ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Johnson
Person
Lars Ulrich
Person
Wolfgang Van Halen
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Taylor Hawkins
Person
Roger Taylor
Person
Brian May
Variety

Ozzy Osbourne Returning Home to the U.K. From the U.S.: ‘I Don’t Want to Die in America’

After more than two decades in Los Angeles, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are returning home to the U.K., with gun crimes in the U.S. being a primary reason. “Everything’s fucking ridiculous there. I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It’s fucking crazy,” Osbourne told The Observer in an interview. “And I don’t want to die in America. I don’t want to be buried in fucking Forest Lawn,” Osbourne added. “I’m English. I want to be back. But saying...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Rock Band#Hard Rock#Billboard Charts#My Hero#Ac Dc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Ultimate Classic Rock

Smashing Pumpkins Albums Ranked Worst to Best

"I've tried to make something indescribable," Billy Corgan told MTV in 1998, previewing the retooled sound of Smashing Pumpkins' polarizing fourth LP, Adore. A noble mission — but also a difficult one: The album's folky reveries and cushy electronics didn't fit the Pumpkins mold of the previous seven years, leaving behind the proggy guitar solos, virtuoso drumming and impossibly layered production. The title, he revealed later, was a play on "a door" — teasing a new era of the band's career. But everything is cyclical in Corgan's world, no entryway ever fully shut. As a wise man once sang, "The End Is the Beginning Is the End."
MUSIC
Loudwire

Tobias Forge Reveals the Key to How Ghost Became an Arena Band

Who will be the next generation of acts to pack arenas? In a broader ranging article, the Wall Street Journal cites Ghost among a group of acts from multiple genres that look to be the successors to elder music acts such as the Rolling Stones and Bruce Springsteen in keeping the arena music experience alive for years to come. And within the article, Tobias Forge discusses some of the keys that helped them graduate to their current arena rock status.
MUSIC
Loudwire

Staind’s First Album in Over a Decade Expected in 2023

Staind guitarist Mike Mushok says Staind's first album in over a decade is going to be released in 2023. The last album that the band released was their self-titled album in 2011. In Mushok's interview with Western Mass News, he revealed that Staind are working on the new album which...
ROCK MUSIC
Loudwire

Loudwire

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.

Comments / 0

Community Policy