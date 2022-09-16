Read full article on original website
defendernetwork.com
Game Highlights: James Madison HS v. Sharpstown HS
(Houston) James Madison HS senior running Back Chase Devaughn and freshman athlete Dontreal “Paco” Fischer created 300+ yards and 7 TDs of offense in a dominating 54-0 victory over Sharpstown HS. Junior left tackle Nicolas Golden was a man amongst boys. Watch out for the blind side block....
Woodlands Online& LLC
HS Football: New Caney Takes Down The Woodlands in Second Half
NEW CANEY, TX -- The Woodlands Highlanders traveled to Randall Reed Stadium, home of the 3-0 New Caney Eagles. After a huge win against Willis, the Eagles look to keep the streak going against CISD powerhouse, The Woodlands. The Highlanders look to add to their victories after defeating Oak Ridge.
cw39.com
Body’s 2 TD passes help Texas Southern beat Southern
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Andrew Body threw a pair of touchdown passes in the first half as Texas Southern cruised to a 24-0 victory over Southern on Saturday. Body’s 9-yard touchdown pass to AJ Bennett capped a 10-play, 65-yard game-opening drive for Texas Southern (1-2, 1-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference). LaDarius Owens added a 1-yard TD run late in the first quarter, and Body threw a 53-yard score to Derek Morton just before halftime.
Texas Southern stuns with shutout of Southern
Texas Southern beat SWAC West rival Southern for the second year in a row. This time, however, it was no doubt who got the best of this divisional matchup. The post Texas Southern stuns with shutout of Southern appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
$19 million winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Southeast Texas
The Texas Lottery reports a $19 million jackpot-winning Lotto Texas ticket was sold in Southeast Texas from Saturday night's drawing. "A $19 MILLION jackpot-winning ticket for last night’s #LottoTexas jackpot was sold in #Willis!"
cw39.com
Austin, Houston & several North Texas cities among best cities in the country for beer lovers
DALLAS (KDAF) — Cheers for the love of beer! Summer is coming to an end as the fall season is soon to set in while football season is heavily underway and that means the brews will be flowing for the rest of the year. Whether you’re a home-brewer, six-pack-loving,...
cw39.com
Houston 10-day forecast: hot this week, cold front next week
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Summer-like heat surges back to Houston this week with increasing temperatures through Thursday when it could be near 100 degrees. The normal high this time of year is 90 degrees, so Houston will be well above that. Mid and upper 90s will be common throughout the week as high pressure strengthens over Texas, with the heat peaking near 100 degrees Thursday. Thursday’s September 22nd record to beat is 100, and Friday’s September 23rd record to beat is 96.
papercitymag.com
Dana Holgorsen Puts the Blame on Himself For This UH Downer, But Bringing the Excitement Back Will Not Be Easy
University of Houston coach Dana Holgorsen knows he's in the spotlight. (Photo by F. Carter Smith) With more than eight minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, large groups of University of Houston fans are heading for the TDECU Stadium exits, already eager to leave a frustrating afternoon behind. So much for the Big 12 preview. So much for the excitement of the home opener following a 12-2 season. So much for the buzz over this followup season of super expectations.
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Houston, TX — 30 Top Places!
If you’re wondering what’s so great about brunch, you must visit Houston. You may have the most beautiful celebratory brunch meals here, replete with bottomless cocktails, or just a casual meal if you’re not one of those early birds. Houston elevates the experience even further with its...
Orange Leader
Tough night on the road for Bears, Bobcats
It was tough sledding for both the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Battlin’ Bears and Orangefield Bobcats as they went on long road trips in non-district action Friday night. The Bears (2-2) dropped a tough 23-6 decision to the Houston Kincaid Falcons (2-2). Meanwhile, the Bobcats (2-2) scored a late touchdown but fell to the Woodville Eagles (3-1) 33-7.
Twitter reacts to Kansas football’s surprising 3-0 start
The Kansas Jayhawks continue to do the unthinkable as they go on the road to upset the Houston Cougars 48-30. It’s the second week in a row that the Jayhawks were road underdogs and pulled off the win. Last week, KU upset West Virginia in Morgantown despite the Mountaineers...
fox26houston.com
Favor’s Chief Taco Officer to visit Houston, experience the diverse food scene
HOUSTON - It’s not every day you meet people who have been able to make their wildest dreams come true, let alone get paid for them. For Chris Flores, 34, the dream was to travel the state of Texas and try different tacos in different cities to showcase their uniqueness.
12-foot alligator spotted on road in Atascocita subdivision captured by Pct. 4 deputies, video show
What's with all these gators in and around the Houston area?! 🐊 Just a week ago a gator was captured in Cinco Ranch. This week, an even bigger one was captured in Atascocita.
cw39.com
Four Houston area schools awarded with Blue Ribbon, Kerr High only public school
HOUSTON (CW39) The United States Department of Education released its list of Blue Ribbon Schools on Friday, and four Houston-area schools made the cut. Among them are St. Cecilia Catholic School, St. Vincent de Paul Catholic School, and St. Anne Catholic School. Kerr High School in the Alief Independent School...
thetexasbucketlist.com
The Texas Bucket List – Cowboys and Indians in Houston
Houston – In a town known for its cultural diversity, it’s no wonder you’d find a restaurant like Cowboys and Indians. “Classic Texan cuisine, authentic Indian cuisine, the Houston way,” owner Imran Khan said. Imran is the man who has brilliantly marketed this fusion food restaurant....
Longtime business owner brings specialty meats to Katy-based Cherry Block Craft Butcher & Texas Market
These are a handful of the types of meats sold at Cherry Block. (Renee Farmer/Community Impact Newspaper) Felix Florez brings his 30 years of experience in the restaurant industry to specialty Texas-raised meats with Cherry Block Craft Butcher & Texas Market in Katy. “I like to do things right. I...
enchantingtexas.com
9 Best Stops on Houston to Austin Drive
Austin, located in the Texas Hill Country, is one of our favorite weekend getaways in Texas. The drive from Houston to Austin is scenic and there are plenty of stops along the way to make the most of your trip. Here is a guide to planning a road trip between...
KHOU
East Freeway reopens after major crash near Baytown
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A rollover crash on the East Freeway near Baytown has cleared after causing major delays for drivers Monday morning. Traffic was backed up on the eastbound lanes of I-10 all the way to Channelview for several hours. The delays stemmed from a rollover crash that...
Country music star, Texas-native Drake Milligan adds 2 Texas shows to tour with 1 in North Texas
America's Got Talent darling and Texas sensation Drake Milligan has not forgotten his Texas roots with his newly acquired fame.
