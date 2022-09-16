ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos, NM

AAUW Fall Luncheon Is Set For Sept. 24

The American Association of University Women (AAUW) invites the community to their Fall Luncheon on Saturday, Sept. 24, which will be held at Bethlehem Lutheran Church at 2390 North Road (Los Alamos) in the Gibson Fellowship Hall on the lower level. The luncheon catered by Ruby K’s will cost $15...
Kiwanis Club Hears From LARSO Executive Director Bernadette Lauritzen

Bernadette Lauritzen spoke to the Kiwanis Club September 13. Photo Courtesy Kiwanis. Bernadette Lauritzen, executive director of Los Alamos Retired & Senior Organization (LARSO) spoke at the Kiwanis meeting on September 13, looking back over the coronavirus crisis and recalling the impact it had on the Betty Ehart Senior Center in Los Alamos and the White Rock Senior Center.
Photos From LAHS Homecoming Parade Friday

Future Toppers of the Los Alamos Extreme Football team program Friday in the LAHS Homecoming Parade. Photo Courtesy LAPS. LAHS football team shows their might. Photo Courtesy LAPS. LAHS students get into the Topper spirit. Photo Courtesy LAPS. Members of the Los Alamos Extreme Football team. Photo Courtesy LAPS. Los...
Rotary Club And Community Volunteers Pack 35,328 Servings Of Food During Meals Of Hope Event Saturday

More than 100 community members of all ages volunteered Saturday for the Rotary Club of Los Alamos ‘Meals of Hope” event and by mid-afternoon 35,328 servings of food were assembled and packed into boxes that were sealed, stacked and plastic-wrapped ready for pickup Monday morning by The Food Depot in Santa Fe. The food will be distributed to food pantries throughout the area including LA Cares in Los Alamos. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com.
LAHS Alum Paul Horpedahl Shares His Santa Fe Opera Experience With Technical Theater Classes

Paul Horpedahl and Ryan Daly during a recent presentation for technical theater classes. Photo Courtesy LAPS Foundation. The Technical Theater classes at Los Alamos High School were recently visited by Paul Horpedahl, former director of production and facilities at The Santa Fe Opera who shared images of productions from their past seasons. Paul graduated from Los Alamos High School in 1975.
Self Help, Inc. Celebrates 2021 Bellringing Volunteers

Volunteers who rang bells for the Salvation Army collection for Self Help, Inc. in December gathered Friday morning at Betty Ehart Senior center for a special appreciation breakfast. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com. Ashley McNaughton, left, and Leslie Wallstrom, president of the Self Help, Inc. board of directors at Friday’s...
