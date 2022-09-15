WASHINGTON (WJLA) — As a sophomore at Oakton High School, Rivka Vizcardo-Lichter would rather be worrying about things like driver's education. But after Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's administration released Friday he is rolling back transgender student accommodations in all state schools, she now finds herself having to take part in the game of political ping-pong.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO