Here's how to calculate your bill for student loan forgiveness, if you live in one of the 7 states that may tax it

These 21 States Are Issuing Stimulus Checks
Americans have been struggling for months now, with inflation being rampant. Numerous people are draining their savings accounts and racking up debt on top of that to survive the higher living costs. While inflation has dipped, it's still incredibly high.
CNET
State Stimulus Payments 2022: Find Out if Your State Is Sending a Check in September
Many Illinois residents have started receiving tax rebate checks this week worth $50 -- or $100 if they filed as a couple -- as well as an additional property tax refund of up to $300. The Land of Lincoln isn't the only state sending out funds this week: In Virginia,...
Student Loan Forgiveness: Mark These 4 Dates On Your Calendar Now
Since President Joe Biden announced his plans to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt for qualifying Americans last month, people have been wondering: When can I apply? See: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails...
Washington Examiner
Stimulus 2022: Deadline to apply for $1,000 one-time payment just eight days away
People living in the state of Maryland have just a few days left to apply for a Student Loan Debt Relief Tax Credit giving them up to $1,000. The credit, which has a deadline of Sept. 15 for applications, is intended to help eligible people living in the state who took out student loans to pay for college. Even if an applicant did not graduate college, he or she can still be eligible for the tax credit.
Stimulus update 2022: Exact date new direct $3,200 one-time check payment will be sent out revealed
Alaska residents are poised to receive the first batch of a massive $3,200 payout next month.
$2,000 Quarter? Check Your Pockets Before You Use This 2004 Coin
The next time you toss a quarter into a gumball machine down at the local grocery store, think about this: That piece of gum could be costing you $2,000 or more. See: How Much Cash To Have Stashed at...
Stimulus Check Update: Seven Days Left To Apply For $500 Monthly Direct Payments, Here's How
There is only one week left for residents of the Illinois town of Evanston to submit an application for a monthly payment program that will provide them $500 each month for a year.
AOL Corp
Social Security Reminder: Here’s Which SSI Recipients Can Expect Two Payments in September 2022
Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries will get an extra payment this month, as September is one of three months when the benefit is paid twice. Find: What Is the Highest Income for Food Stamps in 2022?. The first payment, a maximum of $841, was issued on Sept. 1. The second payment,...
States Sending One-Time Payments In The Fall
Some states sent their rebates and direct payments in the summer. Meanwhile, six states are sending theirs in the Fall. Residents can look forward to payments in September or October. Here are the states and the benefits some citizens can expect. (source)
Relief payments worth up to $300 to be sent out to American families in just two days – how to make sure you get yours
AMERICAN families are about to receive relief payments worth up to $300. The Illinois Family Relief Plan is a program offering relief to struggling residents. In April 2022, Governor J.B. Pritzker's Illinois Family Relief Plan was approved. Included in this plan are both one-time individual income tax and property tax...
SNAP Payments in 2022: Changes So Far and What To Expect for the Rest of the Year
If you have a full fridge and don't have to worry about where your next meal will come from, count your blessings. More than 41 million Americans have to rely upon a federal program by the U.S....
10 rare pennies sell for $1.1M
When you factor in inflation, a collection of 10 pennies sold at auction this week would have had the buying power of $3.02 in today’s dollars back when they were minted at the turn of the 20th century.
Winning $1.34bn lottery ticket not yet claimed as officials urge players to check ticket numbers
The winner of the $1.34bn Mega Millions jackpot has not claimed their prize, as lottery officials urge players to check their tickets for the winning number.The winning ticket from the 29 July drawing was sold at a Speedway gas station in Des Plaines, Illinois. However, lottery officials confirmed on Friday that the winner is still unknown one month later.“We don’t know whether or not they even know that they won a prize,” said Harold Mays, director of the Illinois Department of the Lottery. “So, I encourage everybody to check your ticket.”Unlike some states, lottery winners in Illinois with a...
Housing is so expensive in California that a school district is asking students' families to let teachers move in with them
As housing affordability falls to a 15-year low in California, teachers in Milpitas are moving in with their students' families to make ends meet.
Child Tax Credit 2022 — Three $250 direct payments are up for grabs – but only if you apply before next week
FAMILIES in one state are eligible to receive up to $750 in direct payments this year - but the deadline to file the necessary paperwork is days away. A recent Rhode Island budget plan passed by Governor Daniel McKee expands the child tax rebate, sending families $250 for each qualifying child with a maximum of $750.
Food Stamps: What Is the Most Money You Can Make To Qualify?
In 2019, 35.7 million people relied on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to eat, according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation, but enrollment had been steadily declining since 2013....
What Happens If No One Claims The $1.3 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot?
Earlier this year, the lottery world was set on FIRE when Mega Millions hit its Third biggest jackpot ever at $1.3 Billion. It was also the second largest jackpot to only have ONE ticket winner, which was drawn July 29th in Illinois. The winner for that Billion-dollar jackpot has yet...
September SNAP Emergency Allocations: Which States Will Send Extra Food Stamps?
There have been official announcements from a number of US states that they will provide additional Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to qualified families.
FOXBusiness
Florida couple who paid off $190k in student loan debt in 27 months 'angry' over Biden's handout
After President Biden announced a nationwide student loan debt handout that’ll cost taxpayers an estimated $500 billion, one outspoken Florida couple is warning the legislation will come at a cost to families who worked to pay off their debt. "It does make us a little angry because I know...
Stimulus Update: New Stimulus Checks Continue to Be Announced. Will You Get One?
Stimulus payments are now coming for residents of two more states. The federal government has not authorized a fourth stimulus payment. Many states are issuing payments to residents. Several states recently announced plans to distribute more funds. Many Americans are coping with the ongoing financial fallout caused by the COVID-19...
