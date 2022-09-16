CHICAGO (AP) — Randal Grichuk had two hits and two RBIs, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Chicago Cubs 4-3 on Sunday for a rare second straight win on the road. Connor Joe hit a solo homer for last-place Colorado, and Brendan Rodgers had a run-scoring groundout. Staked to an early four-run lead, Ryan Feltner (3-8) pitched 5 1/3 innings of three-run ball for his first win since Aug. 9. “It helps you settle in,” Feltner said of the early advantage. “Our offense did a great job of working the other pitcher and that was really great. I was ahead of a lot of hitters and that helped.” Colorado is tied with Kansas City for the worst road record in the majors at 24-48. It took two of three at Wrigley Field for its first road series win since July 7-10 at Arizona. It also closed out a 3-2 trip against the White Sox and Cubs for its first winning road trip since June 7-12.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO