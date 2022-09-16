ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Local "Guns to Gardens" event

By Kayla Foy
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GrebK_0hy1fbtc00

Tomorrow, First and Franklin Presbyterian Church is holding a local “Guns to Gardens” event as part of the nationwide “Guns to Gardens” movement.

The event is meant to help get guns off the streets and make the community a better place. The event will be held from 11 am to 3pm in the church’s courtyard. Guns that are collected during the event will be melted down and turned into gardening tools. Those who donate operable guns will remain anonymous and have a chance to earn a gift card up to $250 (see below chart for details). The church warns gift cards may be limited so it is recommended you get there early.

Also, this Sunday and every Sunday First and Franklin Presbyterian Church will honor those murdered this week by reading their names during service and hanging purple ribbons outside of the church’s sanctuary. They say they do this to “help raise awareness of the hurts in Baltimore.”


Type

Gift Card Amount

Handgun

$100

Long Gun

$100

Semi-Automatic Weapons

$200

Assault Weapons

$250

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
themunchonline.com

811 Regis Court

Centrally Located 3-Bedroom Halethorpe Home with Outdoor Space - Comfortable 3-bedroom Halethorpe townhome boasts plenty of natural light throughout. Main level features kitchen with ample counter space and washer/dryer. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms and bathroom with custom tile shower. Outdoor highlights include deck and yard space, great for entertaining. Close proximity to downtown Baltimore, as well as easy access to I-95, 895, and 695, make this an excellent option for commuters, as well as those looking to get a taste of the city, while still being located in the county.
HALETHORPE, MD
matadornetwork.com

The Best Places To Eat Inside the Pennsylvania Dutch Farmers Market

The Pennsylvania Dutch Farmer’s Market attracts locals and visitors alike to a 290,000 square foot center close to historic Annapolis, Maryland. Inside, vendors expertly knead bread dough, smoke locally-grown meats, and offer wares ranging from handcrafted chocolates to packaged homemade pastas ready to go home with visitors. There are a plethora of food options at the Annapolis Amish market for immediate eats, dinners at home, and snacks for later that won’t last past the car ride home.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
macaronikid.com

🍁 Fall Festivals This Weekend: September 24-25

Welcome to official fall, and bring on the fall festival season! Whatever strikes your fancy, there's a fall festival for you this weekend, all right here in Anne Arundel County. Be sure keep following us here at MacKID Pasadena-Severna Park-Glen Burnie. We'll be keeping you updated throughout the season of...
GLEN BURNIE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Society
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Society
City
Baltimore, MD
weaa.org

BCPS Issues Warning On Guns

(Towson, MD) -- Baltimore County Public Schools is issuing a strict warning to students and parents about bringing weapons to schools. The warning comes after weapons were seized in schools last week. The first discovery came when a pair of Perry Hall Middle School students were found carrying a toy...
BALTIMORE, MD
whatsupmag.com

Welcoming a Baby in the Parking Garage!

Annapolis, MD - Talk about a special delivery! Nurse Maria Moody was coming into her shift when she was approached by a father, Sean McGee, in the Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center (LHAAMC) parking garage asking for help. His wife, Lindsay, was having a baby!. Maria quickly ran to...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
themunchonline.com

151 Denison St Unit 1

Cozy One Bedroom Rental - Beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom. Features hardwood floors, freshly paint throughout, glorious kitchen backsplash and spacious living room. End unit with access to a large yard. Rent includes water and on site private washer and dryer. TEXT your name, email and "Denison" to tour and...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Long Gun#Gardening Tools#Assault Weapons
robertsnapspot.com

She May Be Hiding Some Apples

While home visiting family in Baltimore, we did a little museum musing. The Baltimore Museum of Art was a grand structure housing so many great works of art!. As I was leaving through the sculpture garden, a kind woman offered me some fruit. Thank you! I will have some. How...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland DNR 2022 Photo Contest Winners Announced

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has announced the winners of the 2022 Natural Resource Photo Contest, with the grand prize going to David Terao of Silver Spring for his captivating and intricate photo of a jumping spider. This year’s grand prize package includes $500, a Maryland State Park and Trails Passport, a Maryland Natural Resource magazine […]
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

WHY: Colorful Sunrises & Sunsets in Maryland Lately?

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Have you noticed our beautiful sunrises and sunsets last week and especially this weekend?. Here's a photo I took on Friday evening of the gorgeous red sunset over Anne Arundel County. The reason for those extra-colorful sunrises and sunsets and milky, hazy skies during the day is because of wildfires all the way out in California. The smoke from those intense western fires is wafting east across the entire country on the jet stream (or highway of winds in the upper atmosphere streaming across the United States).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Outsider.com

Mike Rowe Celebrates His ‘Grandfather’s Whiskey Hitting Liquor Store Shelves in Baltimore: PHOTOS

Mike Rowe’s Knobel Spirits whiskey is finally available in stores across the country. And the Dirty Jobs host is celebrating the milestone. On Twitter, Rowe posted a few pictures of the bottles on display at Harborview Liquor Store in Baltimore, Maryland. As he explained in the caption, he visited the shop yesterday (Sept. 17) “to celebrate the fact” that his “grandfather’s whiskey is finally starting to make it onto the shelves of America’s finest liquor stores.” And he added that he likes “the way it looked.”
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

‘Field of Screams’ Returns to Olney for 22nd year

Field of Screams Maryland, the metro area’s definitive haunted attraction, opens Saturday, Sept 24 and runs through October 31, 2022. Located in Olney, Maryland, this Hollywood-level production includes well-trained actors and an intense fright experience with decor and props not seen outside the movie industry. The event is currently vying for the #1 spot in USA Today’s 10 Best Haunted Attractions in the country.
foxbaltimore.com

City Hall bows to squeegee kids who demand 'no cameras' at meeting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Kenny Ebron came to New Shiloh Baptist Church Tuesday night with a message of his own. "Here we have one of the biggest churches in Baltimore talking about squeegee kids. How do we deal with the murders that's happening in the city of Baltimore?" asked Ebron.
BALTIMORE, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

The Zoo grows by two

BALTIMORE, Md — The Sitatunga family at the Maryland Zoo just grew by two. Over the weekend two female Sitatunga Calves were born just two days apart. The first was born Friday afternoon on September 9th to her mother Mousse at 8 pounds and 4 ounces. Her sister was born two days later Sunday afternoon weighing 7 pounds 16 ounces to her mom Peggy. The two do not share mothers however they do share their father. Their dad Beau was recommended to come to the Maryland Zoo by the Sitatunga Species Survival Plan as a part of the Zoo’s breeding program.
BALTIMORE, MD
treksplorer.com

Best Day Trips from Baltimore, Maryland

Trying to fill a few gaps in your Maryland itinerary? From your home base in the big city, it’s worthwhile to tackle some of the best day trips from Baltimore, MD. All within a short drive of Maryland’s biggest city, you’ll find luscious state parks, historical towns, and even the nation’s capital!
BALTIMORE, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

39K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy