ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Kansas City Star

These Kansas City streets will be closed ahead of Len Dawson’s funeral today

By Matti Gellman
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G57TH_0hy1Ymqw00

A number of streets will be closed Friday morning to coordinate funeral services for former Kansas City Chief’s quarterback Len Dawson , according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Services will start at 11 a.m. at the Country Club Christian Church on 6101 Ward Parkway. The following roads will be closed as early as 9:30 a.m. by Kansas City police to help with parking and create a safe environment for pedestrians, said Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman for the department.

  • Northbound Ward Parkway at W. 63rd Street
  • Eastbound 62nd Street on the west side of Ward Parkway
  • Westbound 61st Street at Belleview Avenue (residents & funeral attendees only)
  • Westbound 61st Terrace at Summit Street (residents & funeral attendees only)
  • Westbound 62nd Street at Summit Street (residents only)

Police will establish areas for emergency vehicles to park on the following streets:

  • North side, westbound curb of W. 61st Street from Belleview Avenue to
  • Ward Parkway
  • North side, westbound curb of W. 61st Terrace from Summit Street to
  • Ward Parkway

Officers advise those traveling through the area to use alternative routes like Wornall Road or Brookside Boulevard. Traffic will continue as normal by 1:30 p.m.

Comments / 2

Related
KCTV 5

Police conducting homicide investigation after body is found in KC apartment building

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - What was initially considered a suspicious death is now being investigated as a homicide, according to the Kansas City Police Department. According to police, officers went to the 2900 block of Wabash Ave. around 9:30 p.m. Sunday after receiving a call about a person who was unresponsive.
WIBW

27-year-old Kansas City woman dies after pickup hits her on I-435

LEAWOOD, Kan. (WIBW) - A 27-year-old Kansas City woman is dead after she was hit by a pickup truck along I-435 over the weekend. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 8:10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 76.1 on westbound I-435 - west of State Line Rd. - with reports of a fatality accident.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Streets#City Police#Ward Parkway#Sports#W 61st Terrace
FOX4 News Kansas City

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Leawood Kansas

LEAWOOD, Kan. — At around 8:10 p.m. Saturday evening, officers were called to the 2300 block of Westbound I-435 after a pedestrian in the road was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound in Leawood. Emergency services tried lifesaving efforts at the scene, but they were unsuccessful. The person hit by the vehicle was identified as […]
LEAWOOD, KS
KAKE TV

Couple loses priceless items after U-Haul is broken into in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) -- A couple is pleading for help after their U-Haul was broken into in Kansas City during a cross-country move. It happened earlier this month at the Holiday Inn Express near KCI. The Koeslings are newlyweds who are moving from Portland, Oregon, to Charleston, South Carolina....
JC Post

Kansas woman dies after struck by pickup on I-435

JOHNSON COUNTY —A Kansas woman died in an accident just after 8p.m. Saturday in Johnson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Ford F150 driven by David E. Nottingham, 75, Olathe, was merging onto Interstate 435 from State Line Road. The pickup was unable to stop and struck...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Tacos 4 Life opening in south Overland Park later this month

Arkansas-based chain Tacos 4 Life will officially open its new south Overland Park location Sept. 27. Where exactly: Tacos 4 Life will operate at 12180 Blue Valley Parkway. The space previously housed Kneaders Bakery and Cafe. The restaurant neighbors Target, as well as Costco Wholesale across Blue Valley Parkway. About...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
16K+
Followers
964
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy