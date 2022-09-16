Read full article on original website
physiciansweekly.com
Aggressive hydration does not improve clincal outcomes in acute pancreatitis
1. Compared to moderate fluid resuscitation, an aggressive regimen in acute pancreatitis patients did not result in improved clinical outcomes. 2. Aggressive fluid resuscitation was associated with a higher rate of fluid overload. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Acute pancreatitis is a medical emergency, where development into moderate...
physiciansweekly.com
Wellness Check: Sleep
1. In this systematic review and meta-analysis, surgeries for sleep apnea showed improvements in obstructive sleep apnea symptoms as well as blood pressure. 2. Furthermore, there were significant decreases in blood pressure in both eastern and western countries, with no significant differences between the two demographic groups. Evidence Rating Level:...
physiciansweekly.com
Polypill strategy reduces the risk of cardiovascular events after a myocardial infarction
1. A polypill consisting of aspirin, ramipril, and atorvastatin reduced the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events after a myocardial infarction (MI). 2. Medication adherence was higher in patients receiving the polypill compared to usual care. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: The incidence of recurrent ischemic events is...
physiciansweekly.com
Total antioxidant intake in diet inversely related to depression in adolescent girls
1. A higher cumulative power of antioxidants in the whole diet is linked with lower rates of depression in the sample of adolescent girls. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Depression is believed to become one of the top three most common disorders responsible for global disease burden by 2030. Adolescent girls have a prevalence of depression two fold of other age and sex groups. Oxidative stress may be a risk factor for depression and other psychological disorders. Antioxidants in the diet such as polyphenols, vitamins A, C and E help support the body’s antioxidant system and protect against oxidative damage. The dietary total antioxidant capacity (DTAC) is an indicator that determines the power of antioxidants in food against reactive compounds and has previously been found to be a protective facto for depression in postmenopausal women and healthy adults. This cross sectional study consistent of 741 adolescent girls sampled from various areas in Iran. Students were aged 12-18 and had no chronic disease. Dietary intakes were evaluated using the food frequency questionnaire (FFQ), and DTAC was calculated using the Nutrient Data Laboratory of USDA database. The Persian version of Beck’s Depression Inventory (BDI) was used to determine depression status. The BDI is a questionnaire with 21 items that has a score from 0-63, a score of <13 means the person is considered as not depressed and a score of >13 means the person is considered depressed. This study concluded that the individuals in the highest quartiles of DTAC had lower depression scores compared to those in the lowest quartiles (9.05 ± 8.1 vs. 12.1 ± 9.4; P = 0.01). An inverse correlation was seen between DTAC and depression score in the unadjusted model (β standardized = -0.107; P value = 0.003) as well as in models that adjusted for confounding factors such as age and energy intake (β standardized = -0.114; P value = 0.002) age, energy intake, physical activity and menstruation (β standardized = -0.108; P value = 0.005), and all the previous factors plus BMI percentile (β standardized = -0.108; P value = 0.005). Limitations of this study include its cross-sectional design, resulting in inability to assume a cause relationship. The FFQ is also prone to measurement error. Additionally, specific symptoms of depression were not studied. Specific features like appetite and fatigue may have associations with DTAC quartiles. Overall, this study found that a higher DTAC is associated with lower rates of depression in adolescent girls.
physiciansweekly.com
Movement and Cognition ‘Inherently Related’ in Relapsing-Remitting MS
Cognitive and motor function in MS are inherently related, and a multifaceted strategy may improve evaluation of deficits in these domains, even in early MS. “Cognitive and motor symptoms often happen concurrently in patients with MS, and several studies have found a correlation between cognitive dysfunction and slower gait speed, poorer walking endurance, higher step length variability, and increased fall frequency,” Maria A. Rocca, MD, explains. “However, the reason for this correlation is unclear.”
physiciansweekly.com
For RCC, No Survival Benefit With Adjuvant Nivolumab & Ipilimumab
Results from the phase 3 Checkmate 914 trial demonstrate that adjuvant treatment with nivolumab/ipilimumab does not improve survival in patients with stage II-III localized renal cell carcinoma (RCC) who have a substantial risk for post-nephrectomy relapse. Patients with stage II-III localized renal cell carcinoma (RCC) have a substantial risk for...
physiciansweekly.com
Osimertinib Resistance in Hispanics with Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Mutant EGFR
Patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer are eligible for first-line treatment with osimertinib, a third-generation EGFR-TKI inhibitor (NSCLC). In addition, it is the treatment of choice for people who have T790M mutations and show signs of illness progression or deterioration. Despite the extensive research on the drug’s efficacy and safety in clinical trials and observational studies, data on the outcomes of Osimertinib treatment in Hispanic patients is limited. That study aimed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of first-line Osimertinib in a population of Hispanic patients with NSCLC, focusing on outcomes following disease progression. Hispanic individuals with EGFR-mutated NSCLC are the focus of this retrospective cohort study conducted at multiple sites across the globe. Researchers found that patients with metastatic EGFR-mutated NSCLC were identified and enrolled if they received Osimertinib (80mg/day until evidence of disease progression or severe adverse effects). Those individuals with disease progression had tumor samples, or liquid biopsies analyzed using NGS. Progression-free survival was the primary endpoint, with overall survival after progression as an additional endpoint. The median age was 59 years old among 94 patients from the United States of America, Mexico, Argentina, Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama, and Chile who participated. Both EGFR Exon 19 deletions and EGFR pL858R point mutations were found. The 95% CI for the median progression-free survival (PFS) was 14.4 months. The most frequent metastatic sites were the lungs/pleura and lymph nodes. The median time to death after progression was 7.73 months (95% CI, 4.07-9.85). The existence of liver metastases at diagnosis and a tumor mutational burden of more than 5 mut/Mb were factors that reduced PFS. Many individuals in this cohort developed resistance despite the treatment’s efficacy, and several mechanisms of resistance were identified, including mutations that can be addressed by other therapies.
physiciansweekly.com
How Is Cervical Cancer Advancing to Stage IV in The USA?
Cervical cancer, stage IVA-B (remote stage) according to the International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics (FIGO), is an uncommon diagnosis with a 17% 5-year survival rate and few curative options. For a study, researchers sought to examine the trends in distant stage cervical cancer in the USA and to pinpoint potential contributing variables.
