Dances: At the Edge of Understanding is the perfect title for the site specific dreamscape Wild Space Dance Company created last week in the spacious parking lot of the Warehouse Art Museum on West St. Paul Avenue. Watching it, I felt that I was flying through an art museum filled with fascinating works I didn’t have the time to study and may never see again. That’s not a criticism. This dance was meant, I think, to keep me thinking for a while. I want to experience it again—any return would inspire new connections and pleasures—but the combination of this surprising setting, perfect weather, haunting soundscape and transfixing performances by sixteen dancers is likely unrepeatable.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 4 HOURS AGO