Bradford, OH

Daily Advocate

Versailles sweeps third straight opponent; defeats Troy at home

VERSAILLES — The Versailles’ High School volleyball team picked up where they left off. The Lady Tigers swept their third straight opponent on Sept. 17, this time against Troy High School. They swept Fort Recovery and Parkway in their last two matches. Troy hung around in each set....
Daily Advocate

Arcanum defeats Tri-County North behind strong defensive effort

ARCANUM — Arcanum High School football gets back on track with a home win over Tri-County North, 14-6. The Trojans scored all of their points in the first half. Running back Jacob Rayburn scored the team’s first touchdown on a 2-yard run to go up 6-0. In the second quarter, running back Dakota Kendig scored on a 15-yard run and also got the two-point conversion to go up 14-0.
Daily Advocate

Versailles girls’ golf keeps pace for MAC title with win over St.Henry

BRADFORD — Versailles High School girls’ golf ended MAC play with a 183-204 win over St. Henry High School. Playing at Stillwater Golf Club, Emma Garrison led the team with a 41. Ella Porter was close behind with a 42. Gabby Dues shot a 49 and Lauren Jay shot a 51. Lauren Wietholter scored a 55 and Kara Milligan scored a 63.
Daily Advocate

Greenville loses 55-21 to MVL’s top team

GREENVILLE – In a game that featured the Miami Valley League Conference’s number one passer and pass receiver and the number one rusher, the pass game won and Greenville dropped to 0-5 while Xenia moved to 5-0 after their 55-21 victory over the Green Wave. Although it was...
Daily Advocate

Tri-Village beats Ansonia with last-minute Wehr touchdown

NEW MADISON — Grit and determination. That’s what it took for Tri-Village High School to defeat Ansonia High School football, 37-36. Patriots running back Reed Wehr scored the game-winning from six yards out with just over a minute left in the game to win it. With Ansonia defenders around him, Wehr fought his way into the endzone.
Eaton Register Herald

Wright graduates from college before high school

EATON — Bailey Wright, a current junior at Eaton High School, graduated from Edison State Community College with her Associate of Arts degree over summer break. Wright will be continuing her path of higher education at Franklin University, where she is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Communications. She has been able to achieve this through the College Credit Plus (CCP) program offered by Eaton High School. The CCP program offers students the opportunity to get a head start on their college workload, or even graduate ahead of time.
1017thepoint.com

SEARA'S BODY TO BE RETURNED MONDAY AFTERNOON; PROCESSION ROUTE ANNOUNCED

(Richmond, IN)--The body of Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton will be returned to Richmond Monday afternoon. Officer Burton died late Sunday night at Reid Health. Her body was then taken to Dayton for autopsy. A procession of law enforcement personnel will escort her casket back to Richmond Monday afternoon. Members of the public, who have been incredibly supportive over the 39 days that have passed since she was shot, are being invited to line the streets of the city Monday afternoon. Here are the details you’ll need to know: The procession is leaving downtown Dayton at 1:30 Monday afternoon. It will pass through Preble County on I-70 and will enter Richmond on U.S. 40 at the state line – likely at around 2:15. It will then travel west along National Road East and East Main, and then to North A Street. It will then make a left turn onto 5th Street, where it will pass by her police vehicle. That vehicle has sat in front of the city building and now serves as a focal point for the community. From there, the procession will continue onto National Road West, where it will end at Doan & Mills Funeral Home. Well-wishers who are lining the streets are being asked to stay in safe locations. They’re also being asked to refrain from stopping on the shoulder of I-70.
tippnews.com

Fall Festivities in Miami County

Looking for a fun fall activity? Miami County is the place to be! Check out just a few of our fun fall festivities. Come enjoy the seventh annual Apple Gathering Day at The Pink House Orchard in West Milton from 10:00am-4:00pm. Check out a variety of vendors, food, music, and of course apples!
Daily Advocate

Fall Healthy Kids running starts Oct. 2

GREENVILLE — If you haven’t signed up yet for five fun Sundays of running, you don’t want to miss out. It’s time to do it. The first Sunday in October will be here before you know it. “I’m signing up kids ages 2-14 of all athletic...
WIBC.com

Ofc. Seara Burton Has Passed Away

DAYTON, Ohio. — Ofc. Seara Burton has died. She was taken off life support a little over a week ago at a Dayton hospital. She was shot during a traffic stop back in mid-August. The Richmond Police Department and multiple other agencies will escort Officer Burton home from Dayton...
WRBI Radio

Bonus antlerless quotas lowered in Franklin, three other counties

— Indiana DNR has reduced the County Bonus Antlerless Quoats (CBAQ) in Franklin, Union, Fayette and Wayne counties as a result of Epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) impacted the deer herd in those counties. DNR says Humans are not at risk for contracting EHD, which is a viral disease that may...
