stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Water Conservation Measures Lifted
Mayor Mike Porsch announced at today's (Mon) Storm Lake City Council meeting that water conservation measures for users of the City's water system have been lifted...(audio clip below) Porsch thanked residents for following the measures that had been in place most of the summer. The water conservation guidelines were approved...
kscj.com
NEW I-29 INTERCHANGE SOUTH OF TOWN GIVEN GREEN LIGHT
THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION HAS RECEIVED THE GREEN LIGHT FROM THE FEDERAL HIGHWAY ADMINISTRATION FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF A PROPOSED NEW INTERCHANGE ON INTERSTATE 29 IN WOODBURY COUNTY. THE PROPOSED INTERCHANGE WILL BE LOCATED BETWEEN MILE POINT 135, THE PORT NEAL LANDING INTERCHANGE AND MILE POINT 141, THE AIRPORT/...
yourfortdodge.com
New Highway 20 Travel Center in Webster County Opens Today
Construction is winding down and now a new travel center is opening to the public for the first time today. Alpha Media reached out to the folks at Marker 126, the new travel center just east of Fort Dodge on Highway 20 and have been told today is a soft opening as the coffee shop and restaurant is still under construction.
stormlakeradio.com
Clay County Fair Set Multiple Records This Year
Several records were set during this year's Clay County Fair. The Fair had a total attendance of 325-thousand 585 during the nine day run from September 10th through this past Sunday is up nearly 17.5-percent from last year. Preliminary spending by fairgoers on food, beverage, specialty concessions, and carnival rides...
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
Luis Alberto Perez Lavariega, 34, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance, operating while intoxicated; sentenced Sept. 12, seven days jail, one year probation. Audrey Marie Vandall, 33, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Sept. 12, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Before Judge...
Iowa man dies after truck runs off road into farm pond
DECATUR COUNTY, Iowa — The body of a southern Iowa man was discovered Sunday afternoon after officials say his truck ran off the road and ended up in a pond. A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol said 45-year-old Luke Helton of Leon was driving southbound on 253rd Avenue when he suffered a medical […]
stormlakeradio.com
St. Mary's Teacher Comments on Receiving Excellence in Education Award
Storm Lake St. Mary's teacher Laura Anderson was one of the recipients of an Excellence in Education award within the Diocese of Sioux City at Saturday's Bishop's Dinner for Catholic Schools in South Sioux City. Anderson says it meant a lot just to be nominated...(audio clip below :20 ) Anderson...
kiwaradio.com
Rock Valley Man Dies, Two Others Injured In Accident Near Sioux Center
Sioux Center, Iowa– A Rock Valley man has died as the result of an accident near Sioux Center early on Sunday, September 18, 2022. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 6:20 a.m., 25-year-old Reyes Lopez-Lopez of Rock Valley was driving a 2009 Mercury Mariner westbound on B40, three miles west of the Hardee’s corner in Sioux Center.
stormlakeradio.com
Margaret “Maggie” McCartan, 76, of Pomeroy, formerly of Fonda
Mass of Christian Burial for Margaret "Maggie" McCartan of Pomeroy, IA, formerly of Fonda, IA, will be held at 10:30AM on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church in Fonda. Burial will be at Mt. Zion Catholic Cemetery in Fonda. Visitation will be held one...
kscj.com
FATAL ACCIDENT IN SIOUX COUNTY
WOWT
1 dead, 2 injured in northwest Iowa single-car crash
nwestiowa.com
N'West Iowa colleges set enrollment records
REGIONAL—It’s not graduation time yet, but all three of N’West Iowa’s higher-education establishments have reason to toss mortarboards in the air in celebration. Dordt University in Sioux Center, Northwestern College in Orange City and Northwest Iowa Community College in Sheldon each have recorded their highest-ever fall enrollment numbers.
stormlakeradio.com
Carroll Runs To Victory Over Storm Lake
The Carroll Tigers ran the ball 42 times for 458 yards led by Reece Ziegmann who carried the ball 14 times for 176 yards and three touchdowns in their 63-14 win over Storm Lake Friday night in Carroll. The Tornadoes had a season high 185 yards of offense. Senior quarterback...
nwestiowa.com
Semi receives $40,000 damage in crash
SIOUX CENTER—No one was injured but a Peterbilt semitruck received an estimated $40,000 damage in a one-vehicle crash about 6:20 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, on Eagle Avenue, seven miles west of Sioux Center. Twenty-seven-year-old Chandler W.R. Franssen of Hebron, NE, was driving a 2016 Peterbilt pulling a cattle trailer...
One dead, two injured in Sioux County crash
greenecountynewsonline.com
Greene County HS crowns homecoming king, queen
Allee Hinote and Jesse Miller were selected by high school upperclassman as 2022 homecoming queen and king. They were crowned on the south balcony of the courthouse Friday afternoon following the parade, and were also introduced at the homecoming football game Friday evening. The Rams won the homecoming football game...
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: Iowa man identified in fatal Interstate 35 crash Thursday afternoon
UPDATE: According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Larry Dean Bamsey, 64, of Spirit Lake, IA was killed in a crash on I-35 Thursday afternoon. No other information has been given at this time. —PREVIOUS STORY— (ABC 6 News) – Authorities are investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 35 in Freeborn...
Sheriff reports use of drones leads to arrests in Osceola County
Two people were arrested after officers deployed K9s and a drone to locate individuals in Siouxland fields.
One injured after shots fired at Iowa party with teenagers
WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa — One person was injured after gunshots rang out at a late night party with teenagers on Friday. At approximately 11:39 p.m. law enforcement responded to a call about an incident that occurred at a party in the 2500 block of 225th Street in rural Webster County. When officers arrived, they discovered […]
Siouxland woman to take plea agreement for death of 1,000 pigs
A Sac County woman who was arrested in June for the death of 1,000 pigs is set to take a plea agreement.
