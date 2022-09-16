ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No-Li Brewhouse hosting first ever Oktoberfest celebration

By Destiny Richards
 3 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s time to eat, drink and celebrate Oktoberfest!

The annual celebration in Germany begins Saturday, September 17 and local breweries in the Inland Northwest are also following the tradition.

No-Li Brewhouse is hosting its first-ever Oktoberfest celebration in the brand new No-Li Bier Hall both this Saturday and next Saturday, September 24th.

You can expect local beers on tap, including No-Li’s first-ever lager, as well as imported beer from Germany.

There will also be live music, games and if you bring in a No-Li stein or buy one for $10, you can get a free Oktoberfest shirt — first 200 people only!

You must be 21 or older to partake in the festivities. It’s all happening noon to 5 p.m. on both Saturdays.

For more information, follow No-Li Brewhouse on Facebook.

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

