Jasmine Roth Reveals Her Top Tip For Making A Home Feel More Personal – Exclusive
HGTV star Jasmine Roth shared her top tips for bringing a personal touch and impactful colors to a decorating project.
homedit.com
Cabin Kitchens: Design Essentials and Inspiration
Modern-day cabin kitchens have a wide variety of styles. From the rustic modern log cabin kitchen ideas to sophisticated cabin chalets, there are designs that will interest anyone. Above all, coziness is key in cabin kitchens. For her own cabin renovation featured in House Beautiful, Heidi Caillier valued comfort and...
We’re interior designers and these are the biggest mistakes people make in the living room – it ruins the vibe
THERE are a number of interior design mistakes you may be making that could be ruining the rooms aesthetic. Some interior designers have spoken to Insider sharing the biggest mistakes people tend to make when decorating their living room. Buying an ill-fitting rug. One common mistake is to decorate with...
David Bromstad Has A Word Of Advice If You Paint All Your Walls The Same Color
If you want to throw caution to the wind and stick with that electric tone for your whole home, then HGTV's color expert David Bromstad has some advice for you.
HGTV's Emily Henderson On How To Break The Rules And Still Have A Stunning Bathroom
By breaking some traditional rules when designing your bathroom, you'll have a stunning space. HGTV's Emily Henderson shares advice on designing your bathroom.
Are Window Valances Going Out Of Style?
Valances initially signaled wealth in the late 1800s; they shade the interior of a room and frame windows without blocking all of the natural light.
Are Pink Bathrooms Coming Back In Style?
Pink was the most popular color for bathrooms in the 1950s, but is it coming back in style now? Here's what you need to know about pink in a bathroom.
Is Terrazzo Going Out Of Style?
Derived from mosaic, terrazzo may look similar but it's the haphazard design that makes each terrazzo piece unique and the question is, is it still in style?
yankodesign.com
Top 10 Japanese designs for lovers of minimal architecture
There’s something about Japanese architecture that instantly soothes your soul, and envelops you in a warm and fuzzy feeling. Maybe it’s the unique minimalism, the timeless elegance, the artful usage of wood, or simply the zen-like essence of the structures. Whatever it may be, whenever I come across a Japanese-inspired building, I instantly feel like making it my home, or else I feel like Marie Kondo-ing my own home and giving it a makeover, hoping to integrate some of the clean and clear Japanese design philosophy I just encountered. In this spirit of admiration for Japanese architecture, we’ve curated a collection of simple, tasteful, and heartwarming designs that’ll add a bit of Japanese zen to your otherwise hectic workday! From a minimal Japanese home with an indoor garden to a Japanese-inspired office pod – these intricate structures promise to be the epitome of Japanese warmth and minimalism.
domino
St. Frank’s Founder Loves This Kind of Fabric for Nurseries, Including Her Own
Many parents fill their nursery with sugary pastels, quiet patterns, and a suite of brand-new baby furniture. Not Christina Bryant Herbert. Aside from a crib and a changing pad, the founder of St. Frank—a home brand that partners with artisans around the world—and her husband, Thomas, furnished their son France’s space with hand-me-downs; a slew of vintage finds; and, of course, a healthy dose of the company’s globally inspired textiles.
Jeremiah Brent Reflects on a Decade in Design—and What’s Next for His Business
Ten years ago, when he was in his mid-20s, Jeremiah Brent stood in his empty Los Angeles apartment. He’d unloaded all his furniture via Craigslist and cleared the whole place out. “I sold everything I owned, including my car,” the designer says, “all so I could pay for an LLC and a decal that I put on the wall in my living room.”
Rental Redo's Keyanna Bowen Offers Tips To Make Your Living Space Feel More High-End – Exclusive
"Rental Redo" star Keyanna Bowen helps people upgrade their living spaces without breaking the bank. She shared her top tips for elevating your home or rental.
How David Bromstad Gets Works Of Art To Pop When Choosing Paint Colors
It would be unfortunate to lose the punch of a gorgeous piece of artwork by hanging it against the wrong backdrop. Here's what one color expert does.
The Property Brothers Share Their Tip For Proper Lighting In Your Home
The Scott twins are equipped with everything you need to know about the proper use of lighting, be it for ambiance, task, or accent purposes.
5 Creative Places To Use Shiplap In Your Home
Shiplap is a wonderful visual element that can be added to the home in a number of versatile and easy-to-use ways. Here are some creative places to use it.
Is Bold Wallpaper Coming Back In Style?
Wallpaper is a great way to add character and personality to your home. Is wallpaper coming back in style, and how can you use it in your home?
yankodesign.com
Design London 2022: A Peek at the Future of Design Today
In-person events are back in full swing, and there’s no better time to generate collective energy and interest than today. After a highly successful inaugural showcase last year, Design London has returned during a very trending time for the global city. With double the floor space to welcome exhibitors and visitors alike, Design London is gathering not only the finest and widest selection of designs across multiple industries, from architecture to interiors to lighting, from across the world. It is also a venue where discussions between the brightest minds in design will be held, previewing and shaping the trends that will carry design into the future, including topics that will give it a more prominent role in saving our planet.
homedit.com
Art Deco Architecture: Buildings That Illuminate This Brilliant Style
Art Deco architecture flourished throughout the world between the years of the World Wars. Art Deco is one of the first true international styles. You can find these buildings from India to the United States. Art Deco architecture stemmed from designs of the previous art age, Art Nouveau. Yet, it...
5 Tips For Bringing Retro Glam Style Into Your Home Decor
If you want to add some retro glam to your home, there are a few things to keep in mind. Here are 5 tips for bringing retro glam style into your home decor.
Is Cork Flooring The Right Choice For Your Home?
Cork floors fell out of fashion in the latter half of the 20th century, but like many other retro design elements, they're seeing a resurgence in recent times.
