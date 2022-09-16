PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For the first time in a while rain will be a minimal factor this weekend over NWFL. For tonight lows will fall into the upper 60s inland and low 70s at the coast. Expect mostly sunny skies on Saturday with highs in the 80s to near 90. Rain chances will be 20% and mainly right at the coast. Sunday will start in the 70s with highs near 90 under sunny skies. The sunny, hot, and dry weather continues through the first day of fall next Thursday.

PANAMA CITY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO