Monroeville cruiser damaged responding to crash

Tony LaRussa | Tribune-Review

A Monroeville police car was towed from the scene of a one-car crash early Friday after being damaged by resulting debris.

Monroeville Police Chief Doug Cole said no one was injured at about 12:45 a.m. when the car crashed into a utility pole in the 4600 block of William Penn Highway, across from the Phantom Fireworks store.

Power temporarily was out for more than 800 customers in the Monroeville and Plum areas. Service was restored before 5:30 a.m., according to information on the Duquesne Light website.

Cole said the officer responding to the crash didn’t see that guy wires from the pole had been pulled down onto the road and ran into them and other debris from the broken pole.

That damaged the undercarriage and a police car window, he said.

The officer wasn’t injured, Cole said. Both the wrecked car and the police vehicle had to be towed.