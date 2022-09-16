ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sen. Pro Tem Treat, Sen. Rosino Comment on H.E.L.P Task Force Recommendations to Expand Pregnancy, Postpartum Services

By Staff Report, The Oklahoma City Sentinel
Oklahoma City – Sen. President Pro Tem Greg Treat and Sen. Paul Rosino (R-Oklahoma City) released the following joint statement after the Helping Every Life and Parent (H.E.L.P) Task Force unanimously recommended the Oklahoma Health Care Authority (OHCA) expand coverage for SoonerCare members receiving pregnancy and postpartum services. Pro Temp Treat, R-Oklahoma City, and Sen. Rosino said in a joint statement: “We applaud and support the H.E.L.P Task force for making these recommendations that will assist women during and after their pregnancy. These services are critical to helping women and their babies. Mental health issues such as postpartum depression can lead to more serious issues and endanger the lives and wellbeing of the mother and newborn. "This move is another step in the right direction to assisting those in need and protecting the most vulnerable among us.” According to a press release from the Governor’s Office issued this week, two major policy changes are being proposed. Oklahoma’s income threshold for full-scope pregnancy-related benefits will increase from 138% to 205% of the federal poverty level (FPL). ( https://www.city-sentinel.com/government/stitts-h-e-l-p-task-force-recommends-expanding-soonercare-coverage-for-pregnant-and-postpartum/article_5b788b36-345b-11ed-95ac-23f0c1c7eb9f.html ) Additionally, a new opportunity through the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) allows states to provide new mothers with up to 12 months of continuous postpartum coverage. SoonerCare currently provides full-scope pregnancy benefits, including 60 days or postpartum coverage for women with incomes up to 138% of the FPL. Members of the H.E.L.P. task force met last week, to begin implementation of the governor's Executive Order 2022-14. ( https://www.city-sentinel.com/government/oklahoma-kevin-governor-stitts-h-e-l-p-task-force-members-described-here/article_d8e3a754-33c5-11ed-9b1e-6b13e554aa3a.html )

