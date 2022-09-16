Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Aaron Judge at 59 home runs after another multi-homer game, Yankees star just two shy of Roger Maris' record
Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge hit his 58th and 59th home runs of the season on Sunday during New York's series finale against the Milwaukee Brewers, a 12-8 Yankees victory. Judge is now two home runs away from tying Roger Maris' single-season home run records for both the Yankees franchise and the American League as a whole.
Molina homers, Pujols goes hitless as Cards sweep Reds
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Yadier Molina hit a two-run drive while Albert Pujols went hitless in his quest for 700 homers, and the St. Louis Cardinals swept a doubleheader from the Cincinnati Reds 5-1 and 1-0 in 11 innings on Saturday. Pujols started at first base in the opener...
CBS Sports
Twins' Jorge Polanco: Pulled from rehab game
Polanco was removed from Friday's rehab start at Triple-A St. Paul due to knee discomfort, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Polanco began his rehab assignment Friday, but it's discouraging that he was unable to make it through the game at St. Paul. He's slated to have an active recovery day and receive treatment Saturday, and a better idea of his status should come into focus based on how he feels afterward.
CBS Sports
Braves' Ozzie Albies: Exits with hand injury
Albies exited Saturday's game against the Phillies after injuring his hand after sliding into second base, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Toscano reports that the broadcast showed Albies looking at his hand and grabbing a couple fingers after the slide. Vaughn Grissom, who replaced Albies, would be the backup at second base if Albies misses more time.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Marwin Gonzalez: Errant throw hits head
Gonzalez exited Saturday's game against the Brewers after a throw from the catcher to the pitcher during his at-bat hit him in the head, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. It's been a rough couple days for the veteran utility man, who also exited Friday's game early due to dizziness. This time around, Brewers catcher Victor Caratini inadvertently struck him in the side of the head while attempting to throw the ball back to Brandon Woodruff. It's unclear if Gonzalez is dealing with a concussion, but the Yankees were evidently concerned enough to remove him from the game.
CBS Sports
Rangers' Nick Solak: Done for season
Solak is done for the season due to a right foot fracture, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports. A roster move will come Tuesday. Solak, 27, has been at least 10 percent worse than a league-average hitter in each of the last three seasons, which is a problem given that he is supposed to be a bat-first player. He will look to stick with the Rangers organization as a bench piece, but it would not be surprising if he were traded or cast off the 40-man roster this offseason.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Posts steal in win
Blackmon went 2-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Cubs. Blackmon has found a little more consistency at the plate, going 4-for-16 across his last four games. He's also struck out five times in that span. The steal Sunday was his fourth of the season, his most since he stole 12 bases in 2018. The 36-year-old has maintained a .259/.310/.415 slash line with 16 home runs, 75 RBI, 59 runs scored, 20 doubles and five triples in 127 contests, though he's also seen roughly one day off per week lately.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Eugenio Suarez: X-rays inconclusive
Suarez underwent an X-ray on his right index finger that was inconclusive following Friday's game against the Angels, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. Suarez sustained his injury while fielding a ground ball in the fourth inning and initially remained in the game, but he was ultimately removed in the fifth. The 31-year-old will likely undergo additional testing Saturday before the Mariners determine his status.
Albert Pujols hits 698th homer, helps Cards beat Reds 6-5
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Albert Pujols hit his 698th home run, a tying two-run drive in the sixth inning that sparked the St. Louis Cardinals over the Cincinnati Reds 6-5 on Friday night. Pujols hit a first-pitch slider from Raynel Espinal 427 feet into the left-field stands for his...
Joe, Grichuk lead Rockies over Cubs 4-3 for rare road win
CHICAGO (AP) — Randal Grichuk had two hits and two RBIs, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Chicago Cubs 4-3 on Sunday for a rare second straight win on the road. Connor Joe hit a solo homer for last-place Colorado, and Brendan Rodgers had a run-scoring groundout. Staked to an early four-run lead, Ryan Feltner (3-8) pitched 5 1/3 innings of three-run ball for his first win since Aug. 9. “It helps you settle in,” Feltner said of the early advantage. “Our offense did a great job of working the other pitcher and that was really great. I was ahead of a lot of hitters and that helped.” Colorado is tied with Kansas City for the worst road record in the majors at 24-48. It took two of three at Wrigley Field for its first road series win since July 7-10 at Arizona. It also closed out a 3-2 trip against the White Sox and Cubs for its first winning road trip since June 7-12.
