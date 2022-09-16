Read full article on original website
Related
Trump's Truth Social Deal Gets 3-Month Breather As SPAC Partner Scrambles To Get Shareholders' Nod: Report
Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC, the blank-check company set to merge with former President Donald Trump’s social media firm, is reportedly giving itself three more months of life after failing to win a 12-month extension from shareholders to complete the deal. What Happened: As of Thursday, only 40% of...
TechCrunch
Grocery delivery startups with low margins might drop IPO dreams for M&A reality
While covering the recent news of Misfits Market acquiring Imperfect Foods, Misfits Market founder and CEO Abhi Ramesh noted it was difficult to reach profitability in the industry as sales leveled off in the past two years. Some companies have made layoffs or left markets due to “burning a tremendous amount of cash and not raising capital.”
Gizmodo
Exclusive: Big Tech Spent Over $30 Billion Acquiring Companies While Regulators Tried to Reel Them In
Big tech companies have spared no expense gobbling up competitors in recent years even as lawmakers hammer out historic antitrust legislation intended to curb their most anti-competitive impulses. That’s according to a new report The Tech Oversight project shared exclusively with Gizmodo, which claims Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, and Apple combined...
CNBC
Amazon loses PillPack founders four years after acquisition of pharmacy startup
TJ Parker and Elliot Cohen, two executives behind Amazon's push into health care, are departing the company at the end of this month. Parker and Cohen co-founded prescription pharmacy startup PillPack in 2013. Amazon acquired PillPack in 2018 for about $750 million. Two Amazon executives who played a formative role...
IN THIS ARTICLE
msn.com
Genelux sets IPO terms, as the biotech could be valued at up to $165 millino
Genelux Corp. has set terms for its initial public offering, in which the California-based biotechnology company focused on treating difficult-to-treat tumors could be valued at up to $164.99 million. The company said it is offering 2.5 million shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $6 and $7 a share, as the company looks to raise up to $17.5 million. The stock is expected to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "GNLX." Benchmark and Brookline Capital are the underwriters. The company reported a net loss of $6.62 million on no revenue in the six months ended June 30, after a loss of $9.69 million on no revenue in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that investor interest in IPO shares have picked up, as the Renaissance IPO ETF has rallied 9.1% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has tacked on 5.4%.
Motley Fool
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood
Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains. You’re...
Billionaire investor ’Mr. Wonderful’ says the stock market rout is a buying opportunity—especially in China
Billionaire investor Kevin O'Leary, a.k.a. Mr. Wonderful, says volatility is back and it may be time to buy more stocks, especially in China.
Is Tesla The New Apple? Fund Manager Says Elon Musk's Company Will Be 'Much, Much Bigger'
The reason for hedge fund Worm Capital’s concentration in Tesla Inc. TSLA is due to its conviction in the electric vehicle maker’s dominance relatively early in the cycle, founder and chief investment officer Arne Alsin reportedly said during an investor Q&A session hosted by the fund. What Happened:...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Buying These Stock-Split Stocks Would be a Genius Move
Alphabet’s strong revenue and profit track record are one reason to like this stock. Tesla recently delivered its best production month ever -- in spite of headwinds. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist, According to 80% of These Wall Street Analysts
Of 36 analysts tracked by "The Wall Street Journal," 29 have given Palo Alto Networks the highest-possible buy rating.
2 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy in September
The tech sector is full of beaten-down growth stocks that could make you a lot of money in the years to come.
Trump-linked SPAC falls as the company gives shareholders more time to vote on extending a merger deadline with Truth Social
Digital World Acquisition Corp. shares dropped sharply Tuesday as the SPAC linked to Donald Trump faces potential liquidation. Digital World shareholders gave shareholders two more days - until Thursday - to vote on extending a merger deadline with Trump's Truth Social media company. Reuters earlier reported Digital World fell short...
Apple Insider
Uber hacked, company assessing severity of losses
Uber says it is working with law enforcement to investigate a data hack that may have given a hacker widespread access to all of the firm's data and systems. This is not the first time that Uber has been hacked, but as yet it's not known to what extent the breach has been successful.
1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague
Investors have flocked to stock splits as a bright spot during a challenging year for Wall Street. One widely-held company that recently underwent a stock split is cheaper than ever and begging to be bought. Meanwhile, another highly popular stock-split stock should have investors hitting the brakes. You’re reading a...
San Francisco tech unicorn Patreon lays off nearly 20% of staff
The CEO assured remaining employees that the company is in its "second Renaissance."
CNBC
Intuit CEO says company sees healthy consumer spending, but inflation still needs to get under control
Intuit sees strong consumer spending despite persistent inflation dogging the economy, company CEO Sasan Goodarzi told CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday. Goodarzi noted that the financial software firm is able to see consumer spending, the number of employees that businesses have hired and the number of hours they've worked. "When...
TechCrunch
Deep tech VC First Star plots a $40M third fund
Based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, First Star typically backs robotics, blockchain, AI and machine learning-focused startups at the early stage. The firm has not disclosed a first close for its planned third fund, per a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, but if it goes on to raise the projected amount, it would represent a serious leap from First Star’s earlier funds.
CNBC
Ether ends week with wild trading day, and White House reveals regulation guidance: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Jake Boyle of Caleb & Brown discusses what's driving the post-merge volatility.
US News and World Report
Zendesk Shareholders Vote in Favor of $10.2 Billion Go-Private Deal
(Reuters) - Zendesk Inc shareholders have approved a $10.2 billion planned acquisition of the software maker by a group of private equity firms led by Hellman & Friedman and Permira, the company said on Monday. The company in June agreed to be taken private in a deal that would be...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Ford, General Motors, Cognex
Here are the stocks making notable moves in extended trading:. Ford — Shares fell about 3.8% post market Monday after the automaker told investors it saw a $1 billion increase in supply chain costs during the third quarter. Ford reiterated its full-year guidance for adjusted earnings before interest and taxes.
Comments / 0