Genelux Corp. has set terms for its initial public offering, in which the California-based biotechnology company focused on treating difficult-to-treat tumors could be valued at up to $164.99 million. The company said it is offering 2.5 million shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $6 and $7 a share, as the company looks to raise up to $17.5 million. The stock is expected to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "GNLX." Benchmark and Brookline Capital are the underwriters. The company reported a net loss of $6.62 million on no revenue in the six months ended June 30, after a loss of $9.69 million on no revenue in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that investor interest in IPO shares have picked up, as the Renaissance IPO ETF has rallied 9.1% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has tacked on 5.4%.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 12 HOURS AGO