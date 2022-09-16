Read full article on original website
Related
WJHG-TV
Monday Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!. It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with clear skies overhead. We’ll see plenty of sunshine return to our skies today. Temperatures are fairly seasonal with mid to upper 60s inland to low 70s on the coast. Humidity...
WJHG-TV
Weekend Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For the first time in a while rain will be a minimal factor this weekend over NWFL. For tonight lows will fall into the upper 60s inland and low 70s at the coast. Expect mostly sunny skies on Saturday with highs in the 80s to near 90. Rain chances will be 20% and mainly right at the coast. Sunday will start in the 70s with highs near 90 under sunny skies. The sunny, hot, and dry weather continues through the first day of fall next Thursday.
WJHG-TV
Extended stay hotel to be built in Callaway
CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Callaway is growing, and new businesses seem to be popping up all over the area. As you drive down Tyndall parkway you’ll notice several new businesses are either being built or just opened. Now another business is being added to the city’s list. A local business...
WJHG-TV
Smithsonian museum day is Saturday
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Now is your chance to take a step back in time and see how news was shared in Panama City long before the TV was invented. Smithsonian Museum Day is Saturday, September 16th this year. Many local museums are participating, including the Panama City Publishing Company Museum. They will be celebrating the role of ink in printing. Visitors will enjoy an educational and interactive experience as they create their own homemade ink. At the same time, they will earn a greater appreciation for the history of printing.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WJHG-TV
Get ready for emergencies during National Preparedness Month
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Living in Florida you have to be prepared for any emergency or natural disaster. “We live in Florida. We have severe thunderstorms a lot, we have tornados, we have wildfires, we stay busy up here,” Frankie Lumm, Emergency Management Division Chief, said. While officials stay...
WJHG-TV
Arnold Hosts Mid-Season 24 Team Tournament
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Arnold Marlins played host to 23 of the top volleyball programs in the area in a round robin style tournament over Friday and Saturday. Teams playing best-of-three sets. (Highlights are from Arnold’s match with Booker T. Washington; Booker won the match 2-1: 25-27, 25-21, 15-11) Arnold Head Coach Danielle Hayes says here girls welcome the competition and will use each match to improve and make progress.
WJHG-TV
$3+ million Mexico Beach project is close to completion
MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Canal Parkway Pavilion and Marina in Mexico Beach will soon reopen. City Administrator for Mexico Beach Douglas Baber said the rebuilding of the pavilion puts fishing and tourism on full display. “The folks who come down here to sit on our sandy beaches and...
WJHG-TV
Memorial service held for Trey Pike, Former Vernon High Head Football Coach
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The community is remembering the former Vernon High Athletic Director and Head Football Coach who died last month. Trey Pike passed away in a boating accident on August 7th, at just 36 years old. Pike’s loved ones say he served as a role model to athletes...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WJHG-TV
One injured after multi-car crash in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person was reported to have minor injuries after a multi-car crash caused delays on Front Beach Road in Panama City Beach Saturday afternoon. Florida Highway Patrol troopers said the incident happened around 2:45 p.m. They say a car was leaving the Everything A...
WJHG-TV
Port St. Joe Police Department shares warning to boaters
Port St. Joe, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Port St. Joe Police Department has a strict warning for boaters. Port St. Joe Police Chief Jake Richards says people could get a hefty fine if they leave their boat unattended at the city pier. That’s according to a city ordinance passed in...
WJHG-TV
GCSC Women’s Basketball is Ready for a New Season
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Gulf Coast basketball is getting into the swing of things and though practice doesn’t officially start till October 1 Coach Kuhn and his girls have been putting in work this summer. The girls hosted a viewing practice on Friday were 30+ D1 coaches came...
WJHG-TV
Happy 75th Birthday, U.S. Air Force!
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s time to raise a celebratory birthday toast to the United States Air Force. Sept. 18 marks 75 years of the military branch defending our great nation with its airpower. The USAF came to be after former U.S. President Harry Truman signed the National...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WJHG-TV
Motivational speaker spreads message of hope to students
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Upbeat music filled the auditorium at Rutherford High School Monday morning. Students looked on as motivational speaker Reggie Dabbs poured his heart out. “I grew up in a broken home, broken family,” Dabbs said. “I don’t know my father. If he were walking in this...
WJHG-TV
Ortiz trial jury selection begins
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jury selection begins today in the third trial for a man arrested in connection with the murder of a Panama City Beach man. In December 2019, Edward Ross was shot inside his father’s home. Abel Ortiz was one of five men arrested in connection with the murder.
WJHG-TV
Man sentenced to 35 years for shooting at Bay County Sheriff’s deputies
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man who was accused of shooting at two Bay County Sheriff’s deputies in 2019 has been sentenced. Authorities said William Egan, 30, was accused of wearing a bullet proof vest and shooting at two deputies who were responding reports of shots fired in a neighborhood on February 2, 2019.
WJHG-TV
Bay County Health Department highlights top 5 health priorities
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Putting resources towards mental health and substance abuse are two of the top priorities for local health leaders. The Florida Department of Health in Bay County is partnering with other health groups to create an action plan to address health needs in the community. These...
WJHG-TV
Police asking for public’s help in Bonifay murder investigation
BONIFAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bonifay police are investigating a weekend murder. Police Chief Chris Wells says a local, Jimmy McCullough, was shot in the stomach around 11:45 Saturday night on Highway 90, just west of Highway 79. Wells says McCullough was taken to the hospital, where he died. Authorities are...
WJHG-TV
Vernon man arrested for meth during traffic stop
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Vernon man is behind bars and facing drug-related charges following a traffic stop. According to Washington County Sheriff’s officials, a deputy stopped a Ford truck on Hwy. 277 near Hartzog Rd. around 7:00 a.m. Monday morning. Upon making contact with the driver, deputies...
Comments / 0