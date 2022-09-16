ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katy, TX

defendernetwork.com

Game Highlights: James Madison HS v. Sharpstown HS

(Houston) James Madison HS senior running Back Chase Devaughn and freshman athlete Dontreal “Paco” Fischer created 300+ yards and 7 TDs of offense in a dominating 54-0 victory over Sharpstown HS. Junior left tackle Nicolas Golden was a man amongst boys. Watch out for the blind side block....
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

HS Football: New Caney Takes Down The Woodlands in Second Half

NEW CANEY, TX -- The Woodlands Highlanders traveled to Randall Reed Stadium, home of the 3-0 New Caney Eagles. After a huge win against Willis, the Eagles look to keep the streak going against CISD powerhouse, The Woodlands. The Highlanders look to add to their victories after defeating Oak Ridge.
NEW CANEY, TX
cw39.com

Body’s 2 TD passes help Texas Southern beat Southern

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Andrew Body threw a pair of touchdown passes in the first half as Texas Southern cruised to a 24-0 victory over Southern on Saturday. Body’s 9-yard touchdown pass to AJ Bennett capped a 10-play, 65-yard game-opening drive for Texas Southern (1-2, 1-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference). LaDarius Owens added a 1-yard TD run late in the first quarter, and Body threw a 53-yard score to Derek Morton just before halftime.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Houston 10-day forecast: hot this week, cold front next week

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Summer-like heat surges back to Houston this week with increasing temperatures through Thursday when it could be near 100 degrees. The normal high this time of year is 90 degrees, so Houston will be well above that. Mid and upper 90s will be common throughout the week as high pressure strengthens over Texas, with the heat peaking near 100 degrees Thursday. Thursday’s September 22nd record to beat is 100, and Friday’s September 23rd record to beat is 96.
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Dana Holgorsen Puts the Blame on Himself For This UH Downer, But Bringing the Excitement Back Will Not Be Easy

University of Houston coach Dana Holgorsen knows he's in the spotlight. (Photo by F. Carter Smith) With more than eight minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, large groups of University of Houston fans are heading for the TDECU Stadium exits, already eager to leave a frustrating afternoon behind. So much for the Big 12 preview. So much for the excitement of the home opener following a 12-2 season. So much for the buzz over this followup season of super expectations.
HOUSTON, TX
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Houston, TX — 30 Top Places!

If you’re wondering what’s so great about brunch, you must visit Houston. You may have the most beautiful celebratory brunch meals here, replete with bottomless cocktails, or just a casual meal if you’re not one of those early birds. Houston elevates the experience even further with its...
HOUSTON, TX
Orange Leader

Tough night on the road for Bears, Bobcats

It was tough sledding for both the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Battlin’ Bears and Orangefield Bobcats as they went on long road trips in non-district action Friday night. The Bears (2-2) dropped a tough 23-6 decision to the Houston Kincaid Falcons (2-2). Meanwhile, the Bobcats (2-2) scored a late touchdown but fell to the Woodville Eagles (3-1) 33-7.
CYPRESS, TX
thetexasbucketlist.com

The Texas Bucket List – Cowboys and Indians in Houston

Houston – In a town known for its cultural diversity, it’s no wonder you’d find a restaurant like Cowboys and Indians. “Classic Texan cuisine, authentic Indian cuisine, the Houston way,” owner Imran Khan said. Imran is the man who has brilliantly marketed this fusion food restaurant....
HOUSTON, TX
enchantingtexas.com

9 Best Stops on Houston to Austin Drive

Austin, located in the Texas Hill Country, is one of our favorite weekend getaways in Texas. The drive from Houston to Austin is scenic and there are plenty of stops along the way to make the most of your trip. Here is a guide to planning a road trip between...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

East Freeway reopens after major crash near Baytown

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A rollover crash on the East Freeway near Baytown has cleared after causing major delays for drivers Monday morning. Traffic was backed up on the eastbound lanes of I-10 all the way to Channelview for several hours. The delays stemmed from a rollover crash that...
BAYTOWN, TX

