard to stay afloat, the film also tackles precocious familial bonds, abandonment, and the salvation of an imagination that allows the protagonist to...
MOVIES
Variety

Queen Elizabeth II’s State Funeral Invite List: Joe Biden, Justin Trudeau, Global Royals and More

Although the royal family has yet to confirm the official list of attendees for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, various heads of state have already confirmed their planned attendance at the Westminster Abbey ceremony scheduled for Monday, Sept. 19. Buckingham Palace revealed the full schedule of the funeral plans — which will begin in London and end in Windsor — including the several categories of dignitaries invited: global government representatives, foreign royal families, governors general, realm prime ministers and heads of state. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will be present, along with all of the heads of the...
WORLD
Variety

Ulrich Seidl Cancels Attendance at San Sebastian ‘Sparta’ Premiere

Austrian director Ulrich Seidl has cancelled his visit to San Sebastian for the Sept. 18 world premiere of “Sparta,” amid allegations of impropriety and child exploitation made against the director. The world premiere will still go ahead at San Sebastian with the film playing in main competition contending for San Sebastian’s Gold Shell. Seidl’s decision comes after the Toronto Film Festival pulled “Sparta” and on Sept. 14, FilmFest Hamburg announced that it would no longer be giving Seidl its Douglas Sirk Award, though it would be screening “Sparta.” “I am very grateful to [San Sebastian director] José Luis Rebordinos for supporting “Sparta” from...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lionsgate#Slovakia#The Strangers#Linus Entertainment#Linus Movies#Central#East European#Frame Film#Film New Europe#Art Vista
Variety

China Box Office: ‘Give Me Five’ Wins on Slow Weekend

Comedy drama film “Give Me Five” held on to the top spot at the mainland Chinese box office with a weekend score of just $7.4 million (RMB50.8 million). The film is the story of a young man who is helping his father rediscover his lost memories. As he does so, he is transported back in time and accidentally alters his parent’s pasts. That means he must reunite the pair or risk never being born. It stars Ma Li Chang Yuan and Wei Xiang and is directed by Zhang Luan. The film was released a week ago in time for the mid-autumn festival...
MOVIES
Variety

London Film Festival Unveils Works-in-Progress Showcase

The BFI London Film Festival’s annual Works-in-Progress showcase, now in its third edition, will present nine new feature films and documentaries by U.K.-based filmmakers. The showcase, which is part of the festival’s U.K. Talent Days focus, will be an in-person event on Oct. 8 screening extracts from each project introduced by their producer to an invited audience of international buyers and festival programmers. The projects are either in production or post-production. Clips will also be available online via a secure platform to a wider pool of invited international industry professionals. The annual Buyers & Sellers event returns as an in-person fixture...
MOVIES
Variety

A Chronicle of Modern Capitalism,  San Sebastian Competition Contender ‘Suro’ Bows at San Sebastian

Vying for the top Gold Shell at the 70th San Sebastian Film Festival, Basque native Mikel Gurrea’s debut feature “Suro” stems from Gurrea’s experience working in the cork forests north of Catalonia. He had just finished his studies and was at a loss when his then girlfriend’s parents suggested he work in the forests where they stripped cork from the trees. “I discovered a fascinating world that stayed with me; the work is tough but you’re in the middle of nature,” he said. “It was also a good workout!” he added. “Suro” revolves around a young couple, Helena and Ivan, who decide...
MOVIES
Variety

Queen Elizabeth II Receives Lavish State Funeral as Thousands Flock to London Streets to Say Goodbye

British monarch Queen Elizabeth II, who died at 96 on Sept. 8, after ruling for 70 years, received a lavish state funeral at Westminster Abbey in London, with as many as two million people lining the streets to see her cortege. International dignitaries attending alongside the British royal family included President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden and all of the heads of the Commonwealth including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Indian President Droupadi Murmu and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. Joining them was President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, French President Emmanuel Macron, Ukraine’s First Lady...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
India
Variety

‘Woman King’ Stars Viola Davis and Julius Tennon Talk Box Office Victory and Defend Film Against Historical Critics: ‘We Have to Take License’

As the filmmaking team for “The Woman King” travels to Brazil to promote the historical epic, Viola Davis and her husband and producing partner Julius Tennon are celebrating the success of the film’s no. 1 debut at the box office, grossing $19 million domestically. The film had its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival on Sept. 10, followed by opening in theaters one week later. It’s one of the rare films where critics and general audiences given it a similarly positive reception, with a 95% critics score and 99% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. It even pulled off an “A+”...
MOVIES
Variety

Dick Ebersol Reflects on Lessons Learned From ‘Saturday Night Live’ to ‘Sunday Night Football’ in New Autobiography

Dick Ebersol is one of the seminal figures in the past 50 years of broadcast television. He helped create “Saturday Night Live.” He hired Brandon Tartikoff, genius programmer and innovator, to revive NBC’s primetime fortunes. As president of NBC Sports, he oversaw the network’s Olympic strategy for many years. “Sunday Night Football” was his idea. Ebersol recounts the high (and sometimes low) points of his career in television in a new autobiography, “From Saturday Night to Sunday Night: My Forty Years of Laughter, Tears and Touchdowns in TV,” published this week by Simon & Schuster. While all of the great moments in...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Selman Nacar, Davi Pretto, ‘Penal Cordillera’ Feature at San Sebastian WIP Sections

San Sebastian’s pix-in-post showcases, which have launched notable movies – Sebastian Lelio’s “Gloria” – and notable directors – Jayro Bustamante, introducing his debut “Ixcanul” – unspools in 2022, with the screenings of six WIP Latam titles taking place over Sept. 19 – 21. WIP Europe, with four titles, runs on Sept. 19 and 20.  In the mix is an awaited title from Chile, “Penal Cordillera,” directed by Felipe Carmona, produced by Dominga Sotomayor and Omar Zuñiga and sold by Luxbox, and “A Strange Path,” from Brazil’s Guto Parente, whose “The Cannibal Club,” acquired by Uncork’d Entertainment, made a stir by portraying...
MOVIES
Variety

Netflix Renews Deal with Millimages for Seasons 2, 3, 4 of Hit Series ‘Molang’ (EXCLUSIVE)

French kids entertainment company Millimages has announced it is renewing with Netflix for Seasons 2, 3 and 4 of its hit series “Molang”, already picked up by co-producers TF1 and Canal+.  “Molang” will be rolling out in all territories except Scandinavia and China from Nov. 1, said Millimages general manager Marina Narishkin, adding that the deal bore testimony to the fluffy character’s popularity with audiences of all ages and from all continents.  “‘Molang’ is not just watched by children, our target audience is 15 to 30-year olds, the young co-parents. We’re not making packaged goods for children. “Molang” supports kindness, it’s a...
TV SERIES
Variety

Variety

82K+
Followers
60K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy