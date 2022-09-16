ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada, IA

Nevada's Mya Spykerman is Ames Tribune Athlete of the Week, as voted on by readers

By Joe Randleman, Ames Tribune
Amest Tribune
Amest Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37vf7C_0hy1bJ3o00

Nevada sophomore volleyball player Mya Spykerman was selected as the Ames Tribune Athlete of the Week for Sept. 4-10 by Tribune readers.

Spykerman won the reader poll that included 15 top Ames-area performers for last week. She won by the slimmest of margins over fellow Nevada Cub Noah Mills.

Spykerman received 123 votes (37.1%) to Mills' 122 (36.8%). Mills turned in a big game at quarterback during the Nevada football team's 49-26 victory at Roland-Story last Friday.

Spykerman played a huge role in the Nevada volleyball team's 25-17, 25-15, 25-17 sweep of Prairie City-Monroe during Heart of Iowa Conference volleyball play Sept. 8 at Monroe. She ended the match with 11 kills, five digs and two aces.

Her performance helped Nevada get off to a 1-0 start in the HOIC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Iowa trounces Nevada in game marred by weather

Freshman Kaleb Johnson rushed for a career-high 103 yards with two touchdowns to lead Iowa to a 27-0 win over visiting Nevada in a game that extended into Sunday morning at Iowa City, Iowa, because of three weather delays. The game ended at 1:40 a.m. local time. The contest was...
AMES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Five Iowa Schools Make Blue Ribbon List

(Undated) — Five Iowa Schools have earned national Blue Ribbon status this year. All five schools were chosen based on overall academic performance on state assessments or national tests. They are Prairie Trail Elementary School, Ankeny; Glenwood – West Elementary School; Mount Ayr Elementary School; Van Meter High School, and Vinton-Shellsburg Middle School. They are among the 297 schools recognized nationwide.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nevada, IA
Sports
City
Ames, IA
State
Iowa State
State
Nevada State
City
Nevada, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
98.1 KHAK

Swatting Incident at Iowa High School Puts Community on Edge

It's been a long, hard summer for residents of Uvalde, Texas where last May a school shooting killed 2 adults and 19 children. As that community continues to mourn those lost and search for answers, others are looking for ways to shore up their school security protocols so this doesn't happen to them. The last thing anyone needs is a prank-active shooting call, let alone a real one.
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Bobcat Sighting In West Des Moines

(West Des Moines, IA) -- There's another wildlife sighting in the Des Moines suburbs. Heads-up if you live in the area of 60th street and EP True Parkway in West Des Moines. There's a big bobcat that was seen and photographed on the bike trail in the area.. Rachel Port...
WEST DES MOINES, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noah Mills
KCAU 9 News

Tornadoes Possible In Iowa Sunday Afternoon

There is an Enhanced Risk for severe weather today over much of Southeast Iowa. The level 3 of 5 risk threshold is for large to very large, destructive hail and the possibility of strong tornadoes with long-lived supercell thunderstorms, according to the Storm Prediction Center. Storms will likely form this afternoon near Des Moines, with […]
kniakrls.com

Hail, Heavy Rain Impact Most of South Central Iowa Saturday

Several severe thunderstorms impacted south central Iowa Saturday evening, bringing hail and heavy rain to many communities. The KNIA/KRLS Severe Weather Action Team was on the air from approximately 7 p.m. until 9:30 for five warnings impacting Marion and Warren Counties. Reports of nickel-sized hail were confirmed in Norwalk, and pea to nickel sized hail in Pella and near Lake Red Rock, and smaller hail multiple times in the Knoxville area. Many area rain gauges were filled as well, with 1-3″ widespread reported throughout Saturday, including:
MARION COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ames Tribune Athlete#Nevada Cub Noah Mills#Roland Story#Heart Of Iowa Conference
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

The Most Dangerous Intersection in All of Iowa

Don't let the rolling fields of corn and hog lots fool you; The state of Iowa has more than its fair share of dangerous roads and intersections. And while most are in the state's urban areas, some of the most hazardous can be found on rural roads. According to Bad...
WHO 13

Motorcycle crash in Des Moines results in one death

DES MOINES, Iowa — A motorcycle accident on Saturday morning resulted in the death of one person. At approximately 10:26 a.m. the Des Moines Police Department and the Des Moines Fire Department responded to a report of a motorcycle crash in the 1400 block of E. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway. When first responders arrived […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

A popular Des Moines grocery store has officially closed

DES MOINES, Iowa — A popular Des Moines grocery store is closed for good. The Price Chopper on Merle Hay Road closed its doors on Sunday. Customers told KCCI they're sad to see the store go. "It's sad to see any place closing down, we've seen it a lot...
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
Sports
104.5 KDAT

Extra Money a Source Of Shame, Not Pride for Small Iowa Town

Imagine not having to pay property taxes for the year, but for a very embarrassing reason. The town of Zearing, Iowa, in Story County, is in that predicament after its officials failed to submit a budget for the fiscal year 2022-23. Well, they didn't exactly fail to do it, they were just late. Budget submission is due to the state by March 31 and according to Iowa Starting Line, officials in the town of 528 didn't file until July 5.
KCRG.com

12 Hudson teachers all diagnosed with cancer in less than a decade

Organizers also promoted more environmentally friendly transportation - as the city tries to reduce greenhouse gas emmissions by 50 percent by 2030. The company says the vast majority of its 50-plus locations are highly profitable. Centerville Police Officer fired. Updated: 7 hours ago. Officer Downs had been part of the...
HUDSON, IA
Amest Tribune

Amest Tribune

523
Followers
862
Post
67K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Ames, IA from The Ames Tribune.

 http://amestribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy