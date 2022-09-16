ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cypress, TX

KHOU

East Freeway reopens after major crash near Baytown

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A rollover crash on the East Freeway near Baytown has cleared after causing major delays for drivers Monday morning. Traffic was backed up on the eastbound lanes of I-10 all the way to Channelview for several hours. The delays stemmed from a rollover crash that...
BAYTOWN, TX
KHOU

Katy Freeway reopens after deadly, fiery crash near Washington

HOUSTON — A deadly crash had all westbound lanes of the Katy Freeway at Washington Avenue closed Monday morning for several hours. The crash happened just after 2 a.m. and we're told it involved multiple vehicles, including a big rig. One of the vehicles then caught fire on the freeway.
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

FM 1488 CLOSED IN WALLER COUNTY

9AM- A gravel truck has rolled over on Wyatt Chapel and FM 1488. Life Flight has been requested. The truck reported lost the load of rock on the road and fuel is leaking.
WALLER COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

Man killed in auto-pedestrian accident in Sunnyside

HOUSTON (CW39) — Police have arrested a suspect in a deadly auto-pedestrian crash in Sunnyside early Monday morning. It happened shortly after 2:10 a.m. at 3299 Reed Road, near Rosehaven Drive. Police said a driver of a black Buick Lacrosse was eastbound on Reed Road when a nude man...
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

New Burlington Location Opening in The Woodlands, TX!

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Burlington Stores, Inc.,?a major off-price retailer offering WOW deals on customers’ favorite brands for the entire family and home, is opening?a new?store located at 1420 Lake Woodlands Drive, The Woodlands, TX 77380.?This is?a relocation of the?store?that was?previously located at 16590 Interstate 45 South Conroe, TX 77384. Burlington offers their shoppers amazing value on the items they need. With brand name merchandise arriving regularly, customers will discover something new every time they walk into a Burlington.?With up to 60% off other retailers’ prices every day and brand name merchandise arriving regularly, customers will discover something new every time they shop Burlington. The retailer offers their shoppers amazing values on the items they want and need. ??
THE WOODLANDS, TX
cw39.com

Houston 10-day forecast: hot this week, cold front next week

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Summer-like heat surges back to Houston this week with increasing temperatures through Thursday when it could be near 100 degrees. The normal high this time of year is 90 degrees, so Houston will be well above that. Mid and upper 90s will be common throughout the week as high pressure strengthens over Texas, with the heat peaking near 100 degrees Thursday. Thursday’s September 22nd record to beat is 100, and Friday’s September 23rd record to beat is 96.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

All lanes on Katy Freeway reopened after fatal crash left one driver dead

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A fatal crash overnight has all main lanes of I-10 westbound on the Katy Freeway at Washington Avenue shut down this morning. The crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. According to Houston police, a blue Chevy Impala was driving westbound on I-10 when officers believed it struck the rear of a gray Fruefauf 18-wheeler trailer.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Power restored to Hobby Airport control tower after hours-long outage

HOUSTON — Power has been restored to the Hobby Airport control tower after an hours-long outage, which led to flight delays on Saturday. The airport's Twitter account first posted about the outage at 9:45 a.m. Saturday and said they were working with the FAA to restore power as soon as possible. Then, at 4:11 p.m., the airport tweeted that power had been restored.
HOUSTON, TX
enchantingtexas.com

9 Best Stops on Houston to Austin Drive

Austin, located in the Texas Hill Country, is one of our favorite weekend getaways in Texas. The drive from Houston to Austin is scenic and there are plenty of stops along the way to make the most of your trip. Here is a guide to planning a road trip between...
HOUSTON, TX
houstoniamag.com

7 Fall Day Trips Far Enough From Houston to Feel Like an Escape

Grab your flannels, jeans, and camera for the ultimate family fall fun in and around Houston. EVERYONE KNOWS TEXAS HAS TWO SEASONS: hot and 50 degrees. If you want to experience autumn, you’ve almost always had to head up past the Red River to catch the full glory of Hallmark movie-esque sweater weather and changing colors.
HOUSTON, TX

