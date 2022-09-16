These Kansas City streets will be closed ahead of Len Dawson’s funeral today

A number of streets will be closed Friday morning to coordinate funeral services for former Kansas City Chief’s quarterback Len Dawson , according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Services will start at 11 a.m. at the Country Club Christian Church on 6101 Ward Parkway. The following roads will be closed as early as 9:30 a.m. by Kansas City police to help with parking and create a safe environment for pedestrians, said Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman for the department.

Northbound Ward Parkway at W. 63rd Street

Eastbound 62nd Street on the west side of Ward Parkway

Westbound 61st Street at Belleview Avenue (residents & funeral attendees only)

Westbound 61st Terrace at Summit Street (residents & funeral attendees only)

Westbound 62nd Street at Summit Street (residents only)

Police will establish areas for emergency vehicles to park on the following streets:

North side, westbound curb of W. 61st Street from Belleview Avenue to

Ward Parkway

North side, westbound curb of W. 61st Terrace from Summit Street to

Ward Parkway

Officers advise those traveling through the area to use alternative routes like Wornall Road or Brookside Boulevard. Traffic will continue as normal by 1:30 p.m.