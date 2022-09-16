A history of royal funerals and burials - from the Queen Mother to Princess Diana

As Britain prepares to lay to rest its longest-serving and longest-living monarch, we take a look back at the history of royal funerals and burials, and the traditions that come with them.

The nation will say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II in a state funeral service on Monday, 19 September, in the latest of a long line of royal funerals the UK has carried out.

This video breaks down what previous royal funerals have looked like, from the Queen Mother to Princess Diana.