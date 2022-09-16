ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harper's Bazaar

Why Prince George Wore Navy Instead of Black to the Queen's Funeral

While Princess Charlotte's outfit at the queen's state funeral stood out for the subtle diamond brooch tribute she wore in honor of her late great-grandmother, her older brother, Prince George, stood out for wearing a navy blue suit as opposed to black like the other mourners. But nine-year-old George did...
WORLD
HOLAUSA

Did Gerard Piqué cheat on Shakira in 2012 with Bar Refaeli?

More allegations of Gerard Pique’s infidelity to Shakira have come to light. Paparazzi Jordi Martin took to social media over the weekend to allege Piqué was unfaithful to Shakira with Israeli model Bar Refaeli. According to the photographer, it went down a decade ago, in 2022. ...
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Philanthropist and Socialite Deeda Blair Shares Her Philosophy on Style and Entertaining

Deeda Blair did not want to write a book. The society doyenne, medical philanthropist, and mental-health and brain-research advocate has lived an extraordinary life. She’s traveled the world, developed meaningful relationships with politicians, industry leaders, and cultural luminaries, and cultivated highly specific tastes. She is known in fashion circles for her elegantly restrained style and extraordinary couture collection; she maintained a close friendship with Hubert de Givenchy. She is a fascinating person, the very embodiment of style and substance. But she would much rather put two interesting people together—like an impressionist art collector and a brain researcher—and listen to them than talk about herself.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Harper's Bazaar

Latto Is Ready to Be a Fashion Girl Now

Latto has no fears when it comes to performing or being onstage, but when it came time for her first New York Fashion Week, she was admittedly a little nervous. "[Fashion week] wasn't what I expected it to be in a good way. I'm very shy, and my social anxiety tends to creep up on me. So I went into this thinking, 'I gotta be social. I'm gonna be so outta my element,'" the "Big Energy" rapper tells BAZAAR.com. "I was like, 'I gotta sit front row next to strangers?' I'm panicking, right? But after the first day, it became fun and it felt like playing dress up for work, doing all these different looks. I wasn't even in my social anxiety bag, I was just flourishing."
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Harper's Bazaar

The Queen’s trademark hairstyle demonstrated steadfast dedication to a look

Like the three-strand pearl necklace, block-coloured outfits and Launer London handbag, Queen Elizabeth II’s trademark curly crop was central to her signature style. In fact, her hair was arguably the most recognisable feature she presented, given how its perfectly symmetrical shape has appeared across our currency, stamps and royal memorabilia throughout the last seven decades of her reign. This unwavering consistency was steadfast dedication to a look.
BEAUTY & FASHION

