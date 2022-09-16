Read full article on original website
Related
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for rain moving in Monday night
By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer If you have this Labor Day holiday off, it won't be a total washout during the day. That does change tonight, however...Today will be mostly cloudy with some scattered showers or a t-storm around, mainly to the N&W. Around the city and for the coasts, much more of the day will be dry rather than wet. It's still humid, but not as hot as yesterday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Things change this evening as the front drifts closer, allowing steadier rain to shift southward. Expect rain with some embedded heavier...
natureworldnews.com
Severe Storms with Damaging Winds and Tornadoes to Hit the Central United States This Coming Week
Severe storms are expected to wreak havoc over the Central United States in the coming week from Monday, August 29, according to AccuWeather forecasters. Associated weather hazards include damaging winds and tornadoes which can potentially cause widespread travel disruption amongst travelers at airports across the region. Flash flooding due to...
Tropical Storm Danielle expected to become hurricane Friday
Forecasters expect Tropical Storm Danielle to become a hurricane by Friday morning, according the National Hurricane Center Friday. Models from the National Hurricane Center show Danielle is not a threat to Florida or the United States. Danielle had sustained winds of 70 mph with higher gusts, according to an update...
Forecasters watch Tropical Storm Fiona and new Atlantic disturbance
Forecasters are expecting Tropical Storm Fiona to move west over the next couple of days, passing over the Leeward Islands, then the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico this weekend. Fiona was about 265 miles east of Leeward Islands Friday morning, moving west at about 15 mph, according to a Friday morning update from the hurricane center. The storm has maximum sustained winds near 50 mph, with higher gusts.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The US Winter Weather Forecast Calls For 'Record' Cold & 'Loads' Of Snow In The Northeast
It feels like summer passed in the blink of an eye, and now we're staring down winter, which is shaping up to be pretty rough if you're living on the wrong side of the United States. The Old Farmer's Almanac released its annual winter weather prediction for the coming year,...
'You will have a white Christmas:' Old Farmers Almanac predicts cold, long, snowy winter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If you liked this weekend's temperatures...well...you will not like the latest prediction for this coming winter from the Old Farmers Almanac, released just this week. The almanac, published every year since 1972, is noted for its farming tips, humor, distinct yellow cover, and weather forecast. We spoke with editor Janice Stillman, the editor, for this edition of the Sunday Business Page and she said its weather forecasts are 80-percent accurate through the usage of solar analysis, climatology, and meteorology. The winter forecast for Western Pennsylvania? Cold, snowy, and long. "It's going to be very cold with above-normal...
The US’ Frigid 2022 Winter Weather Forecast Reveals It Will Split The Country In Half
For the past week, the Farmers' Almanac has gradually released its 2022-2023 winter weather forecast predictions for the United States revealing that this year's season will basically split the country into two parts that will experience starkly different temperatures. It'll soon be time to bundle up for one-half of the...
200-year-old desert giant collapsed following seasonal rain
This iconic symbol of the Southwest stood for two centuries, but even as past visitors mourned its loss and posted photos of the statuesque landmark in all of its glory, park officials pointed out what it hopes to be a “silver lining.”. An old cactus known as the Bicentennial...
RELATED PEOPLE
The Winter Predictions Are In For 2022!
As the summer temperatures are starting to drop it low to the ‘Flo, fall and winter is right around the corner! But, just how cold can we expect it to be this year? The Farmers’ Almanac already has their predictions for NC winter 2022-2023 and the almanac is predicting that our winter season here in […]
'Triple dip' La Niña is on the way. Here's what it means for weather in the US
Meteorologists say that for the third straight year, La Niña will persist throughout the winter in the Northern Hemisphere.
Mass evacuation underway in Arizona town as river overflows, reaches 'major flood stage'
A mass evacuation was underway in a small town in southeastern Arizona on Monday afternoon after a river overflowed and spilled into the town following heavy rains, officials said. Flood prone areas in the town of Duncan, located just miles west of New Mexico border, were being evacuated after the...
Florida's 2023 Weather Predictions Are Out & Winter Isn't Going To Be The Same
People, especially those from up northern regions, vacation to Florida during the wintertime for the Sunshine State's gorgeous weather. You can't beat sunny skies, lower humidity and bearable, non-scorching temperatures that usually fall in the mid-60s. However, the Farmer's Almanac just released its predictions for winter 2023 and the forecast...
IN THIS ARTICLE
I’m a physicist – there’s two things you should never do in your home during a thunderstorm
EXPERTS have advised against certain risky behaviors during a lightning storm. The chances of being struck by lightning are astronomically high, but some actions can tee up a connecting strike. Lightning is a product of moisture and hot air meeting each other in the atmosphere. A strike will surge toward...
Waterfalls Appear in Death Valley, the Hottest and Driest Place on Earth
Flash flooding in the aftermath of Hurricane Kay has caused waterfalls in the arid Death Valley. The influx of water into Death Valley, which is the hottest and driest place on the planet, comes with Hurricane Kay's downgraded tropical storm, causing torrential rain over the area on September 10, according to the U.S. National Park Service.
Year's worth of rain possible for Southern California this weekend
Tropical Storm Kay has been causing high winds and massive amounts of rain for Southern California as the region endures a devastating drought.
Tropical Storm Fiona heads west, expected to turn north by next week
MIAMI - The latest computer models have Tropical Storm Fiona continuing to head west and then turning north by next week. The storm is lumbering towards the west, packing winds up to 50 miles per hour near Guadeloupe in the Atlantic.According to the National Hurricane Center's Friday afternoon update, the storm was located about near Guadeloupe in and moving westward at 15 miles per hour.The National Weather Center has issued a tropical storm warning for the Northern Leeward Islands and a tropical storm watch is in effect for Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands and Dominica.The storm is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dramatic drone footage shows Georgia under water as state of emergency declared over flash floods
Rain pounded Georgia on Sunday, triggering intense flash flooding in northwestern parts of the state. Drone footage, captured by local news station Fox5, showed neighborhoods, factories and roadways under several inches of brown water. Some areas of Chattooga and Floyd counties received up to 12 inches of rain (30cm) in a 24-hour period, with more downpours forecast early this week.The flooding knocked out water service to parts of Chattooga County, authorities said.The city of Summerville, around 90 minutes drive north of Atlanta, advised residents who use the city’s water utility services to boil water prior to drinking, cooking or...
Heavy rainfall to impact southern US this week
Heavy rain will continue for Texas and into the Lower Mississippi Valley this week. Some areas in Central Texas and Mississippi could receive upwards of 6 inches of rain. Flash flooding will be the biggest concern; however, it will be helpful toward the ongoing drought affecting these states. Scattered showers...
natureworldnews.com
Tropical Storm Kay Intensifies Into a Hurricane as It Continues to Move Towards Southwestern US and Mexico
Tropical Storm Kay, which hovers over the Eastern Pacific basin, intensified into a Category 1 hurricane on the afternoon of Monday, September 5. The National Hurricane Center (NHC), along with other US meteorologists, are expecting Hurricane Kay to bring heavy rainfall and strong winds along the Pacific coastline of western Mexico and southwestern US in the coming days.
Why coastal communities should fear storm surge
The National Weather Service says almost half of all deaths from tropical cyclones come from storm surge. While many people focus on the wind speed of storms, the danger often comes from the water flowing in from the ocean.
Fox News
790K+
Followers
182K+
Post
657M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0