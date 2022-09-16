Kansas State football quarterback Adrian Martinez remains comfortable in his own skin

MANHATTAN — If the past four years taught Adrian Martinez one thing, it's a true sense of self.

So what if his first two games at Kansas State have been less than awe-inspiring? Forget about the extenuating circumstances — a conservative approach in the season opener against South Dakota and a steady rainfall last week against Missouri — that have limited him to 154 passing yards with no touchdowns so far.

Martinez's body of work as Nebraska's starting quarterback for the past four years speaks for itself. Not only did he leave Lincoln as the Cornhuskers' career leader in total offense with 10,792 yards, but he also ranked fifth all-time with 8,491 passing yards and 45 touchdowns.

That is why, as K-State heads into its final nonconference test at 2 p.m. Saturday against Tulane at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Martinez shows the demeanor of a man perfectly comfortable in his own skin.

It's also why, when asked about urgency in ratcheting up the Wildcats' passing attack, he refused to take the bait.

"It's whatever the situation calls for, and if it happens, it happens," said Martinez, who has rushed for 91 yards and two touchdowns in the first two games. "And if it doesn't and we win the game, we win the game."

For Martinez, that's clearly the bottom line. Don't forget that in his four years at Nebraska, the Huskers were a combined 15-29 and never won more than five games in a season. So far at K-State, he's 2-0, and neither game was close.

Coach Klieman confident in new quarterback

K-State coach Chris Klieman insists that the last thing Martinez has to prove is his ability as a passer.

"We're just wanting the opportunity more than anything," Klieman said. "I don't know if it's proving it. It's just that we didn't do it in the first game because we were trying to save some things back.

"(Against Missouri, offensive coordinator Collin Klein) had a lot of good things on the card … and it was hard to get to them with as much rain as we had and as heavy as the ball was. And so, I'm still excited about some of the things that we are going to do in the passing game."

Martinez did show off his arm on K-State's first drive against Missouri, completing 3 of 4 passes for 54 yards, hitting wide receivers Malik Knowles for 17 yards and Phillip Brooks for 28 in setting up a 1-yard Deuce Vaughn touchdown run.

While that might have eased some people's concerns, Martinez wasn't one of them.

"I wouldn't say I needed the validation, so it was fine," he said with a laugh. "But it felt good to get the ball in those guys' hands and get the ball moving that way as well."

The next step in the progression is to complete a deep ball. Martinez tried one and just missed connecting with Brooks in the South Dakota game, but otherwise has been content to settle for shorter routes.

"I think it will be good for us as a unit, but I don't feel like I need that kind of validation or that kind of a confidence boost," Martinez said. "I feel good about our capabilities, and when it happens and the defense gives it to us, it will be great."

'Let's just go play football'

Klieman said that is bound to happen at some point, especially with Vaughn, the Wildcats' All-America all-purpose running back picking up right where he left off last year.

"It will be, I think, as much a relief that's over with, let's just go play football," Klieman said. "And getting the right conditions and saying, OK, let's just throw it around a little bit more out of some open sets.

"People are going to continue to try to stop No. 22 (Vaughn), and so people are going to continue to put more people near the line of scrimmage. And if they don't, then we're going to nickel and dime them in the throwing game and let Deuce run wild. But we're believing that people are going to have to play less deep coverage."

K-State ranks sixth nationally in rushing with 266 yards per game. Vaughn, who ran for 145 yards and two touchdowns against Missouri, now has eclipsed 100 yards in eight consecutive games and scored on the ground in nine straight.

"We had a little bit of rain this past game that kind of dictated the way we took care of the football and things like that, and we ran the football really well," Vaughn said of the passing attack. "It just brings balance to our offense.

"It's something we understand that we can do and something that we're going to have to get to as well, which I'm excited about. And I can't wait to showcase it, because we have all the faith in (Martinez) back there and that offensive line up front with the receivers out wide."

Just a matter of time

Senior wide receiver Kade Warner spent two seasons with Martinez at Nebraska before transferring to K-State last year, and he is convinced that it is just a matter of time before K-State fans see what their new quarterback can do.

"I think the biggest thing is that nobody really knows what kind of Adrian to expect, because the last two games have been kind of here and there in the flow of the game," Warner said. "I think we're going to see an efficient and effective Adrian Martinez that's going to go out there and make the right play every single time and get us in the best position to win.

"And whether that is doing what he had to do last week or throw the ball for a million yards, I don't really know. But I know that he's going to do the right thing as much as he can to put us in a good position."

Arne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett network. He can be reached at agreen@gannett.com or on Twitter at @arnegreen.