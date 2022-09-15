Read full article on original website
Related
WTVCFOX
From farm to school lunch table: Local produce a learning tool for Chattanooga students
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — From the farm to the table. Tennessee's latest initiative, the Coordinated School Health program, is working to provide farm-fresh produce to schools. Tarah Kemp uses apples from the local Oren Wooden's Apple House, to teach nutrition at Battle Academy. Her unique approach combines cooking and learning to get healthy meals back in kids homes.
WTVCFOX
EPB contract worker hurt in Soddy-Daisy after bucket truck rolls over down hill Monday
SODDY-DAISY, Tenn. — We're working to learn the condition of an EPB contract worker who was rushed to the hospital after a bucket truck he was in rolled over and down a hill in Soddy-Daisy Monday morning. The accident happened on Green Pond Road, according to Soddy-Daisy Fire Department...
WTVCFOX
Child falls from 2-story building in metro Atlanta, officials say
ATLANTA, Ga. — A child fell from a second-story building on Sunday afternoon, according to DeKalb County Fire. According to our Atlanta affiliate, WSB-TV the incident happened at Druid Hills Reserve. There is no word on the condition of the child. Officials did not release their age. This is...
WTVCFOX
Sheriff opens investigation into DeSantis's migrant flights to Martha's Vineyard
A Texas Sheriff opens an investigation into two flights of approximately 50 migrants from San Antonio, Texas, sent to Martha’s Vineyard by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar spoke at a news conference Monday, making it the only time law enforcement officials said they would look into the flights.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTVCFOX
'I've spoken to students that are terrified': Va. rolls back transgender accommodations
WASHINGTON (WJLA) — As a sophomore at Oakton High School, Rivka Vizcardo-Lichter would rather be worrying about things like driver's education. But after Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's administration released Friday he is rolling back transgender student accommodations in all state schools, she now finds herself having to take part in the game of political ping-pong.
Comments / 0