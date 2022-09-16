MUNHALL, Pa. — It did not take long for the matchup between Steel Valley (3-0) and Imani Christian Academy (2-2) to turn into a highlight tape for the Ironmen star quarterback Cruce Brookins. Brookins put up four touchdowns on four rushes in the first half, and Steel Valley dominated Imani 56-6. On the second play of the game, the Steel Valley defense swarmed David Davis, who fumbled. Steel Valley took over, and 13 yards later Brookins was in the end zone for the first touchdown of the game on his first rush attempt of the game.

MUNHALL, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO