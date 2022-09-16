ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for rain moving in Monday night

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer If you have this Labor Day holiday off, it won't be a total washout during the day. That does change tonight, however...Today will be mostly cloudy with some scattered showers or a t-storm around, mainly to the N&W. Around the city and for the coasts, much more of the day will be dry rather than wet. It's still humid, but not as hot as yesterday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Things change this evening as the front drifts closer, allowing steadier rain to shift southward. Expect rain with some embedded heavier...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Severe Storms with Damaging Winds and Tornadoes to Hit the Central United States This Coming Week

Severe storms are expected to wreak havoc over the Central United States in the coming week from Monday, August 29, according to AccuWeather forecasters. Associated weather hazards include damaging winds and tornadoes which can potentially cause widespread travel disruption amongst travelers at airports across the region. Flash flooding due to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Tampa Bay Times

Tropical Storm Danielle expected to become hurricane Friday

Forecasters expect Tropical Storm Danielle to become a hurricane by Friday morning, according the National Hurricane Center Friday. Models from the National Hurricane Center show Danielle is not a threat to Florida or the United States. Danielle had sustained winds of 70 mph with higher gusts, according to an update...
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Forecasters watch Tropical Storm Fiona and new Atlantic disturbance

Forecasters are expecting Tropical Storm Fiona to move west over the next couple of days, passing over the Leeward Islands, then the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico this weekend. Fiona was about 265 miles east of Leeward Islands Friday morning, moving west at about 15 mph, according to a Friday morning update from the hurricane center. The storm has maximum sustained winds near 50 mph, with higher gusts.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
CBS Pittsburgh

'You will have a white Christmas:' Old Farmers Almanac predicts cold, long, snowy winter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If you liked this weekend's temperatures...well...you will not like the latest prediction for this coming winter from the Old Farmers Almanac, released just this week. The almanac, published every year since 1972, is noted for its farming tips, humor, distinct yellow cover, and weather forecast. We spoke with editor Janice Stillman, the editor, for this edition of the Sunday Business Page and she said its weather forecasts are 80-percent accurate through the usage of solar analysis, climatology, and meteorology. The winter forecast for Western Pennsylvania? Cold, snowy, and long. "It's going to be very cold with above-normal...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janice Dean
K97.5

The Winter Predictions Are In For 2022!

As the summer temperatures are starting to drop it low to the ‘Flo, fall and winter is right around the corner! But, just how cold can we expect it to be this year? The Farmers’ Almanac already has their predictions for NC winter 2022-2023 and the almanac is predicting that our winter season here in […]
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Thunderstorms#Plains#Fox News Channel#Fnc#Fox Friends#Fox Weather#Fox News Media
CBS Miami

Tropical Storm Fiona heads west, expected to turn north by next week

MIAMI - The latest computer models have Tropical Storm Fiona continuing to head west and then turning north by next week. The storm is lumbering towards the west, packing winds up to 50 miles per hour near Guadeloupe in the Atlantic.According to the National Hurricane Center's Friday afternoon update, the storm was located about near Guadeloupe in and moving westward at 15 miles per hour.The National Weather Center has issued a tropical storm warning for the Northern Leeward Islands and a tropical storm watch is in effect for Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands and Dominica.The storm is...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Puerto Rico
The Independent

Dramatic drone footage shows Georgia under water as state of emergency declared over flash floods

Rain pounded Georgia on Sunday, triggering intense flash flooding in northwestern parts of the state. Drone footage, captured by local news station Fox5, showed neighborhoods, factories and roadways under several inches of brown water. Some areas of Chattooga and Floyd counties received up to 12 inches of rain (30cm) in a 24-hour period, with more downpours forecast early this week.The flooding knocked out water service to parts of Chattooga County, authorities said.The city of Summerville, around 90 minutes drive north of Atlanta, advised residents who use the city’s water utility services to boil water prior to drinking, cooking or...
GEORGIA STATE
Fox News

Heavy rainfall to impact southern US this week

Heavy rain will continue for Texas and into the Lower Mississippi Valley this week. Some areas in Central Texas and Mississippi could receive upwards of 6 inches of rain. Flash flooding will be the biggest concern; however, it will be helpful toward the ongoing drought affecting these states. Scattered showers...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
natureworldnews.com

Tropical Storm Kay Intensifies Into a Hurricane as It Continues to Move Towards Southwestern US and Mexico

Tropical Storm Kay, which hovers over the Eastern Pacific basin, intensified into a Category 1 hurricane on the afternoon of Monday, September 5. The National Hurricane Center (NHC), along with other US meteorologists, are expecting Hurricane Kay to bring heavy rainfall and strong winds along the Pacific coastline of western Mexico and southwestern US in the coming days.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNN

Why coastal communities should fear storm surge

The National Weather Service says almost half of all deaths from tropical cyclones come from storm surge. While many people focus on the wind speed of storms, the danger often comes from the water flowing in from the ocean.
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Fox News

790K+
Followers
182K+
Post
657M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy