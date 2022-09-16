Read full article on original website
Aaron Judge at 59 home runs after another multi-homer game, Yankees star just two shy of Roger Maris' record
Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge hit his 58th and 59th home runs of the season on Sunday during New York's series finale against the Milwaukee Brewers, a 12-8 Yankees victory. Judge is now two home runs away from tying Roger Maris' single-season home run records for both the Yankees franchise and the American League as a whole.
Albert Pujols hits homer No. 698. Can he reach the 700-HR club?
Albert Pujols' 11th-hour power surge continued on Friday with the 698th home run of his career, putting him two long balls away from becoming the fourth person to enter the 700 club. The St. Louis Cardinals great took another step toward history against the Cincinnati Reds, blasting a first-pitch slider...
Twins' Jorge Polanco: Pulled from rehab game
Polanco was removed from Friday's rehab start at Triple-A St. Paul due to knee discomfort, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Polanco began his rehab assignment Friday, but it's discouraging that he was unable to make it through the game at St. Paul. He's slated to have an active recovery day and receive treatment Saturday, and a better idea of his status should come into focus based on how he feels afterward.
Giants bench Mike Yastrzemski on Saturday night
San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Yastrzemski will take a seat after Lewis Brinson was chosen as San Francisco's center fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 307 batted balls this season, Yastrzemski has accounted for a 10.4% barrel rate...
Braves' Ozzie Albies: Exits with hand injury
Albies exited Saturday's game against the Phillies after injuring his hand after sliding into second base, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Toscano reports that the broadcast showed Albies looking at his hand and grabbing a couple fingers after the slide. Vaughn Grissom, who replaced Albies, would be the backup at second base if Albies misses more time.
Rangers' Nick Solak: Done for season
Solak is done for the season due to a right foot fracture, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports. A roster move will come Tuesday. Solak, 27, has been at least 10 percent worse than a league-average hitter in each of the last three seasons, which is a problem given that he is supposed to be a bat-first player. He will look to stick with the Rangers organization as a bench piece, but it would not be surprising if he were traded or cast off the 40-man roster this offseason.
Yankees' Marwin Gonzalez: Errant throw hits head
Gonzalez exited Saturday's game against the Brewers after a throw from the catcher to the pitcher during his at-bat hit him in the head, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. It's been a rough couple days for the veteran utility man, who also exited Friday's game early due to dizziness. This time around, Brewers catcher Victor Caratini inadvertently struck him in the side of the head while attempting to throw the ball back to Brandon Woodruff. It's unclear if Gonzalez is dealing with a concussion, but the Yankees were evidently concerned enough to remove him from the game.
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Heads to injured list
O'Neill was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain Saturday. O'Neill sustained his hamstring injury while stealing a base Friday against the Reds and is optimistic that he's dealing with a Grade 1 strain, but he'll be examined further in the coming days, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Dylan Carlson should serve as the Cardinals' primary center fielder after he was reinstated from the injured list Saturday.
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Posts steal in win
Blackmon went 2-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Cubs. Blackmon has found a little more consistency at the plate, going 4-for-16 across his last four games. He's also struck out five times in that span. The steal Sunday was his fourth of the season, his most since he stole 12 bases in 2018. The 36-year-old has maintained a .259/.310/.415 slash line with 16 home runs, 75 RBI, 59 runs scored, 20 doubles and five triples in 127 contests, though he's also seen roughly one day off per week lately.
Giants' Tommy La Stella: Hasn't resumed baseball activities
La Stella (neck) said Saturday that he hasn't yet resumed baseball activities, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. La Stella landed on the injured list with neck spasms Monday but hopes to return to action prior to the end of the regular season. However, a better idea for his return timetable is unlikely to be revealed until he's cleared for baseball activities.
Mets' Tomas Nido: Poaching work from McCann
Nido will start at catcher and bat ninth in Monday's game against the Brewers. The hot-hitting Nido seems to have temporarily settled in ahead of James McCann on the depth chart at catcher. He'll stick in the lineup for the third time in four games after going 11-for-22 with five extra-base hits (two home runs, three doubles) and a walk over his last six starts.
Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Hits two-run homer
Cruz went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's loss to the Mets. Cruz hit an eighth-inning home run that sent Tyler Heineman home. It was Cruz's sixteenth homer of the year, his second in three days, and his fifth this month. Cruz is having his best stretch since he was called up to the big league club June 20. The rookie shortstop is slashing .288/.311/.644 this month after going 17-for-59. Cruz has also struck out 23 times in that span, but has raised his batting average from .202 to .221.
Padres' Luis Campusano: Belts first homer
Campusano went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in a 2-0 win against the Diamondbacks on Saturday. Campusano made the most of a rare start behind the plate, swatting a solo homer off Zac Gallen in the fourth inning for one of two Padres runs in the contest. The long ball was his first this season and his second over 23 career games. Campusano has shown good pop in the minors, but he's clearly behind Austin Nola and Jorge Alfaro on San Diego's catcher depth chart for the time being.
Cubs' Frank Schwindel: DFA'd by Cubs
Schwindel (undisclosed) was designated for assignment by the Cubs on Saturday, Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports Network reports. Schwindel was on the injured list at Triple-A Iowa over the last few weeks, but he'll lose his spot on the Cubs' 40-man roster as part of a move after Esteban Quiroz's contract was selected Saturday. Schwindel performed well in 2021 after being acquired by the Cubs, but he hit just .229 with eight home runs, 36 RBI and 23 runs over 75 major-league games this year.
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Remains sidelined
Haniger (back) remains on the bench Saturday against the Angels. Haniger left Sunday's game against Atlanta with tightness in his lower back and hasn't seen the field since. It's still not clear exactly when he'll return, though he was at least able to swing and run prior to Friday's series opener. Sam Haggerty will be the right fielder Saturday.
White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Handed tough-luck loss
Hendriks (3-4) allowed an unearned run and took a loss against the Tigers on Friday. He recorded two outs, including a strikeout. Hendriks entered a 2-2 game in the 10th inning and gave up the game-winning run after a pair of sacrifices. He was tagged with his first loss since July 23 but his ERA fell slightly to 3.14 through 52 appearances. Hendriks owns an impressive 74:13 K:BB while converting 33 of 37 save chances this season.
Rays' Taylor Walls: Back on bench after three starts
Walls is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Astros, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Walls closed out the Rays' weekend series with the Rangers by making three consecutive starts out of the middle infield while going 2-for-9 with a home run, a walk, two RBI and two additional runs. Though he'll be on the bench Monday, Walls should see his opportunities pick up following the recent placement of Brandon Lowe (back) on the injured list. Walls will be vying for playing time at the keystone with Jonathan Aranda and Isaac Paredes.
Moncada leads White Sox over Tigers 4-3 in 11 innings
DETROIT (AP) — Yoan Moncada hit a tiebreaking single in a two-run 11th inning, and the Chicago White Sox beat Detroit 4-3 on Saturday night after losing to the Tigers in extra innings in the series opener. With the score 2-2, Elvis Andrus reached on a bunt single leading off the 11th. Gregory Soto (2-9) failed to pick up the bunt on the left side of the mound as automatic runner Selby Zavala advanced to third. “It is a little uncharacteristic for road teams to bunt in that spot, but Andrus got it down and Gregory didn’t field it,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. “Those are small things that are big plays when you are in extra innings.” Moncada hit an RBI single, José Abreu struck out and, after a double steal, Eloy Jiménez’s sacrifice fly gave Chicago a 4-2 lead.
Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Throwing from 60 feet
Sanchez (shoulder) is throwing from 60 feet, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Sanchez has spent the last two seasons recovering from a shoulder injury that ultimately required surgery in July of 2021. He was slated to face hitters in early August but had his rehab process paused due to shoulder soreness and received a cortisone shot in late August. While he won't return to game action during the 2022 campaign, it's encouraging to see Sanchez throwing once again.
Yankees' Marwin Gonzalez: Departs with illness
Gonzalez was removed from Friday's game in Milwaukee due to an illness. Gonzalez went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a strikeout before being forced from the contest. The veteran utility man should be considered day-to-day with the ailment.
