Latto has no fears when it comes to performing or being onstage, but when it came time for her first New York Fashion Week, she was admittedly a little nervous. "[Fashion week] wasn't what I expected it to be in a good way. I'm very shy, and my social anxiety tends to creep up on me. So I went into this thinking, 'I gotta be social. I'm gonna be so outta my element,'" the "Big Energy" rapper tells BAZAAR.com. "I was like, 'I gotta sit front row next to strangers?' I'm panicking, right? But after the first day, it became fun and it felt like playing dress up for work, doing all these different looks. I wasn't even in my social anxiety bag, I was just flourishing."

