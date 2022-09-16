Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersNew Kensington, PA
5 Must-Try Foods if You're Visiting Pennsylvania [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
The Best Homemade Pierogis Can Be Found Inside This Small Pennsylvania RestaurantTravel MavenCoraopolis, PA
Related
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Commit Marlon Barnes Schedules Official Visit
Pitt’s first commitment from the 2023 class, Marlon Barnes, has scheduled his official visit to Pitt. Barnes told Pittsburgh Sports Now that he has planned the all-inclusive trip to Pittsburgh for this upcoming weekend, Sept. 23-25. On Saturday, the Panthers will host Rhode Island on the gridiron, and Barnes will once again be in attendance.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Five Takeaways: ‘Next Man Up’ Mentality Guides Pitt Over Western Michigan
A win is a win, as Erick Hallett said following Saturday’s game against Western Michigan at Waldo Stadium. Pitt flew back home to Pittsburgh early Sunday morning with a 34-13 win over Western Michigan, a bit of redemption following last season’s debacle at what-was-then Heinz Field, and Pat Narduzzi felt like it was exactly the kind of performance he wanted to see from his team.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt DE Dayon Hayes To Miss Rest of 2022 Season
The Pitt defense has suffered a big loss, as a source told Pittsburgh Sports Now that talented sophomore defensive end Dayon Hayes will miss the remainder of the 2022 season with a knee injury. A PSN source said that Hayes has a meniscus issue and is scheduled to undergo surgery...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt QB Nate Yarnell Earns ACC Rookie of the Week Honors
Pitt redshirt first-year quarterback Nate Yarnell earned ACC Rookie of the Week honors for his performance in the 34-13 win over Western Michigan on Saturday. Yarnell made the first start of his collegiate career against the Broncos. In the victory, he completed nine of 12 passes for 179 yards and a touchdown, an efficient performance for a third-string signal caller.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Football Becomes First Program To Offer North Catholic 2025 Athlete Brady O’Hara
Christmas is still three months away, but Brady O’Hara received an early present and one that he won’t forget for quite a while. Over the weekend, the sophomore defensive end/tight end from North Catholic High School received his first Division-I scholarship offer and it came from the hometown Pitt Panthers.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Travel Roster Report: No Hammond, Patti, Drexel, Danielson Against WMU
KALAMAZOO, Mi. — Pitt’s first travel roster of the season has been released, and while a few key names made the trip to Kalamazoo, a few more didn’t make the trip from Pittsburgh. Nick Patti did not make the trip to Western Michigan this week, leaving the...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Four-Star Forward Papa Kante Includes Pitt in Top Five
On Saturday, top senior forward recruit Papa Kante included Jeff Capel’s Pitt Panthers in his top five schools list, along with Memphis, Maryland, Michigan, and Rutgers. The 6-foot-10 forward plays his high-school ball for South Kent School, where Pitt staffer Gilbert Brown coached just a few years back. Kante is ranked as the No. 91 player in the class of 2023 by 247 Sports, and is a four-star prospect.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Nate Yarnell Making First Pitt Start Against Western Michigan
KALAMAZOO, Mi. –Nate Yarnell will start for Pitt against Western Michigan tonight, earning the starting nod over Dartmouth transfer Derek Kyler and a seemingly not-yet healthy Kedon Slovis. Yarnell, Slovis and Kyler all warmed up before the game, but Yarnell took a majority of the first team reps during...
IN THIS ARTICLE
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Five Players to Watch When Western Michigan Takes On Pitt
Corey Crooms — WR Skyy Moore isn’t around anymore, which is good news for Pitt defensive backs, but Crooms isn’t a bad bet to continue Western Michigan’s run of producing NFL wide receivers. The 5-foot-11, 195-pound wideout has produced a modest 143 yards and a touchdown...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Duquesne Falls to Hawaii, 24-14
Despite leading in time of possession (36:22-21:18) and total yards (364-171), Duquesne fell to Hawaii, 24-14, on Saturday night at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. Two huge special team plays and a Penei Pavihi 47-yard pick-six were the difference in the game. Duquesne dropped to 1-3 with the loss, while Hawaii captured its first win of the season. It also marked the first win of the Timmy Chang era.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Mt. Lebanon Kicker Ben McAuley, Coach Bob Palko Discuss Walk-Off Win
PITTSBURGH — With Mount Lebanon down 16-14 in the waning seconds of the fourth quarter, junior kicker Ben McAuley said that even though a Blue Devils touchdown could secure a win, he knew the game’s outcome rested on his shoulders. “I knew it was coming down to me,...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Steel Valley’s Cruce Brookins Showcases Combination of Explosion and Physicality
MUNHALL, Pa. — Steel Valley is back to their winning ways, and after a tough match against 2A contender Sto-Rox, the Ironmen have put the mercy rule into effect the past two weeks. The team has plenty of talent, but there is no doubt that things start with star quarterback and safety Cruce Brookins.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Cruce Brookins Scores 4 TDs as Steel Valley Routs Imani, 56-6
MUNHALL, Pa. — It did not take long for the matchup between Steel Valley (3-0) and Imani Christian Academy (2-2) to turn into a highlight tape for the Ironmen star quarterback Cruce Brookins. Brookins put up four touchdowns on four rushes in the first half, and Steel Valley dominated Imani 56-6. On the second play of the game, the Steel Valley defense swarmed David Davis, who fumbled. Steel Valley took over, and 13 yards later Brookins was in the end zone for the first touchdown of the game on his first rush attempt of the game.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Mt. Lebo Stuns Central Catholic With 4th Quarter Comeback, 17-16
PITTSBURGH — The Mt Lebanon Blue Devils (2-2) defeated the Central Catholic Vikings (2-2), 17-16, at Carnegie Mellon’s Gesling Stadium on Friday, September 16. The Blue Devils got the ball back at their own 23 with 3:50 to play after a Vikings punt and trailing by two. David Shields completed a 42-yard pass up the seam to tight end JP Walters, and the Blue Devils ran the ball to the one yard line to set up Ben McAuley’s game-winning field goal.
Comments / 0