New Orleans, LA

Saints Riverboat Rally: ‘Beat Tom Brady’

By Wild Bill Wood
 3 days ago

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – It’s a Black and Gold pep rally for the New Orleans Saints.

And you’re invited to come on down.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood is there.

And there is on a riverboat.

That’s where you’re invited.

It’s all aboard the Riverboat Louis Armstrong .

For the party, it’ll be docked just behind the Hilton Riverside Hotel.

The party with a purpose is Saturday, September 17.

The purpose is for a football victory for the New Orleans Saints who play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

WGNO

LSU student killed in Friday morning shooting on Government Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a 21-year-old was found shot to death inside her vehicle on Government Street Friday morning. LSU confirmed that the woman killed in this shooting was student Allison Rice, 21, of Geismar. She was a senior studying marketing at the university. Police said […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleader Pregame Photo

The Dallas Cowboys will look to get back in the win column on Sunday afternoon. Dallas, which lost its season opener to the Buccaneers in brutal fashion, failing to score a touchdown and losing Dak Prescott to a hand injury, will host Cincinnati on Sunday afternoon. Can the Cowboys bounce...
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Watch Mike Evans stiff arm FOX camera after ejection from Bucs-Saints game (Video)

After getting ejected from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-New Orleans Saints game for his role in a fight, wide receiver Mike Evans pushed a camera out of the way. The rivalry between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints has only increased since Tom Brady entered the division. In Week 2 of the 2022 season, frustration boiled over, as Brady got in the face of Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore. That then led to Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans shoving Lattimore to the ground, leading to a pull-apart between both teams.Both Evans and Lattimore getting ejected by the officials.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Look: Arch Manning Pass On 4th-And-13 Going Viral

Arch Manning continues to put the college football world on notice. On Friday night, Isidore Newman trailed Benton by 18 points at halftime. Everything changed in the second half, as Manning threw four touchdown passes in the final two quarters. Manning's best play of the night took place on fourth...
BENTON, LA
The Spun

Look: NFL World Praying For Shannon Sharpe On Sunday

Shannon Sharpe is very outspoken on television, but the former NFL star turned media personality opted to stay quiet about a personal health battle for years. Sharpe revealed on Sunday that he previously battled prostate cancer. "In 2016, Shannon Sharpe privately battled prostate cancer. Today on FOX NFL Sunday, he...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman Unhappy News

Former UCLA Bruins quarterback Troy Aikman is not happy with his alma mater. Aikman, who went No. 1 overall to the Dallas Cowboys out of UCLA, ripped his school's fan base on social media, following their poor attendance showing. "This is an embarrassment but we couldn’t fill the Rose Bowl...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: Joe Burrow's Girlfriend Had 3-Word Message Today

The Cincinnati Bengals are getting dominated by the Cowboys in Dallas. Jerry Jones' team is leading the Bengals, 17-3, at halftime of Sunday afternoon's game. Joe Burrow, who ran for his life for much of last year's Super Bowl appearance run, is doing much of the same on Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys have been putting pressure on Joey B all game long.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Watch: Fight Breaks Out During Bucs vs. Saints Game

Things are getting pretty heated between the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon. The Bucs and the Saints have recently played some chippy, trash talk-fueled contests. Sunday's game is no different. Early in the fourth quarter of Sunday's Week 2 game, a fight broke out...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Odell Beckham Jr. attending Saints-Bucs to support college teammates Jarvis Landry, Tyrann Mathieu

Hey, there’s a familiar face. Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was in attendance for Sunday’s clash between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers to support his old college teammates Jarvis Landry and Tyrann Mathieu. Beckham, Landry, and Mathieu played together with the LSU Tigers and have remained close over the decade since.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Job Rumors

If Deion Sanders were to leave Jackson State for another job, where would he go?. The former NFL star turned college football head coach has admitted that he's had interviews with some big-time Power 5 programs over the years. However, Sanders has stayed put at the HBCU program. For now,...
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Broncos Fans Are Furious With Russell Wilson On Sunday

Russell Wilson's career as a Bronco isn't off to a good start. The Broncos lost in Wilson's debut to his former team on Monday Night Football, 17-16. Wilson threw for 340 yards and a touchdown in the loss. Wilson's Broncos are once again losing, this time to the Houston Texans....
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Eli Manning Family News

With football in the rearview mirror, Eli Manning has been taking on the role of full-time dad in recent years. But even the best dads forget the occasional helmet. As evidenced by Eli's tweet on Sunday morning:. "First hockey practice of the year," Manning captioned a picture of his daughter....
NFL
ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson’s immediate reaction to Ravens’ gut-wrenching loss to Dolphins

Lamar Jackson couldn’t hide his disappointment after witnessing the Baltimore Ravens collapse against the Miami Dolphins in their Week 2 showdown. The Ravens were up by 21 points at halftime and appeared to be on their way to an easy victory. However, an awful defensive display and coverage in the fourth quarter doomed them and allowed Tua Tagovailoa and his Dolphins to pull off one of the biggest comebacks of the season so far.
BALTIMORE, MD
