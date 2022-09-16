Read full article on original website
Alabama Mother Disappears After Stranger Asks Her To Braid His Daughters' HairThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Huntsville Utilities and Birmingham Water Works Charged Residents High Utility Bills for 'Half a Month' or Less UsageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Hoover Girls Win Miss Iron City TitlesP3 StrategiesHoover, AL
Bham Now
Save 20% at 250 popular retailers with Shop Save & Share—Sept. 28-Oct. 9
The best time of the year (for shoppers, at least) is almost here. Thanks to the Junior League of Birmingham’s (JLB) Shop Save & Share event, you can save big at your favorite retailers and give back to community organizations at the same time. Discover how shopping ’til you drop will help make a difference in the Shop Save & Share event from Wednesday, September 28 to Sunday, October 9.
Bham Now
Now the News: Crestwood Festival Centre sold for $9M, new Rougaroux location in Mountain Brook + more
Happy Monday, Birmingham! Ready to kick off a new week in The Magic City? We’ve got you covered with some of the latest happenings around town, including the purchase of Crestwood Festival Centre, a new shopping center for Pell City and several new openings. Read on for more. 6...
Bham Now
5 new Magic City businesses opening now + coming soon, including Iron City PAWfection
This one specifically goes out to our dog lovers and foodies (and we know there’s a lot of you who are both). There are so many new Birmingham businesses that are either on their way, or even better, businesses opening now. Here are just five of our favorites. 1....
comebacktown.com
No more Fox in Birmingham hen house
I write this column on Tuesday, September 19th. Tomorrow I will attend a Celebration of Life service for Albert Fox deFuniak, III, a man you may never have met, but who’s had a major impact on your life in Birmingham. Fox deFuniak answered a question for me that I’ve...
Bham Now
How Image Hive digitizes family photos, videos and more in Avondale
If you’re like my family, you probably have a cardboard box or two filled with VHS home movies, old photos and maybe even some Super 8 movie film. Sound familiar? If you want to view those old movies but already threw away your VHS player, you need to check out Image Hive.
birminghammommy.com
Fall Festivals and Special Events In Birmingham
Fall-llelujah!! Who is ready for some serious fall fun!?! And this list? It’s just the beginning! Here’s your rundown on all the festivals and special events happening around Birmingham this fall!. Fall Festivals and Special Events In Birmingham. St George Middle Eastern Food Festival. Experience a wide variety...
Bham Now
Red Mountain Makers Grand Opening
Come see the new Red Mountain Makers location at Hardware Park and learn about everything we have to offer!. Six months ago, the Red Mountain Makers made the move into our new 7800 square foot location in Hardware Park, a thriving hub of engineering, innovation, product development and manufacturing in Downtown Birmingham! We’ve been pretty busy since then – hosting over 100 classes and a lot of awesome projects by our makers (check out our Instagram), while also renovating, building, and turning our new home into an amazing resource for the Birmingham Community. We’re finally ready to unveil all our hard work to the public at our Grand Opening and Fundraiser event on September 18th, 2022. Come visit the maker space from 1 to 5pm for an afternoon full of demonstrations, tours, giveaways, and more! Our makers, instructors, and entrepreneurs will be there to show off all the amazing work going on ar Red Mountain Makers including welding, forging, woodworking, 3D printing, electronics, ham radio, sewing, laser cutting, and more! You might even get to try your hand at some of these yourself and discover a new hobby!
Bham Now
30 must-try cheap eats for under $10 in Birmingham
Sometimes life gets so busy you need a week of just dining out, which can be expensive. Don’t worry because we’ve gathered some of the cheapest eats in Birmingham where the tastes are just as phenomenal as the price. 1. Karam’s Restaurant. The latest African cuisine here...
6 Birmingham-area restaurants to grab a good breakfast
Birmingham suffered a major blow to its culinary scene this month. The beloved Bogue’s Restaurant shut its doors after 84 years. The iconic eatery, known for its breakfast offerings and Miss Ella’s sweet rolls, first opened its doors in downtown Birmingham in 1938. No restaurant can replace the...
wbrc.com
All white ‘chic picnic’, Dîner en Blanc returns to Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The most elegant picnic was once again a showstopper in Birmingham!. Dîner en Blanc, an all-white picnic in a secret location each year, was at Railroad Park Saturday night. It was the third year the event was hosted in Birmingham to a sold-out crowd. Organizers...
wbrc.com
New owners and new plans for Crestwood Festival Center
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - New owners and new plans for the Crestwood Festival Center, or what you may remember as the Crestwood Mall. CityWide properties bought the shopping center for $9.3 million, and the owner said he fell in love with this property the first time he saw it. The...
wbrc.com
Shoppers purchasing produce at Birmingham farmer’s market to avoid high grocery store costs
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Market at Pepper Place in Birmingham was flooded with customers on Saturday and a local farmer believes it’s so they can save money on produce. “We’ve been very busy and due to inflation, I think we’re having a lot more shoppers here shopping and buying local because our prices are better than the grocery stores,” said Torie Spinks with Spinks Farm.
Bham Now
Alabama Goods to add a new store in Hoover, expand operations
Alabama Goods, the popular Alabama-made specialty store, is expanding its operations and opening a new Hoover store in the summer of 2023. According to the Birmingham Business Journal (BBJ), Alabama Goods is expanding its operations center in West Homewood so it can handle online and corporate sales. “Our website and...
Bham Now
8 delicious apple dishes to try + where to find them in Birmingham
The air is starting to feel cooler, which means apples are finally back in season. In honor of the changing seasons, we’ve put together a guide of some of the tastiest apple dishes in Birmingham. 1. The Farmer Biscuit—Maple Street Biscuit Company. If you haven’t tried apple butter...
uab.edu
New Cooper Green facility gains final approval to begin construction
The Cooper Green Mercy Health Services Authority has received final approval from the Board of Trustees of the University of Alabama System to move forward with plans to replace the current building with a state-of-the-art medical clinic. Construction on the new building should begin this winter. It will be built on the site of the former Cooper Green parking deck, which was demolished earlier this year. The new five-story building will be 207,000 square feet with an overall estimated cost of $120 million.
wbrc.com
Birmingham-area shoppers reacting to high grocery prices
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Everyone is noticing the high grocery prices, but buying food is necessary, so it’s hard to avoid the costs altogether. “Some of the things we normally buy really have been just astronomically higher than we’ve expected,” said Lynn Adams. Customers said items like...
Lass But Not Least: The wrong side of the tracks
By Ken Lass It has become impossible to live in Trussville and not be affected by the trains. They rumble and rattle through the city twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week. Sooner or later, they will block or at least delay you from getting somewhere. This was not a problem when Trussville was […]
Can’t wait for Christmas? Here are 10 holiday events scheduled in Birmingham
Halloween is still several weeks away, but folks who adore tinsel and carols can start making Christmas plans in Birmingham. Several holiday events are scheduled at entertainment venues here, and many of them have tickets on sale. Pushing the season? Well, maybe. But we’re already looking forward to heartwarming concerts,...
wbrc.com
Magic City Classic tailgating spots sell out
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’re looking for indications that Birmingham is ready for its first Magic City Classic without COVID pandemic restrictions, try getting a tailgating spot. The City of Birmingham said the 400 parking passes they made available online to tailgaters on September 15 sold out in...
wbrc.com
Major crash closes lanes on I-20/59 in Jefferson Co.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A major crash closed all lanes on I-20/59 EB at Exit 104: McAshan Drive in Jefferson County early Monday morning, according to ALGO Traffic crews. It happened around 3:51 a.m. No word on injuries or how many vehicles were involved. Traffic was backed up for miles...
