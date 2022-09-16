ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

PS5 gamers just got a great free new game demo

By Robert Jones
T3
T3
 3 days ago

Great news for PS5 gamers comes courtesy of Team Ninja, who has just unlocked the demo to its latest game on the PlayStation 5 store today.

The demo, as officially confirmed on the PlayStation Blog, is available to download now for free, and lets PS5 gamers play a lengthy demo of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

Team Ninja, the game masters behind Ninja Gaiden and Nioh, describe Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty as its latest "demon-infested masocore thriller", and the free demo now available lets PlayStation 5 owners play the game and also earn unlockable gear to use in the full game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZuhFv_0hy1fNjY00

(Image credit: Team Ninja)

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty's setting is a dark fantasy Three Kingdoms era world where the gamer gets to play a militia soldier who has to face off against humans and daemons using swordplay based on Chinese martial arts.

By playing the free PS5 demo gamers can earn the 'Crouching Dragon Helmet', which is a special piece of gear that can be used in the full version of Wo Long.

In addition to swordplay, gamers also have access to special abilities and feats, ranging from dual-wielding weapons to casting Wizardry Spells.

The T3 take: free fun from a combat master

Anyone who has played a Team Ninja game will know what they're in for. The studio makes some of the most rewarding but challenging games on the market today. And Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty looks like a stylish continuation of that.

Key to winning in Team Ninja games are good planning and then considered, skilful gameplay execution, making use of the game's in-game mechanics optimally to defeat your foes.

Button mash in Team Ninja games, or fly into fights unprepared and you'll be dead in seconds. Practice and master the game, though, and soon you'll be moving and fighting like a badass, and that's super satisfying.

And, with the PS5 demo unlocking today and staying available until Sunday, 25 September to complete, now truly is the perfect time to get sharpening that blade and honing fighting skills.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Online Subscribers Surprised With 3 Free Sega Genesis Games

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers have today found themselves surprised with the addition of three new titles from the Sega Genesis. When Nintendo started its new Expansion Pack tier of Switch Online, it began slowly adding new games from both the Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis to the expansive catalog of retro titles that are available to play. Now, that Genesis offering has been beefed up just a bit more, with one classic game from the console now being accessible.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Live Games With Gold Releases Final Free Xbox 360 Game

The final game from the Xbox 360 era that will be made available as part of Microsoft's Xbox Live Games with Gold program is now able to be downloaded. Earlier this year, Microsoft preemptively informed fans that its Games with Gold service would be discontinuing new additions from the Xbox 360 beginning in October 2022. And while many Xbox Live Gold subscribers weren't thrilled to hear about this change, Microsoft is at least sending the Xbox 360 out on a high note with the addition of one of the console's best games.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Demo#Game Mechanics#Team Ninja#Playstation Blog#The Gamer#Video Game#Three Kingdoms#Chinese
PC Magazine

GTA VI Gameplay Footage Leaks

UPDATE 9/19: Rockstar Games this morning confirmed that the GTA 6 leak that made the rounds this weekend is the real deal. UPDATE: Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier has now confirmed with Rockstar sources that this leak is indeed real. In a tweet Schreier said:. "Not that there was much doubt,...
VIDEO GAMES
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 5 "UNC" Coming Next Year: Best Look So Far

One of the best Jumpman sneakers of the 90s is the shoe that kicked off the decade, the Air Jordan 5. This is a shoe that has received a lot of love since 2020, and over the course of the next few years, it is expected to get a whole host of new offerings. We have seen teasers for 2023, and the Air Jordan 5 has been a small part of them thus far. In fact, fans have even seen the Air Jordan 5 "UNC" which is bound to be an instant classic.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
DBLTAP

Modern Warfare 2 Killstreaks: Full List

UAV (4 Kills/500 Score): UAV recon ship that reveals enemy locations on the minimap. Bomb Drone (4 Kills/500 Score): A remote-controlled drone with an attached C4 charge. Counter UAV (5 Kills/625 Score): A drone that scrambles all enemy minimaps. Has a limited range for larger maps. Cluster Mine (5 Kills/625...
VIDEO GAMES
wegotthiscovered.com

That ‘Grand Theft Auto 6’ leak is real, and fans have lost it

After years of rumors and speculation, it appears gamers have gotten their first proper look at the hotly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6, though probably not in the way Rockstar Games intended for it to happen. In a bizarre series of events, a number of screenshots and videos of the...
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

Players Boycott Upcoming Nintendo Switch Game After Disgusting Developer Allegations

Content warning: the following article has mentions of sexual assault which some readers may find upsetting. Yesterday’s Nintendo Direct was full of announcements for exciting upcoming titles, including the release date and name of the Breath of the Wild sequel, and a whole host of popular N64 titles coming to the Nintendo Switch Online service, but one has caught the eye of users on ResetEra for the wrong reasons.
VIDEO GAMES
T3

T3

435
Followers
1K+
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

Reflecting the shifting relationship between technology and lifestyle, T3 showcases beautiful things, from watches to wearables, fitness to fashion and audio visuals to cars in a premium environment.

 https://www.t3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy