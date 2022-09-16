Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Double Murder/Suicide of Gig Young and His Troubled, Tortured, and Tumultuous LifeHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
These Are the Best Waffles in CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Top Indian Takeout In Southern California, According to YelpLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The 5 Best Fried Chicken Places In Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, California Residents To Get $225 PaymentsCadrene HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Harper's Bazaar
Why Prince George Wore Navy Instead of Black to the Queen's Funeral
While Princess Charlotte's outfit at the queen's state funeral stood out for the subtle diamond brooch tribute she wore in honor of her late great-grandmother, her older brother, Prince George, stood out for wearing a navy blue suit as opposed to black like the other mourners. But nine-year-old George did...
Influencer Claims She Had Affair With Adam Levine In Messy Story That Gets Much Worse
Instagram model Sumner Stroh claims the married Maroon 5 frontman asked if he could name his baby after her.
Did Gerard Piqué cheat on Shakira in 2012 with Bar Refaeli?
More allegations of Gerard Pique’s infidelity to Shakira have come to light. Paparazzi Jordi Martin took to social media over the weekend to allege Piqué was unfaithful to Shakira with Israeli model Bar Refaeli. According to the photographer, it went down a decade ago, in 2022. ...
Northbrook teen turns old vinyl records into eye-catching works of art
Elijah Cohen turns music into art. The 16-year-old from Northbrook has turned a pandemic activity into Eli’s Vinyl, which sells old records that have been transformed into works of art. It’s Eli’s Vinyl, Made in Chicago.
Harper's Bazaar
Philanthropist and Socialite Deeda Blair Shares Her Philosophy on Style and Entertaining
Deeda Blair did not want to write a book. The society doyenne, medical philanthropist, and mental-health and brain-research advocate has lived an extraordinary life. She’s traveled the world, developed meaningful relationships with politicians, industry leaders, and cultural luminaries, and cultivated highly specific tastes. She is known in fashion circles for her elegantly restrained style and extraordinary couture collection; she maintained a close friendship with Hubert de Givenchy. She is a fascinating person, the very embodiment of style and substance. But she would much rather put two interesting people together—like an impressionist art collector and a brain researcher—and listen to them than talk about herself.
Harper's Bazaar
Latto Is Ready to Be a Fashion Girl Now
Latto has no fears when it comes to performing or being onstage, but when it came time for her first New York Fashion Week, she was admittedly a little nervous. "[Fashion week] wasn't what I expected it to be in a good way. I'm very shy, and my social anxiety tends to creep up on me. So I went into this thinking, 'I gotta be social. I'm gonna be so outta my element,'" the "Big Energy" rapper tells BAZAAR.com. "I was like, 'I gotta sit front row next to strangers?' I'm panicking, right? But after the first day, it became fun and it felt like playing dress up for work, doing all these different looks. I wasn't even in my social anxiety bag, I was just flourishing."
Harper's Bazaar
The Queen’s trademark hairstyle demonstrated steadfast dedication to a look
Like the three-strand pearl necklace, block-coloured outfits and Launer London handbag, Queen Elizabeth II’s trademark curly crop was central to her signature style. In fact, her hair was arguably the most recognisable feature she presented, given how its perfectly symmetrical shape has appeared across our currency, stamps and royal memorabilia throughout the last seven decades of her reign. This unwavering consistency was steadfast dedication to a look.
