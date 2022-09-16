Read full article on original website
Aggressive hydration does not improve clincal outcomes in acute pancreatitis
1. Compared to moderate fluid resuscitation, an aggressive regimen in acute pancreatitis patients did not result in improved clinical outcomes. 2. Aggressive fluid resuscitation was associated with a higher rate of fluid overload. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Acute pancreatitis is a medical emergency, where development into moderate...
Polypill strategy reduces the risk of cardiovascular events after a myocardial infarction
1. A polypill consisting of aspirin, ramipril, and atorvastatin reduced the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events after a myocardial infarction (MI). 2. Medication adherence was higher in patients receiving the polypill compared to usual care. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: The incidence of recurrent ischemic events is...
Wellness Check: Sleep
1. In this systematic review and meta-analysis, surgeries for sleep apnea showed improvements in obstructive sleep apnea symptoms as well as blood pressure. 2. Furthermore, there were significant decreases in blood pressure in both eastern and western countries, with no significant differences between the two demographic groups. Evidence Rating Level:...
Night owls may be more prone to heart disease and diabetes, study finds
Research shows early birds more sensitive to insulin levels and burn more fat at rest and during exercise
Movement and Cognition ‘Inherently Related’ in Relapsing-Remitting MS
Cognitive and motor function in MS are inherently related, and a multifaceted strategy may improve evaluation of deficits in these domains, even in early MS. “Cognitive and motor symptoms often happen concurrently in patients with MS, and several studies have found a correlation between cognitive dysfunction and slower gait speed, poorer walking endurance, higher step length variability, and increased fall frequency,” Maria A. Rocca, MD, explains. “However, the reason for this correlation is unclear.”
For RCC, No Survival Benefit With Adjuvant Nivolumab & Ipilimumab
Results from the phase 3 Checkmate 914 trial demonstrate that adjuvant treatment with nivolumab/ipilimumab does not improve survival in patients with stage II-III localized renal cell carcinoma (RCC) who have a substantial risk for post-nephrectomy relapse. Patients with stage II-III localized renal cell carcinoma (RCC) have a substantial risk for...
Osimertinib Resistance in Hispanics with Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Mutant EGFR
Patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer are eligible for first-line treatment with osimertinib, a third-generation EGFR-TKI inhibitor (NSCLC). In addition, it is the treatment of choice for people who have T790M mutations and show signs of illness progression or deterioration. Despite the extensive research on the drug’s efficacy and safety in clinical trials and observational studies, data on the outcomes of Osimertinib treatment in Hispanic patients is limited. That study aimed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of first-line Osimertinib in a population of Hispanic patients with NSCLC, focusing on outcomes following disease progression. Hispanic individuals with EGFR-mutated NSCLC are the focus of this retrospective cohort study conducted at multiple sites across the globe. Researchers found that patients with metastatic EGFR-mutated NSCLC were identified and enrolled if they received Osimertinib (80mg/day until evidence of disease progression or severe adverse effects). Those individuals with disease progression had tumor samples, or liquid biopsies analyzed using NGS. Progression-free survival was the primary endpoint, with overall survival after progression as an additional endpoint. The median age was 59 years old among 94 patients from the United States of America, Mexico, Argentina, Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama, and Chile who participated. Both EGFR Exon 19 deletions and EGFR pL858R point mutations were found. The 95% CI for the median progression-free survival (PFS) was 14.4 months. The most frequent metastatic sites were the lungs/pleura and lymph nodes. The median time to death after progression was 7.73 months (95% CI, 4.07-9.85). The existence of liver metastases at diagnosis and a tumor mutational burden of more than 5 mut/Mb were factors that reduced PFS. Many individuals in this cohort developed resistance despite the treatment’s efficacy, and several mechanisms of resistance were identified, including mutations that can be addressed by other therapies.
How Is Cervical Cancer Advancing to Stage IV in The USA?
Cervical cancer, stage IVA-B (remote stage) according to the International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics (FIGO), is an uncommon diagnosis with a 17% 5-year survival rate and few curative options. For a study, researchers sought to examine the trends in distant stage cervical cancer in the USA and to pinpoint potential contributing variables.
