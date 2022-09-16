VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - One person was injured in a shooting that happened in Vancouver Sunday evening, and police are continuing to search for the suspect. At about 6:20 p.m., officers were called out to a disturbance with weapon call in the 4800 block of Hazel Dell Avenue. Officers arrived to the scene and found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. His current condition is not known.

VANCOUVER, WA ・ 8 HOURS AGO