More than 100 community members of all ages volunteered Saturday for the Rotary Club of Los Alamos ‘Meals of Hope” event and by mid-afternoon 35,328 servings of food were assembled and packed into boxes that were sealed, stacked and plastic-wrapped ready for pickup Monday morning by The Food Depot in Santa Fe. The food will be distributed to food pantries throughout the area including LA Cares in Los Alamos. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com.

