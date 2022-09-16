ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

What You Need To Know: Trump In Youngstown

By Hanna Erdmann
 3 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Former President Donald Trump is visiting the Valley Saturday, to campaign with Senate candidate JD Vance.

The event will be at the Covelli Centre.

Like any major event that happens at the Covelli Centre there will be some rules you’ll need to follow. First off, like any concert there is a list of prohibited items:

  • Aerosols
  • Alcoholic beverages
  • Backpacks, bags, roller bags, suitcases bags exceeding size restrictions (12”x14”x5”)
  • Balloons
  • Balls
  • Banners, signs, placards
  • Chairs
  • Coolers
  • Drones and other unmanned aircraft systems
  • E-Cigarettes
  • Explosives of any kind (including fireworks)
  • Firearms
  • Glass, thermal and metal containers
  • Laser lights and laser pointers
  • Mace and/or pepper spray
  • Noisemakers, such as air horns, whistles, drums, bullhorns, etc.
  • Packages
  • Poles, sticks and selfie sticks
  • Spray containers
  • Structures
  • Supports for signs/placards
  • Tripods
  • Large Umbrellas (small umbrellas permitted)
  • Appliances (i.e. Toasters)
  • And any other items that may pose a threat to the security of the event as determined by and at the discretion of the security screeners.

A representative with the rally said simply to use common sense and to be courteous of others in attendance.

“If you don’t want someone beside you also with a loud noisemaker or something besides that’s going to be distracting, don’t bring it in yourself because you won’t be allowed to take it into the arena. But, if you use that common sense I think you’ll be ok. You’re able to bring in purses and small water bottles, and things like that. But, when in doubt, go ahead and leave it at home,” said Save America Rally Representative Luke Ball.

Event representatives say the rally is an all day event. The parking lot will open early at 8 a.m. Saturday. There will be food and other vendors to check out all morning long. Then, at 2 p.m., the doors open at the Covelli Centre.

Seats are first come, first serve. Guest speakers begin delivering remarks at 4 p.m. Here is the complete list of speakers:

  • Mr. J.D. Vance, Republican Nominee for U.S. Senator for Ohio
  • Rep. Jim Jordan, U.S. Representative for Ohio’s 4th Congressional District
  • Rep. Bill Johnson, U.S. Representative for Ohio’s 6th Congressional District
  • Hon. Max Miller, Republican Nominee for U.S. Representative for Ohio’s 7th Congressional District
  • Mrs. Madison Gesiotto Gilbert, Republican Nominee for U.S. Representative for Ohio’s 13th Congressional District
  • Mr. J.R. Majewski, Republican Nominee for U.S. Representative for Ohio’s 9th Congressional District

It is recommended to get there as early as possible to make sure you get the seat you want.

“Go to Donald J Trump.com and get your tickets. you can sign up for two per individual and then other members can go and get their own tickets as well. We encourage you to go do that so we can ensure we know how many people are going to be coming and that you can get in the arena,” said Ball

One rally organizer says Tickets are not required but rally goers are encouraged to sign up on the website.
He said if you are unable to make it there will be a live stream version available to watch at home.
If you are attending you will want to arrive early as seats are first come first serve once inside

Then at 7 p.m. Saturday night, former President Donald Trump will be speaking in support of Ohio Senate candidate J.D. Vance.

