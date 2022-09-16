Saints Riverboat Rally: ‘Beat Tom Brady’

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – It’s a Black and Gold pep rally for the New Orleans Saints.

And you’re invited to come on down.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood is there.

And there is on a riverboat.

That’s where you’re invited.

It’s all aboard the Riverboat Louis Armstrong .

For the party, it’ll be docked just behind the Hilton Riverside Hotel.

The party with a purpose is Saturday, September 17.

The purpose is for a football victory for the New Orleans Saints who play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

