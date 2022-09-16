Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Monday in Portland: PBOT faces backlash from neighbors over removal of traffic circle and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Pizza Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Friday in Portland: Oregonians to vote on gun control measure in November, OHS reduces cat adoption feesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
4 injured, driver arrested after crash on SR500 in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - Four people were injured, and a driver is facing charges after a three-car rollover crash near Orchards in Clark County on Saturday afternoon. Washington State Patrol said just before 3:30 p.m. Saturday, troopers responded to State Route 500 just east of Northeast 212th Avenue. When they arrived, they found a car rolled over on its top and another that was in a field south of the road.
Driver dead, 3 injured after SUV rolls into drainage slough
LONGVIEW, Wash. (KPTV) - The driver of an SUV died Monday morning after the car rolled several times and landed upside down in a drainage slough, according to Longview Public Safety. Three passengers, including 2 children, were taken to the hospital. LPS responded to the scene just before 8:30 a.m....
Man injured in Vancouver shooting, suspect sought
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - One person was injured in a shooting that happened in Vancouver Sunday evening, and police are continuing to search for the suspect. At about 6:20 p.m., officers were called out to a disturbance with weapon call in the 4800 block of Hazel Dell Avenue. Officers arrived to the scene and found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. His current condition is not known.
Cornelius man dead after ATV crash near Gaston
WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A 46-year-old Cornelius man is dead after an ATV crash early Sunday morning, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly after 2:30 a.m., deputies responded to the crash scene near the Chehalem Ridge Nature Park and found Matthew Brown dead. Deputies did not release the exact location, nor how they learned about the crash,
1 dead, no arrests after Forest Grove weekend shooting
FOREST GROVE Ore. (KPTV) - The Forest Grove Police Department is investigating after a weekend shooting left one person dead. Officers first responded around 8 p.m. Sunday to Meadow View Road after callers reported hearing multiple gunshots near a home. Once on scene, police found a person dead with multiple...
Wash. Co. deputies respond to shooting behind Safeway, no danger to community
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Deputies responded to a shooting, but there is no threat to the community behind a Safeway at Southwest 185th Avenue and Southwest Farmington Road in Washington County on Sunday morning. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said at about 9 a.m. Sunday, several callers reported shots...
Police looking for owners of two bikes seized in Washington Co.
WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find the owners of two electric bicycles, they announced Sunday. Detectives recently seized the following bikes and believe they were stolen:. Pedego, DeFender XC1. Ride1UP, Class 3 500W. Anyone with information about the owners...
7-year-old girl missing from east Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Police are searching for a 7-year-old girl who was asleep in a car when it was stolen in east Portland Sunday evening, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Just before 7 p.m., police responded to Southeast 49th and Southeast Powell Boulevard, where a victim said their...
‘It’s gotten so bad’: Murder victim’s cousin frustrated with investigation
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Sara Manley-Miller has been sent photos and videos of the moment her cousin Christopher Klein was shot and killed on Northeast 122nd Avenue near East Burnside Street on Sept. 11, 2020. She’s reminded of the closeness of their bond daily and how there’s been no progress...
Fire spreads to 3 units in tri-plex in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Residents were forced from their homes in a tri-plex fire in southeast Portland on Saturday morning. Portland Fire & Rescue said at about 5:45 a.m. Saturday, crews responded to the tri-plex in the 14000 block of Southeast Division Street. When they arrived, all three units were fully involved, and they found the fire on the second floor.
Amber Alert canceled after 7-year-old girl found safe near Laurelhurst Park
Tanaka in downtown Portland serves up savory sandos and sweet treats. Tanaka is downtown Portland’s newest spot to pick up katsu sandos, breads and sweet treats. Amber Alert canceled after 7-year-old girl found safe near Laurelhurst Park. A 7-year-old girl who was asleep in a car when it was...
Oregon Humane Society rescues 38 Alaskan Malamutes and 87 cats from two separate cases
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Within 24 hours, the Oregon Humane Society’s Portland and Salem campuses received 38 dogs and 87 cats from only two separate cases. The first case began when OHS was asked by the Oakridge Police Department to help with a situation involving an “overwhelmed breeder.” Four OHS vans traveled to the site and retrieved the 38 Alaskan Malamutes, bringing them back to the Portland campus.
‘That gut feeling you never want to endure’: Clackamas school mom reacts to Friday lockdown
HAPPY VALLEY Ore. (KPTV) - On Friday, Clackamas High School went into lockdown as police searched for three students seen with an air-powered replica pistol on Snapchat. Rachel Croon, a mother of students at the school said she first heard about the lockdown from another mother, who’d received a text from her daughter.
‘I love this, it’s just in my blood’: SOLVE volunteers clean up NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Thousands of people across Oregon did their part to keep waterways clear of litter on Saturday. SOLVE Oregon hosted their annual beach and riverside cleanup along the coast and in the metro area too. It offered over 100 projects people could sign up for. “Who else...
Vancouver considering 3rd ‘Safe Stay Community’ site for houseless residents
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - The city of Vancouver is looking to establish a third Safe Stay Community to provide shelter and services to the city’s houseless population. The site under consideration is at Daniels and West 11th Street, about a block away from Clark County Superior Court. The vacant lot is currently used for parking and is surrounded by various local businesses.
Warm, sunny start to the week
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - After a six-day stretch of temperatures in the 70s, Portland hit 80 degrees under mostly sunny skies Sunday afternoon. The warm, sunny conditions will continue for at least a couple more days. In fact, Portland will likely see temperatures in the mid 80s on Monday, and low 80s on Tuesday.
Tanaka in downtown Portland serves up savory sandos and sweet treats
PORTLAND, Ore (KPTV) – Tanaka is downtown Portland’s newest spot to pick up katsu sandos, breads and sweet treats. With everything being made fresh in house, it’s hard to find something not to love on the menu! FOX 12′s Ayo Elise stopped by the shop to see what makes their katsu sandos so tasty.
N Vancouver high school robotics club awarded $10,000 grant
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - A high school robotics club with the Battle Ground School District has been awarded a $10,000 grant by a Kent, Wash. business, the district announced on Friday. The club, CloverBots, is run by Todd Ferris, a Prairie High School photography teacher and retired engineer. The school...
Bed, Bath & Beyond to close Beaverton location
BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - Bed, Bath and Beyond is closing 150 of its stores across the nation, with one of those locations in Beaverton. The retailer released a list of 56 stores it is shutting down and the store on Southwest Cedar Hills Boulevard is on that list. No official closing date has been announced but all stores are expected to close by the end of the year.
‘Beavs taking over Portland’: Oregon State at Providence Park
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - For the Oregon State Beavers’ final non-conference game on Saturday, fans enjoyed a treat that hasn’t been this sweet in decades. Four kids waiting outside before game time were eager to see their team take the field, “Go Beavers!”. “This is a great...
