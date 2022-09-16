VIDEO: Man mugged at gunpoint near Yankee Stadium in latest 30-second moped robbery

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A man was mugged at gunpoint in 30 seconds near Yankee Stadium this week in the city’s latest moped robbery caught on camera.

The 29-year-old victim was walking at Jerome Avenue and E. 165th Street, just a block north of the stadium, around 10 a.m. Sunday when he was approached by three thieves on two mopeds.

A passenger on one of the mopeds hopped off and walked up to the victim, while the driver held a gun to him. The second moped driver acted as a lookout, according to police.

Police are searching for three suspects in Sunday's robbery in the Concourse section of the Bronx. Photo credit NYPD

The first suspect demanded the victim’s property in Spanish and then stole his bracelet, ring and iPhone 13 Plus from his hands, police said.

Video shows the trio riding up to the victim, who appears to immediately suspect something is wrong and puts his hands at his sides. The entire robbery lasts about 30 seconds.

All three suspects fled on the mopeds towards the nearby Macombs Dam Bridge into Manhattan.

The victim was not physically injured in the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.