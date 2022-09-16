ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt Commit Marlon Barnes Schedules Official Visit

Pitt’s first commitment from the 2023 class, Marlon Barnes, has scheduled his official visit to Pitt. Barnes told Pittsburgh Sports Now that he has planned the all-inclusive trip to Pittsburgh for this upcoming weekend, Sept. 23-25. On Saturday, the Panthers will host Rhode Island on the gridiron, and Barnes will once again be in attendance.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Five Takeaways: ‘Next Man Up’ Mentality Guides Pitt Over Western Michigan

A win is a win, as Erick Hallett said following Saturday’s game against Western Michigan at Waldo Stadium. Pitt flew back home to Pittsburgh early Sunday morning with a 34-13 win over Western Michigan, a bit of redemption following last season’s debacle at what-was-then Heinz Field, and Pat Narduzzi felt like it was exactly the kind of performance he wanted to see from his team.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt DE Dayon Hayes To Miss Rest of 2022 Season

The Pitt defense has suffered a big loss, as a source told Pittsburgh Sports Now that talented sophomore defensive end Dayon Hayes will miss the remainder of the 2022 season with a knee injury. A PSN source said that Hayes has a meniscus issue and is scheduled to undergo surgery...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt QB Nate Yarnell Earns ACC Rookie of the Week Honors

Pitt redshirt first-year quarterback Nate Yarnell earned ACC Rookie of the Week honors for his performance in the 34-13 win over Western Michigan on Saturday. Yarnell made the first start of his collegiate career against the Broncos. In the victory, he completed nine of 12 passes for 179 yards and a touchdown, an efficient performance for a third-string signal caller.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
State
Maryland State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
State
Texas State
State
Alabama State
State
West Virginia State
City
Morgantown, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Four-Star Forward Papa Kante Includes Pitt in Top Five

On Saturday, top senior forward recruit Papa Kante included Jeff Capel’s Pitt Panthers in his top five schools list, along with Memphis, Maryland, Michigan, and Rutgers. The 6-foot-10 forward plays his high-school ball for South Kent School, where Pitt staffer Gilbert Brown coached just a few years back. Kante is ranked as the No. 91 player in the class of 2023 by 247 Sports, and is a four-star prospect.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Nate Yarnell Making First Pitt Start Against Western Michigan

KALAMAZOO, Mi. –Nate Yarnell will start for Pitt against Western Michigan tonight, earning the starting nod over Dartmouth transfer Derek Kyler and a seemingly not-yet healthy Kedon Slovis. Yarnell, Slovis and Kyler all warmed up before the game, but Yarnell took a majority of the first team reps during...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Psn#The Psn Daily Notebook##Lsu#Texas A M#Usc
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Five Players to Watch When Western Michigan Takes On Pitt

Corey Crooms — WR Skyy Moore isn’t around anymore, which is good news for Pitt defensive backs, but Crooms isn’t a bad bet to continue Western Michigan’s run of producing NFL wide receivers. The 5-foot-11, 195-pound wideout has produced a modest 143 yards and a touchdown...
KALAMAZOO, MI
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Duquesne Falls to Hawaii, 24-14

Despite leading in time of possession (36:22-21:18) and total yards (364-171), Duquesne fell to Hawaii, 24-14, on Saturday night at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. Two huge special team plays and a Penei Pavihi 47-yard pick-six were the difference in the game. Duquesne dropped to 1-3 with the loss, while Hawaii captured its first win of the season. It also marked the first win of the Timmy Chang era.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Boston College
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Cruce Brookins Scores 4 TDs as Steel Valley Routs Imani, 56-6

MUNHALL, Pa. — It did not take long for the matchup between Steel Valley (3-0) and Imani Christian Academy (2-2) to turn into a highlight tape for the Ironmen star quarterback Cruce Brookins. Brookins put up four touchdowns on four rushes in the first half, and Steel Valley dominated Imani 56-6. On the second play of the game, the Steel Valley defense swarmed David Davis, who fumbled. Steel Valley took over, and 13 yards later Brookins was in the end zone for the first touchdown of the game on his first rush attempt of the game.
MUNHALL, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Mt. Lebo Stuns Central Catholic With 4th Quarter Comeback, 17-16

PITTSBURGH — The Mt Lebanon Blue Devils (2-2) defeated the Central Catholic Vikings (2-2), 17-16, at Carnegie Mellon’s Gesling Stadium on Friday, September 16. The Blue Devils got the ball back at their own 23 with 3:50 to play after a Vikings punt and trailing by two. David Shields completed a 42-yard pass up the seam to tight end JP Walters, and the Blue Devils ran the ball to the one yard line to set up Ben McAuley’s game-winning field goal.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy