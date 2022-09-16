ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
TechCrunch

Grocery delivery startups with low margins might drop IPO dreams for M&A reality

While covering the recent news of Misfits Market acquiring Imperfect Foods, Misfits Market founder and CEO Abhi Ramesh noted it was difficult to reach profitability in the industry as sales leveled off in the past two years. Some companies have made layoffs or left markets due to “burning a tremendous amount of cash and not raising capital.”
ECONOMY
CNBC

Amazon loses PillPack founders four years after acquisition of pharmacy startup

TJ Parker and Elliot Cohen, two executives behind Amazon's push into health care, are departing the company at the end of this month. Parker and Cohen co-founded prescription pharmacy startup PillPack in 2013. Amazon acquired PillPack in 2018 for about $750 million. Two Amazon executives who played a formative role...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intuitive Machines#Tech Company#Space Technology#Lunar Lander#Business Industry#Linus Business#Inflection Point#Executive
msn.com

Genelux sets IPO terms, as the biotech could be valued at up to $165 millino

Genelux Corp. has set terms for its initial public offering, in which the California-based biotechnology company focused on treating difficult-to-treat tumors could be valued at up to $164.99 million. The company said it is offering 2.5 million shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $6 and $7 a share, as the company looks to raise up to $17.5 million. The stock is expected to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "GNLX." Benchmark and Brookline Capital are the underwriters. The company reported a net loss of $6.62 million on no revenue in the six months ended June 30, after a loss of $9.69 million on no revenue in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that investor interest in IPO shares have picked up, as the Renaissance IPO ETF has rallied 9.1% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has tacked on 5.4%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Motley Fool

1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood

Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains. You’re...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
The Motley Fool

Buying These Stock-Split Stocks Would be a Genius Move

Alphabet’s strong revenue and profit track record are one reason to like this stock. Tesla recently delivered its best production month ever -- in spite of headwinds. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Trump-linked SPAC falls as the company gives shareholders more time to vote on extending a merger deadline with Truth Social

Digital World Acquisition Corp. shares dropped sharply Tuesday as the SPAC linked to Donald Trump faces potential liquidation. Digital World shareholders gave shareholders two more days - until Thursday - to vote on extending a merger deadline with Trump's Truth Social media company. Reuters earlier reported Digital World fell short...
POTUS
Apple Insider

Uber hacked, company assessing severity of losses

Uber says it is working with law enforcement to investigate a data hack that may have given a hacker widespread access to all of the firm's data and systems. This is not the first time that Uber has been hacked, but as yet it's not known to what extent the breach has been successful.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TechCrunch

Deep tech VC First Star plots a $40M third fund

Based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, First Star typically backs robotics, blockchain, AI and machine learning-focused startups at the early stage. The firm has not disclosed a first close for its planned third fund, per a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, but if it goes on to raise the projected amount, it would represent a serious leap from First Star’s earlier funds.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
US News and World Report

Zendesk Shareholders Vote in Favor of $10.2 Billion Go-Private Deal

(Reuters) - Zendesk Inc shareholders have approved a $10.2 billion planned acquisition of the software maker by a group of private equity firms led by Hellman & Friedman and Permira, the company said on Monday. The company in June agreed to be taken private in a deal that would be...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Ford, General Motors, Cognex

Here are the stocks making notable moves in extended trading:. Ford — Shares fell about 3.8% post market Monday after the automaker told investors it saw a $1 billion increase in supply chain costs during the third quarter. Ford reiterated its full-year guidance for adjusted earnings before interest and taxes.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy