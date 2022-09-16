Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Daytonopoly Interactive -instagrammable Pop-up, going on now in downtown Dayton, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes bounce back against in-state foes, beat Dayton 4-0The LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Pies in OhioIsla ChiuWesterville, OH
21Years Ago, A Women Disappeared Before Her Wedding DayJeffery MacDayton, OH
The dollar days of summer, Downtown Dayton Dollar Summer Bonus.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Daily Advocate
Versailles sweeps third straight opponent; defeats Troy at home
VERSAILLES — The Versailles’ High School volleyball team picked up where they left off. The Lady Tigers swept their third straight opponent on Sept. 17, this time against Troy High School. They swept Fort Recovery and Parkway in their last two matches. Troy hung around in each set....
Daily Advocate
Arcanum defeats Tri-County North behind strong defensive effort
ARCANUM — Arcanum High School football gets back on track with a home win over Tri-County North, 14-6. The Trojans scored all of their points in the first half. Running back Jacob Rayburn scored the team’s first touchdown on a 2-yard run to go up 6-0. In the second quarter, running back Dakota Kendig scored on a 15-yard run and also got the two-point conversion to go up 14-0.
Daily Advocate
Versailles girls’ golf keeps pace for MAC title with win over St.Henry
BRADFORD — Versailles High School girls’ golf ended MAC play with a 183-204 win over St. Henry High School. Playing at Stillwater Golf Club, Emma Garrison led the team with a 41. Ella Porter was close behind with a 42. Gabby Dues shot a 49 and Lauren Jay shot a 51. Lauren Wietholter scored a 55 and Kara Milligan scored a 63.
peakofohio.com
Chiefs, Hillclimbers roll; Raiders fall at home – Local HS Football Week 5 results
Tavien St. Clair went 19-21 for 278 and 5 total touchdowns (4 passing and 1 rushing). Indian Lake ended their two week scoring drought. The game was tied 7-7 after the first quarter. Urbana totaled 442 yards of offense. The Hillclimbers have surpassed their win total from 2021. Mechanicsburg’s 20-game...
Daily Advocate
Greenville loses 55-21 to MVL’s top team
GREENVILLE – In a game that featured the Miami Valley League Conference’s number one passer and pass receiver and the number one rusher, the pass game won and Greenville dropped to 0-5 while Xenia moved to 5-0 after their 55-21 victory over the Green Wave. Although it was...
Daily Advocate
Tri-Village beats Ansonia with last-minute Wehr touchdown
NEW MADISON — Grit and determination. That’s what it took for Tri-Village High School to defeat Ansonia High School football, 37-36. Patriots running back Reed Wehr scored the game-winning from six yards out with just over a minute left in the game to win it. With Ansonia defenders around him, Wehr fought his way into the endzone.
Wayne Warriors make Super Sammy honorary captain
Over the last four years, 4-year old Sammy Jones was given the title Super Sammy. Friday night, he also got the title of Wayne Warriors Honorary Football Captain.
Daily Advocate
Greenville Maid-Rite Sportsmanship Winners week of Sept. 5
JR. HIGH CROSS COUNTRY – Clair Rammel.
Lanes clear after crash on I-70 WB
According to ODOT, the left two lanes of I-70 westbound are blocked near Dayton Airport Access Road due to a crash.
Middletown brewery to close at end of September
Rolling Mill Brewery Co., a family-owned business that opened five years ago, is closing at the end of the month, the owners posted on Facebook.
Eaton Register Herald
Wright graduates from college before high school
EATON — Bailey Wright, a current junior at Eaton High School, graduated from Edison State Community College with her Associate of Arts degree over summer break. Wright will be continuing her path of higher education at Franklin University, where she is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Communications. She has been able to achieve this through the College Credit Plus (CCP) program offered by Eaton High School. The CCP program offers students the opportunity to get a head start on their college workload, or even graduate ahead of time.
Miamisburg man dead after crash in Miami Twp. Friday night
MIAMI TOWNSHIP — A Miamisburg man has died after a crash in Miami Township late Friday night. Crews were called to the reports of a crash with injuries at Kelly Marie Court and Benner Road in Miami Township around 11:15 p.m., according to initial reports. Montgomery County Coroner’s Office...
1017thepoint.com
SEARA'S BODY TO BE RETURNED MONDAY AFTERNOON; PROCESSION ROUTE ANNOUNCED
(Richmond, IN)--The body of Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton will be returned to Richmond Monday afternoon. Officer Burton died late Sunday night at Reid Health. Her body was then taken to Dayton for autopsy. A procession of law enforcement personnel will escort her casket back to Richmond Monday afternoon. Members of the public, who have been incredibly supportive over the 39 days that have passed since she was shot, are being invited to line the streets of the city Monday afternoon. Here are the details you’ll need to know: The procession is leaving downtown Dayton at 1:30 Monday afternoon. It will pass through Preble County on I-70 and will enter Richmond on U.S. 40 at the state line – likely at around 2:15. It will then travel west along National Road East and East Main, and then to North A Street. It will then make a left turn onto 5th Street, where it will pass by her police vehicle. That vehicle has sat in front of the city building and now serves as a focal point for the community. From there, the procession will continue onto National Road West, where it will end at Doan & Mills Funeral Home. Well-wishers who are lining the streets are being asked to stay in safe locations. They’re also being asked to refrain from stopping on the shoulder of I-70.
tippnews.com
Fall Festivities in Miami County
Looking for a fun fall activity? Miami County is the place to be! Check out just a few of our fun fall festivities. Come enjoy the seventh annual Apple Gathering Day at The Pink House Orchard in West Milton from 10:00am-4:00pm. Check out a variety of vendors, food, music, and of course apples!
Daily Advocate
Fall Healthy Kids running starts Oct. 2
GREENVILLE — If you haven’t signed up yet for five fun Sundays of running, you don’t want to miss out. It’s time to do it. The first Sunday in October will be here before you know it. “I’m signing up kids ages 2-14 of all athletic...
CareFlight called to crash on SR 380 in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY — CareFlight has been called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Spring Valley Township late Friday night. The Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to a crash in the 3600 block of state Route 380 near Cemetery Road around 11:39 p.m., according to OSHP dispatch.
WIBC.com
Ofc. Seara Burton Has Passed Away
DAYTON, Ohio. — Ofc. Seara Burton has died. She was taken off life support a little over a week ago at a Dayton hospital. She was shot during a traffic stop back in mid-August. The Richmond Police Department and multiple other agencies will escort Officer Burton home from Dayton...
Xenia motorcycle crash leads to ‘serious injuries’
The driver of a 2005 Kawasaki motorcycle, Scott McHenry, of Dayton, was traveling eastbound on Upper Bellbrook Road when he was struck by a 2019 Chrysler Pacifica driven by a 35-year-old Xenia woman.
wnewsj.com
OSHP: Several hurt in SR 380 crash Friday night; suspect flees on foot
SPRING VALLEY TWP., Greene County — The Xenia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle serious injury crash involving a 2012 Jeep Wrangler and a 2010 Ford Escape. The crash occurred on SR 380 just south of Cemetery Road at approximately 11:35 p.m. Friday. The...
WRBI Radio
Bonus antlerless quotas lowered in Franklin, three other counties
— Indiana DNR has reduced the County Bonus Antlerless Quoats (CBAQ) in Franklin, Union, Fayette and Wayne counties as a result of Epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) impacted the deer herd in those counties. DNR says Humans are not at risk for contracting EHD, which is a viral disease that may...
