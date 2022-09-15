ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
WTVCFOX

From farm to school lunch table: Local produce a learning tool for Chattanooga students

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — From the farm to the table. Tennessee's latest initiative, the Coordinated School Health program, is working to provide farm-fresh produce to schools. Tarah Kemp uses apples from the local Oren Wooden's Apple House, to teach nutrition at Battle Academy. Her unique approach combines cooking and learning to get healthy meals back in kids homes.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Child falls from 2-story building in metro Atlanta, officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. — A child fell from a second-story building on Sunday afternoon, according to DeKalb County Fire. According to our Atlanta affiliate, WSB-TV the incident happened at Druid Hills Reserve. There is no word on the condition of the child. Officials did not release their age. This is...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Education
City
Scotts Hill, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
County
Decatur County, TN
Local
Tennessee Traffic
WTVCFOX

'I've spoken to students that are terrified': Va. rolls back transgender accommodations

WASHINGTON (WJLA) — As a sophomore at Oakton High School, Rivka Vizcardo-Lichter would rather be worrying about things like driver's education. But after Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's administration released Friday he is rolling back transgender student accommodations in all state schools, she now finds herself having to take part in the game of political ping-pong.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy