KHOU
East Freeway reopens after major crash near Baytown
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A rollover crash on the East Freeway near Baytown has cleared after causing major delays for drivers Monday morning. Traffic was backed up on the eastbound lanes of I-10 all the way to Channelview for several hours. The delays stemmed from a rollover crash that...
Katy Freeway reopens after deadly, fiery crash near Washington
HOUSTON — A deadly crash had all westbound lanes of the Katy Freeway at Washington Avenue closed Monday morning for several hours. The crash happened just after 2 a.m. and we're told it involved multiple vehicles, including a big rig. One of the vehicles then caught fire on the freeway.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
FM 1488 CLOSED IN WALLER COUNTY
9AM- A gravel truck has rolled over on Wyatt Chapel and FM 1488. Life Flight has been requested. The truck reported lost the load of rock on the road and fuel is leaking.
All eastbound lanes cleared on I-10 East at N Main Street after 2-vehicle crash
All lanes have been cleared after a two-vehicle crash was reported on the East Freeway Sunday morning.
fox26houston.com
10-foot alligator captured in middle of road in Harris County neighborhood
While you may run into traffic on Monday morning, you won’t have to worry about running into this on your commute. The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office shared photos of a 10-foot alligator that was captured in a neighborhood near Atascocita. Constable deputies responded to a report...
Click2Houston.com
‘It was the most terrifying thing I’ve seen’: Residents concerned about speeding in Spring neighborhood after driver plows into backyard
SPRING – It was a scary moment for residents in Spring when a car lost control, went airborne and landed in a neighbor’s yard. The incident happened on Saturday morning off of Rayford Road near Siandra Creek Lane just before 11:00 am. Lacy Phillips was sitting inside her...
cw39.com
Man killed in auto-pedestrian accident in Sunnyside
HOUSTON (CW39) — Police have arrested a suspect in a deadly auto-pedestrian crash in Sunnyside early Monday morning. It happened shortly after 2:10 a.m. at 3299 Reed Road, near Rosehaven Drive. Police said a driver of a black Buick Lacrosse was eastbound on Reed Road when a nude man...
Longtime business owner brings specialty meats to Katy-based Cherry Block Craft Butcher & Texas Market
These are a handful of the types of meats sold at Cherry Block. (Renee Farmer/Community Impact Newspaper) Felix Florez brings his 30 years of experience in the restaurant industry to specialty Texas-raised meats with Cherry Block Craft Butcher & Texas Market in Katy. “I like to do things right. I...
Woodlands Online& LLC
New Burlington Location Opening in The Woodlands, TX!
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Burlington Stores, Inc.,?a major off-price retailer offering WOW deals on customers’ favorite brands for the entire family and home, is opening?a new?store located at 1420 Lake Woodlands Drive, The Woodlands, TX 77380.?This is?a relocation of the?store?that was?previously located at 16590 Interstate 45 South Conroe, TX 77384. Burlington offers their shoppers amazing value on the items they need. With brand name merchandise arriving regularly, customers will discover something new every time they walk into a Burlington.?With up to 60% off other retailers’ prices every day and brand name merchandise arriving regularly, customers will discover something new every time they shop Burlington. The retailer offers their shoppers amazing values on the items they want and need. ??
cw39.com
Austin, Houston & several North Texas cities among best cities in the country for beer lovers
DALLAS (KDAF) — Cheers for the love of beer! Summer is coming to an end as the fall season is soon to set in while football season is heavily underway and that means the brews will be flowing for the rest of the year. Whether you’re a home-brewer, six-pack-loving,...
cw39.com
Houston 10-day forecast: hot this week, cold front next week
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Summer-like heat surges back to Houston this week with increasing temperatures through Thursday when it could be near 100 degrees. The normal high this time of year is 90 degrees, so Houston will be well above that. Mid and upper 90s will be common throughout the week as high pressure strengthens over Texas, with the heat peaking near 100 degrees Thursday. Thursday’s September 22nd record to beat is 100, and Friday’s September 23rd record to beat is 96.
cw39.com
All lanes on Katy Freeway reopened after fatal crash left one driver dead
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A fatal crash overnight has all main lanes of I-10 westbound on the Katy Freeway at Washington Avenue shut down this morning. The crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. According to Houston police, a blue Chevy Impala was driving westbound on I-10 when officers believed it struck the rear of a gray Fruefauf 18-wheeler trailer.
Driver killed after setting off chain of crashes on Katy Fwy had been hit moments prior: HPD
A driver was speeding when they hit the back of an 18-wheeler, HPD said. That set off a chain of several other cars crashing. New information indicates that driver had also been hit moments before the big crash.
Power restored to Hobby Airport control tower after hours-long outage
HOUSTON — Power has been restored to the Hobby Airport control tower after an hours-long outage, which led to flight delays on Saturday. The airport's Twitter account first posted about the outage at 9:45 a.m. Saturday and said they were working with the FAA to restore power as soon as possible. Then, at 4:11 p.m., the airport tweeted that power had been restored.
Child in critical condition after 2-vehicle crash on Grand Parkway and Katy Freeway, deputies say
Authorities urge drivers to please avoid the area as they investigate the two-vehicle crash.
cw39.com
Record highs and low temperatures and rain potential
HOUSTON (CW39) CW39 meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin has this look at record temperatures set on this day back in Houston weather history. Plus, when we can expect rain Monday. Here’s a look…
fox26houston.com
At least 1 driver killed in 2-vehicle crash in northeast Harris County
HOUSTON - Officials say a 2-vehicle crash in northeast Harris County resulted in at least one driver's death. It happened in the 8800 block of E Sam Houston Pkwy N around 2:30 a.m. when the Harris Co. Pct 3 Constables and Sheriff's Office were called to the crash between a white Lexus and gold Toyota.
Click2Houston.com
Houston-area suburb collects millions operating red light cameras after 2019 state ban
HOUSTON – For a city with such a kind name, Humble sure does have drivers upset. “There is no word to describe it except bulls***,” said Gordon Aaker, who doesn’t like the way the city goes about its business. Drivers continue to complain to KPRC 2 Investigates...
enchantingtexas.com
9 Best Stops on Houston to Austin Drive
Austin, located in the Texas Hill Country, is one of our favorite weekend getaways in Texas. The drive from Houston to Austin is scenic and there are plenty of stops along the way to make the most of your trip. Here is a guide to planning a road trip between...
houstoniamag.com
7 Fall Day Trips Far Enough From Houston to Feel Like an Escape
Grab your flannels, jeans, and camera for the ultimate family fall fun in and around Houston. EVERYONE KNOWS TEXAS HAS TWO SEASONS: hot and 50 degrees. If you want to experience autumn, you’ve almost always had to head up past the Red River to catch the full glory of Hallmark movie-esque sweater weather and changing colors.