Albert Pujols hits No. 698 as Cards rally past Reds
Albert Pujols hit his 698th career homer as the St. Louis Cardinals edged the visiting Cincinnati Reds, 6-5, on Friday
CBS Sports
Giants' Tommy La Stella: Hasn't resumed baseball activities
La Stella (neck) said Saturday that he hasn't yet resumed baseball activities, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. La Stella landed on the injured list with neck spasms Monday but hopes to return to action prior to the end of the regular season. However, a better idea for his return timetable is unlikely to be revealed until he's cleared for baseball activities.
CBS Sports
Mets' Tomas Nido: Poaching work from McCann
Nido will start at catcher and bat ninth in Monday's game against the Brewers. The hot-hitting Nido seems to have temporarily settled in ahead of James McCann on the depth chart at catcher. He'll stick in the lineup for the third time in four games after going 11-for-22 with five extra-base hits (two home runs, three doubles) and a walk over his last six starts.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Hits two-run homer
Cruz went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's loss to the Mets. Cruz hit an eighth-inning home run that sent Tyler Heineman home. It was Cruz's sixteenth homer of the year, his second in three days, and his fifth this month. Cruz is having his best stretch since he was called up to the big league club June 20. The rookie shortstop is slashing .288/.311/.644 this month after going 17-for-59. Cruz has also struck out 23 times in that span, but has raised his batting average from .202 to .221.
CBS Sports
Reds' Luke Farrell: Outrighted to Triple-A
Farrell cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Louisville on Saturday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports. Farrell was designated for assignment by Cincinnati on Thursday and will choose to accept an outright assignment rather than testing free agency. He made 17 appearances (11 starts) at Triple-A Iowa earlier this year and posted a 5.03 ERA and 1.46 WHIP in 59 innings.
CBS Sports
Cubs' Frank Schwindel: DFA'd by Cubs
Schwindel (undisclosed) was designated for assignment by the Cubs on Saturday, Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports Network reports. Schwindel was on the injured list at Triple-A Iowa over the last few weeks, but he'll lose his spot on the Cubs' 40-man roster as part of a move after Esteban Quiroz's contract was selected Saturday. Schwindel performed well in 2021 after being acquired by the Cubs, but he hit just .229 with eight home runs, 36 RBI and 23 runs over 75 major-league games this year.
Albert Pujols’ HR quest continues as Cards face Reds in DH
Albert Pujols will continue his bid for his 700th homer when the St. Louis Cardinals host the Cincinnati Reds in
CBS Sports
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Remains sidelined
Haniger (back) remains on the bench Saturday against the Angels. Haniger left Sunday's game against Atlanta with tightness in his lower back and hasn't seen the field since. It's still not clear exactly when he'll return, though he was at least able to swing and run prior to Friday's series opener. Sam Haggerty will be the right fielder Saturday.
CBS Sports
Rays' Randy Arozarena: Absent from Saturday's lineup
Arozarena isn't starting Saturday against the Rangers, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Arozarena is getting a rare day off after he hit just .182 with a double, three RBI, two runs and two stolen bases over the last five games. Ji-Man Choi will serve as the designated hitter and bat seventh.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Handed tough-luck loss
Hendriks (3-4) allowed an unearned run and took a loss against the Tigers on Friday. He recorded two outs, including a strikeout. Hendriks entered a 2-2 game in the 10th inning and gave up the game-winning run after a pair of sacrifices. He was tagged with his first loss since July 23 but his ERA fell slightly to 3.14 through 52 appearances. Hendriks owns an impressive 74:13 K:BB while converting 33 of 37 save chances this season.
