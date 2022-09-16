ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroeville, PA

Monroeville cruiser damaged responding to crash

By Jeff Himler
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GoJO4_0hy1cvCH00
Tony LaRussa | Tribune-Review

A Monroeville police car was towed from the scene of a one-car crash early Friday after being damaged by resulting debris.

Monroeville Police Chief Doug Cole said no one was injured at about 12:45 a.m. when the car crashed into a utility pole in the 4600 block of William Penn Highway, across from the Phantom Fireworks store.

Power temporarily was out for more than 800 customers in the Monroeville and Plum areas. Service was restored before 5:30 a.m., according to information on the Duquesne Light website.

Cole said the officer responding to the crash didn’t see that guy wires from the pole had been pulled down onto the road and ran into them and other debris from the broken pole.

That damaged the undercarriage and a police car window, he said.

The officer wasn’t injured, Cole said. Both the wrecked car and the police vehicle had to be towed.

Comments / 0

Related
Tribune-Review

Logans Ferry Road in Plum anticipated to reopen Friday

Thousands of drivers who regularly use Logans Ferry Road in Plum have another reason to look forward to Friday. The stretch of Logans Ferry between Entrance Drive and Columbia Road, near New Kensington, which has been closed since Aug. 2, is anticipated to reopen Friday, PennDOT spokesman Steve Cowan said Monday.
PLUM, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Monroeville, PA
Monroeville, PA
Accidents
Monroeville, PA
Crime & Safety
WPXI Pittsburgh

Local woman facing DUI charges after driving erratically with child in car

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A woman who has helped hundreds of people in the recovery community is facing serious charges of DUI and child endangerment. Chartiers Township police arrested Michelle Africa Wednesday evening. According to the criminal complaint, they received several 911 calls about a woman driving erratically, who had hit a mailbox and kept going. One of the calls said it appeared like a young girl was trying to get out of the car.
CHARTIERS TOWNSHIP, PA
Tribune-Review

Pittsburgh man caught with gun at court facility

A Pittsburgh man has been arrested after being spotted with a gun Monday at the Juvenile Family Law Center, Allegheny County Sheriff Kevin M. Kraus’ office said. Kinda El-Attrache, 34, is charged with possession of a firearm/weapon in a court facility and carrying a firearm without a license. Security...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Mail truck involved in crash in Westmoreland County

SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said the 20-year-old man driving a mail truck suffered a suspected minor injury when the truck crashed into a construction flatbed truck in Westmoreland County. The crash happened around 10:40 a.m. on Sept. 7 as the mail truck was merging onto exit...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Cole
wtae.com

Trial begins Monday over 2020 Fayette County shooting, kidnapping

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — Two years ago,an Amber Alert informed Pennsylvanians of the kidnapping of a 16-year-old from Connellsville. On Monday, the trial began for that teen's alleged kidnapper. Jury selection was underway in the trial of Keith Bradshaw, a Fayette County man charged in the February 2020 kidnapping and...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Fire damages Vandergrift duplex; no one hurt

Fire caused moderate damage Sunday afternoon to half of a duplex in Vandergrift, a borough fire chief said. No people or pets were hurt in the fire in the 100 block of McKinley Avenue, said Randy Dunmire, chief of Vandergrift No. 1. McKinley is an alley between Grant and Washington avenues.
VANDERGRIFT, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Monroeville Police#Plum#The Duquesne Light
WTAJ

Search continues for stolen Ford from Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police are still searching for a blue 2012 Ford Focus that was stolen overnight from someone’s driveway in Somerset. The theft reportedly occurred sometime between 10 p.m. July 30 to 9 a.m. July 31 from a home at the 3100 block of Coxes Creek Road in Somerset Township, […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Morning Crash On I-79 Slows Traffic

Crews were on the scene of a crash on I-79 in the Cranberry Township area. The one car accident happened Friday around 7:30 a.m. in the northbound lane just before the Route 228 exit. Details on the crash are sketchy at the moment, but there appears to be at least...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Garbage truck catches fire in Cranberry

No injuries or damage to homes were reported after fire crews put out a Vogel Disposal garbage truck fire Friday morning in Cranberry Township. Fire crews removed the garbage from the truck and put it out during the truck’s morning route on Shady Oak Drive. “We had to dump...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Pennsylvania Almanac

Mt. Lebanon welcomes new four-legged officer

The residents of Mt. Lebanon may notice a new officer on patrol — one with four legs and a powerful nose. That would be the police department’s new K9, Bear. Bear is a 14-month-old, scent discriminant bloodhound. He is named for Mt. Lebanon Officer Jerrod “Bear” Withrow, who died last year of colon cancer.
MOUNT LEBANON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: 2 toddlers found in dog cage inside 'filthy' Jeannette home

JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) - A Jeannette man is facing multiple charges after police said they found two children inside a dog cage playing with feces. Police said when they were called to North Fourth Street for two dogs hit by a vehicle on Saturday, they found 26-year-old Brian Brabant, the owner, in the street next to one of the dogs. According to the criminal complaint, police helped Brabant, who appeared "highly intoxicated," back to his home on North Carolina Way. Police said a witness went inside to check on the dogs and saw two children inside a dog cage with a cat. The...
JEANNETTE, PA
Tribune-Review

Municipal attorney starts new job as 5th Shaler Township manager in 122 years

Longevity is key for new Shaler Township manager Christopher Lovato, who will serve as only the fifth township manager in 122 years. Lovato, 39, of Franklin Park, began his tenure this month as deputy township manager, under the guidance of manager Tim Rogers until he retires in December. Lovato will assume his role as township manager in January of next year. He will earn $150,000 annually.
SHALER TOWNSHIP, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
13K+
Followers
768
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy