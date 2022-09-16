Read full article on original website
Related
losalamosreporter.com
AAUW Fall Luncheon Is Set For Sept. 24
The American Association of University Women (AAUW) invites the community to their Fall Luncheon on Saturday, Sept. 24, which will be held at Bethlehem Lutheran Church at 2390 North Road (Los Alamos) in the Gibson Fellowship Hall on the lower level. The luncheon catered by Ruby K’s will cost $15...
losalamosreporter.com
Kiwanis Club Hears From LARSO Executive Director Bernadette Lauritzen
Bernadette Lauritzen spoke to the Kiwanis Club September 13. Photo Courtesy Kiwanis. Bernadette Lauritzen, executive director of Los Alamos Retired & Senior Organization (LARSO) spoke at the Kiwanis meeting on September 13, looking back over the coronavirus crisis and recalling the impact it had on the Betty Ehart Senior Center in Los Alamos and the White Rock Senior Center.
losalamosreporter.com
Photos From LAHS Homecoming Parade Friday
Future Toppers of the Los Alamos Extreme Football team program Friday in the LAHS Homecoming Parade. Photo Courtesy LAPS. LAHS football team shows their might. Photo Courtesy LAPS. LAHS students get into the Topper spirit. Photo Courtesy LAPS. Members of the Los Alamos Extreme Football team. Photo Courtesy LAPS. Los...
losalamosreporter.com
Rotary Club And Community Volunteers Pack 35,328 Servings Of Food During Meals Of Hope Event Saturday
More than 100 community members of all ages volunteered Saturday for the Rotary Club of Los Alamos ‘Meals of Hope” event and by mid-afternoon 35,328 servings of food were assembled and packed into boxes that were sealed, stacked and plastic-wrapped ready for pickup Monday morning by The Food Depot in Santa Fe. The food will be distributed to food pantries throughout the area including LA Cares in Los Alamos. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
losalamosreporter.com
LAHS Alum Paul Horpedahl Shares His Santa Fe Opera Experience With Technical Theater Classes
Paul Horpedahl and Ryan Daly during a recent presentation for technical theater classes. Photo Courtesy LAPS Foundation. The Technical Theater classes at Los Alamos High School were recently visited by Paul Horpedahl, former director of production and facilities at The Santa Fe Opera who shared images of productions from their past seasons. Paul graduated from Los Alamos High School in 1975.
losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos 2022 Living Treasures Are Kokheong McNaughton, Sharon Snyder and Patrick D. Soran
The Living Treasures of Los Alamos Board is delighted to announce the selection of three Los Alamos citizens for the 2022 Living Treasures recognition. They are KokHeong McNaughton, Sharon Snyder and Patrick D. Soran. The ceremony honoring the 2022 Treasures will be held this fall. Due to COVID and seating...
losalamosreporter.com
Self Help, Inc. Celebrates 2021 Bellringing Volunteers
Volunteers who rang bells for the Salvation Army collection for Self Help, Inc. in December gathered Friday morning at Betty Ehart Senior center for a special appreciation breakfast. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com. Ashley McNaughton, left, and Leslie Wallstrom, president of the Self Help, Inc. board of directors at Friday’s...
losalamosreporter.com
Chamisa Elementary School To Host Roller Skating Event Sept. 23 At Los Alamos Ice Rink
Chamisa Elementary School is holding a Roller Skating Night Sept. 23 at the Los Alamos Ice Rink to raise funds for the 6th grade end of the year trip. Tickets are $10 per person and the event is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
losalamosreporter.com
Two Young Guns Girls Take Team Award In Los Alamos Sportsmen’s Club Summer Trap League
Los Alamos High School sophomore Ana Schmitz, left, and Pojoaque Valley High School senior Alyssa Vigil were the winning team in the recent Los Alamos Sportsmen’s Club SummerTrap League. They are both members of the Los Alamos Young Guns team that also competes in the Scholastic Clay Target Program. Photo by Mike O’Neill.
losalamosreporter.com
New Mexico Environment Department To Host Community Engagement Meeting And Open House Sept. 23 In Los Alamos
The New Mexico Environment Department’s (NMED) Department of Energy (DOE) Oversight Bureau invites members of the public to an open house and community engagement meeting from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, at the Los Alamos Oversight Section Office at 1183 Diamond Drive, Suite B in Los Alamos.
Comments / 0