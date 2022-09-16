ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

news9.com

OSBI To Host 'Major Crimes Conference' In Catoosa

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation's (OSBI) Major Crimes Conference begins on Monday morning. The conference, which runs from Monday, September 19 until Thursday, September 22, will take place at the Hard Rock Casino in Catoosa. Presenters at the conference will cover topics like social media search warrants, cellular analysis,...
CATOOSA, OK
news9.com

Vermont Giant Pumpkin Growers Association Holds Weigh-Off

Farmers got to show off some extreme gardening skills this weekend in northern Vermont. The Vermont Giant Pumpkin Growers Association held its annual weigh-off on Saturday. This year saw a few new state records and some very impressive gourds from new growers. The champion came in a 2,359.5 pounds.
VERMONT STATE
news9.com

Tulsa Pop-Up Market Allows People To Give Away Unwanted Items

Over 150 local businesses across Green Country are seeing a boost in support from the community this weekend through the TulsaGo Small Business Crawl. “When you support a local business, and you buy something that is made here the money stays in the community,” Managing partner with TulsaGo, Erik-Michael Collins said.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Local Businesses Participate In TulsaGo Small Business Crawl

Over 150 businesses around Green Country are seeing a boost in sales this weekend during the Tulsa Go Small Business Crawl. This is its second year and organizers say the crawl has added 50 more businesses to the list. With a $10 pass, shoppers get certain discounts just for the...
TULSA, OK

